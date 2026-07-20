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Day 2 Update: A 15-Year-Old Dog Is Back to Eating Normally

Xuewu Liu's avatar
Xuewu Liu
Jul 20, 2026

This 15-year-old dog underwent intratumoral chlorine dioxide treatment for a large oral melanoma.

Just two days after the procedure, he has already returned to normal eating, suggesting that he has safely passed the immediate perioperative period.

One particularly interesting observation became apparent while he was chewing. From the side of his mouth, the previously bulging tumor had visibly collapsed, leaving a noticeable inward depression—almost like a dimple in the cheek. This change was not obvious immediately after treatment but became clear as the swelling subsided and the dog resumed normal jaw movement.

We will continue to follow this case and share future updates.

For readers interested in a previous oral melanoma case:

Case Report #4 – Rapid Necrosis of a Large Oral Melanoma After Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy

Intra-Tumoral ClO₂

Case Report #4: Rapid Necrosis of a Massive Canine Oral Melanoma Following Ultrasound-Guided Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection

Xuewu Liu
·
Jul 19
Case Report #4: Rapid Necrosis of a Massive Canine Oral Melanoma Following Ultrasound-Guided Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection

July 18, 2026

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