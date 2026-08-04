A 4% dose, a giant tumor, and a disagreement between what the owner sees and what we see

Xuewu Liu · August 2026 · Clinical Reports

On July 24, 2026, Luna — a 9-year-old Corgi — received ultrasound-guided intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation for a giant soft tissue sarcoma of the right lateral thoracic wall at Ningyao Veterinary Hospital in Shanghai. The index procedure was reported in Case Report: Ultrasound-Guided Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation of a Giant Soft Tissue Sarcoma in a Dog.

The key parameters, restated because everything below depends on them:

• Tumor dimensions 170 × 130 × 90 mm; estimated volume approximately 1,300 mL

• Biopsy-confirmed soft tissue sarcoma; no previous treatment

• 52 mL of ClO₂ ablation solution delivered across 6 injection points under ultrasound guidance

• Injection volume / tumor volume ratio: approximately 4%

• Procedure time approximately 30 minutes; no intraoperative complications; uneventful anesthetic recovery

This post covers the follow-up at approximately Day 12.

Figure 1 — Day 0: at the time of injection

Figure 1. Day 0. The clipped right lateral thoracic wall showing the giant mass. Skin intact; the mass presents as a broad, smoothly domed elevation over the chest wall.

The baseline shape is worth fixing in mind: a single, wide, evenly rounded dome. There is no central peak and no defined shoulder.