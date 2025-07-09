🧬 Day 20: Regeneration After Tumor Collapse — A Feline Case Study
Twenty days ago, a single 5mL injection of 20,000 ppm chlorine dioxide was administered to a domestic cat with a solid subcutaneous tumor.
Today, we document the latest milestone in this journey — not the destruction of a tumor, but the regeneration of healthy tissue.
📷 Visual Timeline (Insert Images Below)
Image 1: Day 20 — Full Wound Re-epithelialization
Image 2: Day 0 — Before Injection
Image 3: Day 1 — Initial Collapse & Discoloration
Image 4: Day 7 — Tumor Separation Begins
🌿 A Different Kind of Miracle: Not Just Killing the Tumor, But Restoring the Tissue
By Day 7, the tumor had fully separated and fallen off. But what followed was equally remarkable — the clean, rapid regrowth of skin with no signs of infection, pus, or chronic inflammation.
On Day 20, the wound site now shows:
Smooth pink re-epithelialized tissue
No swelling, suppuration, or discharge
Peripheral fur regrowth beginning
Clear boundary with normal surrounding skin
There is no scar tissue, no ulcer crater, and no lingering necrotic debris. This is not just tumor removal — it is biological restoration.
🧴 Topical Protocol: 2× Daily CDS Application
The pet owner followed a simple but consistent protocol post-injection:
Sprayed the tumor site twice daily with 500–1000 ppm chlorine dioxide solution (CDS)
Maintained an open wound — no bandage, no antibiotic
Ensured the pet had a clean indoor environment
This gentle disinfection strategy likely contributed to:
Prevention of bacterial colonization
Acceleration of tissue regeneration
Local immune modulation
It is a low-cost, high-impact protocol that can be applied in most home settings.
🧬 A Model for Controlled Tumor Death
The hallmark of this therapy is coagulative necrosis — a controlled shutdown of tumor tissue with preserved outline, dry core, and spontaneous separation. This case now provides a complete regenerative arc:
Tumor Collapse (Hours to 1 Day)
Tissue Death Without Inflammation (Day 1–7)
Full Separation (Day 7–10)
Re-epithelialization & Healing (Day 10–20)
And all of this from a single injection.
💬 Owner Testimony (Paraphrased)
“We continued spraying the site twice daily, and it’s healing beautifully. No smell, no pus, no bleeding. The cat is active and seems happier.”
This type of behavioral feedback — combined with images — offers a unique window into not just treatment success, but post-treatment recovery.
🔁 Final Thought: From Death to Life
Most cancer therapies leave devastation behind. This one leaves a path for new growth.
Day 20 reminds us: it’s not just about destroying tumors. It’s about restoring life.
📌 Follow for more updates on veterinary and human applications of ClO₂ injection therapy.
Thank you for continuing to post about the truth, your results and this miracle-making substance.