Introduction to Chlorine Dioxide Therapy- Intratumoral Injection of Chlorine Dioxide Therapy

Background on Chlorine Dioxide

•It appears as a yellow-green gas at room temperature -Boiling point: 11 °C (52 °F)

•Solubility: In water, 3.01 g/L（3000ppm） at 25 °C and 34.5 mm Hg.

•Chlorine dioxide has gained popularity as an alternative therapy.

•Globally, medical use of chlorine dioxide is represented by MMS and CDS.

•Although few people know me, I am likely the person with the most applications for chlorine dioxide treatments for various indications globally.

Differences Between the Treatments in This Book and MMS, CDS

My Chlorine Dioxide Treatment:

•Involves directly delivering higher concentrations of chlorine dioxide to the affected area.

•Quickly treats various diseases, each with its own specific mechanism.

•All treatments in this book are supported by necessary validation data.

MMS:

•Involves significantly diluting high-concentration chlorine dioxide and ingesting it orally or via enema.

•Uses a water solution containing chlorine dioxide to treat various diseases.

CDS:

•Developed by Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker as an improvement to MMS.

•Features a saturated chlorine dioxide solution (concentration around 0.3 mg/ml or 3000 ppm).

•Delivery methods mainly include diluted oral intake or intravenous injection. Sometimes other methods are used but at lower concentrations than 3000 ppm.

My Work on Chlorine Dioxide Therapy

•Discovered three mechanisms for treating diseases:

①Eliminating Abnormal Cells

②Promoting Tissue Regeneration

③Regulating Immune Response

•Detailed explanation available in the interview: Chlorine Dioxide Therapy Interview（Substack).

•Describes how chlorine dioxide effectively treats 13 diseases through these mechanisms.

The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle: Safeguarding Health with Safe and Effective Applications

Intratumoral Injection of Chlorine Dioxide Therapy

•Proposed the patent for intratumoral injection in 2014.

•Specific patent for preparation completed in 2016.

•Effective for arthritis and currently focused on cancer treatment, especially advanced cancer.

•Preclinical study report available: Preprint Link.

Personal Experience with Chlorine Dioxide Injections

•I have personally administered over 30 injections using high-concentration chlorine dioxide solution.

•Video Documentation:

•MyXcancer YouTube Channel

•Safety Assurance:

•Based on my experience, I can assure you that chlorine dioxide injectables, when prepared more rigorously, are absolutely safe, even for healthy individuals.

Home Treatment of Advanced Breast Cancer

Current Cases:

•Three advanced breast cancer patients are currently under my guidance.

Treatment Method:

•High-concentration chlorine dioxide injections administered at home.

Current results:

One injection dose under 10% of the tumor volume led to a 70% reduction in tumors over two months.

Three patients with advanced breast cancer, each about three large tumors (over 4 cm in diameter), self-treated with 1-3 injections per tumor. Following the injections, they experienced pain but no other side effects.

My Book Introduces a Five-Factor Framework for Assessing Cancer Therapies

Using a five-factor framework:

•Inhibition Rate

•Side Effects

•Drug Resistance

•Sustainability

•Convenience

In traditional cancer treatments, tumor ablation scores the highest.

BOOK：《Confronting the Cancer Care Plight: Using First Principles to Navigate Your Cancer Journey》

The Primary Mechanisms of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Therapy for Treating Cancer

1.Direct Destruction of Cancer Cells:

–Strong oxidative properties allow chlorine dioxide to kill cancer cells upon contact.

–No need to maintain prolonged presence in the tumor, unlike many existing treatments.

2.Destruction of Tumor Blood Vessels:

–High-concentration chlorine dioxide can damage tumor blood vessels.

–Leads to untreated tumor cells dying due to lack of energy.

3.Induction of Systemic Anti-Tumor Immune Response:

–Triggers a systemic immune response against tumors.

–Effectively inhibits small, untreated tumors at distant sites.

4.Promotion of Tissue Regeneration:

–Supports tissue regeneration, aiding in healing post-tumor removal.

–Crucial for patients with advanced cancer who cannot undergo surgery due to difficulty in healing large wounds.

Comparative Advantages Over Traditional Ablation Methods

1. Convenience

Chlorine dioxide injections take only 10 seconds.

Enables at-home treatment with high convenience.

2. Higher Inhibition Rate

Directly kills cancer cells.

Destroys tumor blood vessels.

Triggers immune response.

3. Greater Sustainability

No limitation on tumor size.

Fast injection speed and low precision requirements mean almost no restriction on the number of tumors.

4. Lower Side Effects

Apart from pain, which can be managed with anesthetics and lasts about 24 hours, there are no other side effects.



Have you ever injected any tumors trans arterially? -The Interventional Radiologist's Professional Concerns

My response is that I have not performed transarterial tumor injections. However, I have considered it. Transarterial tumor injection would be very suitable for chlorine dioxide because it can effectively leverage the mechanism of tumor blood vessel destruction. Chlorine dioxide would immediately react with tumor arteries and the cells they supply, eliminating concerns about the retention time of chlorine dioxide within the tumor or its permeation into normal tissues. Therefore, if conditions permit, transarterial intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide could be an ideal method in the future.

