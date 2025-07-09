Twenty days ago, a single 5mL injection of 20,000 ppm chlorine dioxide was administered to a domestic cat with a solid subcutaneous tumor.

Today, we document the latest milestone in this journey — not the destruction of a tumor, but the regeneration of healthy tissue.

📷 Visual Timeline (Insert Images Below)

Image 1: Day 20 — Full Wound Re-epithelialization

Image 2: Day 0 — Before Injection

Image 3: Day 1 — Initial Collapse & Discoloration

Image 4: Day 7 — Tumor Separation Begins

🌿 A Different Kind of Miracle: Not Just Killing the Tumor, But Restoring the Tissue

By Day 7, the tumor had fully separated and fallen off. But what followed was equally remarkable — the clean, rapid regrowth of skin with no signs of infection, pus, or chronic inflammation.

On Day 20, the wound site now shows:

Smooth pink re-epithelialized tissue

No swelling, suppuration, or discharge

Peripheral fur regrowth beginning

Clear boundary with normal surrounding skin

There is no scar tissue, no ulcer crater, and no lingering necrotic debris. This is not just tumor removal — it is biological restoration.

🧴 Topical Protocol: 2× Daily CDS Application

The pet owner followed a simple but consistent protocol post-injection:

Sprayed the tumor site twice daily with 500–1000 ppm chlorine dioxide solution (CDS)

Maintained an open wound — no bandage, no antibiotic

Ensured the pet had a clean indoor environment

This gentle disinfection strategy likely contributed to:

Prevention of bacterial colonization

Acceleration of tissue regeneration

Local immune modulation

It is a low-cost, high-impact protocol that can be applied in most home settings.

🧬 A Model for Controlled Tumor Death

The hallmark of this therapy is coagulative necrosis — a controlled shutdown of tumor tissue with preserved outline, dry core, and spontaneous separation. This case now provides a complete regenerative arc:

Tumor Collapse (Hours to 1 Day) Tissue Death Without Inflammation (Day 1–7) Full Separation (Day 7–10) Re-epithelialization & Healing (Day 10–20)

And all of this from a single injection.

💬 Owner Testimony (Paraphrased)

“We continued spraying the site twice daily, and it’s healing beautifully. No smell, no pus, no bleeding. The cat is active and seems happier.”

This type of behavioral feedback — combined with images — offers a unique window into not just treatment success, but post-treatment recovery.

🔁 Final Thought: From Death to Life

Most cancer therapies leave devastation behind. This one leaves a path for new growth.

Day 20 reminds us: it’s not just about destroying tumors. It’s about restoring life.

📌 Follow for more updates on veterinary and human applications of ClO₂ injection therapy.