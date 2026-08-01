Photographic follow-up of the fifth veterinary case in China — tumor collapse, overlying skin breakdown from vascular shutdown, and why a second injection is needed

Xuewu Liu · August 1, 2026 · Clinical Reports

On July 21, 2026, the fifth veterinary case of intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) ablation in China was performed at a veterinary hospital in Hefei, Anhui Province. The patient was Xiao Jiu (“Little Nine”), a four-year-old Golden Retriever carrying very large soft tissue masses on the hind limb.

That procedure was reported in Real-Time CT Visualization of Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation: The Fifth Veterinary Case in China. As described there, the injected material was a 20,000 ppm ClO₂ ablation solution combined with a small proportion of iodinated contrast agent (100 mL solution to 2 mL contrast), which allowed the distribution of the ablation fluid inside the tumor to be seen on CT immediately after delivery. The report also noted that the tumor was dense and offered high resistance during injection, so the delivered volume ended up below the volume that had been planned, and that the animal recovered from sedation without acute complication.

That article ended at the point of recovery. This post is the follow-up: what the treated mass looked like on the day of injection, on day 1, and on day 10.

The lesion documented here

The mass photographed in this follow-up is the large soft tissue sarcoma in the right hind limb fold (the inguinal/axillary region of the hind leg). Clinically estimated volume was approximately 500–700 mL. The tumor sat immediately beneath the skin over much of its surface.

Approximately 32 mL of ClO₂ ablation solution was delivered into this mass. Against an estimated tumor volume of 500–700 mL, that is roughly 5–6% of tumor volume — far below the 30% volume figure that our dosing guideline uses as a starting estimate. The under-dosing was deliberate in part (proximity to skin and to vascular structures) and forced in part (tissue density and injection resistance).

This makes the case unusually informative. It is, in effect, a low-dose observation in a very large tumor.

Figure 1 — Day 0 (July 21, 2026): at the time of injection

Figure 1. Day 0, under sedation at the time of injection. The mass produces a prominent, well-defined bulge in the right hind limb fold. Skin over the mass is intact.

At baseline the tumor is a firm, obviously protruding mass. There is no ulceration, no discoloration, and no open wound. This is the reference state against which the later images should be read.

Figure 2 — Day 1 (July 22, 2026): the morning after

Figure 2. Day 1, approximately 24 hours after injection. The bulge remains prominent. There is no acute swelling, no edema, and no wound.

Day 1 is worth pausing on, because it is the observation most likely to be misread. The mass has not visibly shrunk. Owners — and clinicians unfamiliar with the method — often interpret this as treatment failure.

It is not. Two things are happening at day 1 that a photograph cannot show. First, the ClO₂ reaction itself is already over; the chemistry is fast, completing within minutes of perfusion through the tissue, acting on both tumor cells and on the tumor microvasculature. Second, what follows is not chemical but biological: devascularized tumor tissue takes days to soften, liquefy, and lose bulk. Volume loss lags cell death by roughly a week.

Equally important is what is absent at day 1. There is no inflammatory swelling, no edema, and no hemorrhage at the injection site. In a 500–700 mL mass injected with more than 30 mL of an oxidizing solution, the absence of an acute inflammatory response is itself a meaningful safety observation.

Figure 3 — Day 10 (July 31, 2026): collapse and ulceration

Figure 3. Day 10 after injection. The mass has markedly collapsed. An ulcer has opened at the injection site, with dark, dusky, non-perfused skin around it and exposed necrotic tumor tissue in the center. Surrounding skin is pale, dry, and quiet — not inflamed.

By day 10 the picture has changed completely. The dominant finding is that the mass has visibly collapsed: the confident, rounded bulge of Figures 1 and 2 has flattened, and the contour of the limb fold has substantially returned.

The second finding is the ulceration at the injection site. This requires explanation, because it looks alarming and is easily mistaken for a complication of a different kind.