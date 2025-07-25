Recently, I’ve received a growing number of inquiries regarding more complex tumors—especially those in the lungs, pancreas, and stomach. These cases are often difficult to treat in our current clinic network. Although we expect to accumulate treatment data from over 100 patients this year, at least half of the cancer patients who reach out to us cannot yet be treated. This is not due to any failure of the therapy itself, but because of anatomical constraints: many tumors are located in areas that require high-cost, immobile CT-guided injection equipment, which our partner clinics currently lack.

Today, I want to propose an alternative: using endoscopic techniques to replace CT as the main guidance method for intratumoral ClO₂ injections. This approach could dramatically expand the range of cancers we can treat and allow smaller or less-equipped clinics to participate in this global therapeutic network.

❗ The Limitation Is Not the Therapy — It’s the Equipment

Our intratumoral ClO₂ therapy has demonstrated strong efficacy in localized solid tumors. The key lies in directly injecting the tumor and ensuring four full-dose injections within a short timeframe. This predictable causality meets the core of my PPI (Principle of Predictable Intervention) model.

However, when tumors are deep, small, or located near sensitive structures, CT guidance is traditionally considered necessary to ensure safe and precise needle placement. Yet access to CT imaging remains limited in many outpatient or low-resource clinical settings. This creates a functional bottleneck that prevents the therapy from reaching a broader range of tumor types.

💡 A Simple but Underused Alternative: Endoscopy

Endoscopy refers to using a flexible or rigid tube equipped with a light source and a camera, allowing direct visualization of internal organs. Many variants exist:

Gastroscopy (stomach, esophagus, duodenum)

Colonoscopy (colon, rectum)

Bronchoscopy (lungs)

Thoracoscopy (chest cavity)

Laparoscopy (abdomen, pelvis)

Cystoscopy (bladder)

Hysteroscopy (uterus)

Pleuroscopy (pleural space)

What’s important is this: almost all of these scopes can either carry a working channel for needle insertion, or be combined with an external puncture under direct vision.

This means no radiation, lower cost, high portability, and excellent visual feedback.

✅ Comparison: CT vs. Endoscopy for Intratumoral Injection

In short: for many cancers, endoscopy offers equal or even better guidance with fewer constraints.

📊 Coverage Estimate: What Cancers Can Be Treated with Endoscopic Guidance?

Based on anatomical feasibility and clinical experience, here’s a conservative estimation:

Digestive System (~40% of all solid tumors):

Esophageal, gastric, duodenal — Gastroscopy

Colon, rectum — Colonoscopy

Liver (surface), pancreas, spleen — Laparoscopy

Respiratory System (~15%):

Peripheral lung tumors — Thoracoscopy / Bronchoscopy

Genitourinary (~10%):

Bladder — Cystoscopy

Prostate — Transrectal endoscopy-guided puncture

Ovarian, uterine — Laparoscopy / Hysteroscopy

Pleural or Peritoneal Metastases (~10%):

Pleura — Thoracoscopy

Peritoneum — Laparoscopy

✅ Estimated coverage: 70–80% of all solid tumors (excluding CNS and bone).

🛠️ Technical Recommendations

Most endoscopy units already have working channels (2.7–3.7 mm), which can accommodate:

Fine injection needles (22–25G)

Biopsy forceps (can help test necrosis post-injection)

Alternatively, a co-axial technique can be used:

The endoscope visualizes the tumor. A long injection needle is introduced parallel under visual alignment. Injection is administered precisely under direct feedback.

Where needed, laparoscopic access ports (5–10 mm) can allow visualized injections in deep organs like pancreas or liver.

We can even consider designing a new 2.7 mm “micro-laparoscope” with integrated light, camera, and needle port, solely for this purpose.

🧠 Is the Needle Placement Difficult?

Not at all.

Once visual contact with the tumor is established, injection is easier than biopsy. Most general surgeons, gastroenterologists, and urologists already perform similar procedures daily.

The real barrier is not technical capability, but rethinking our tools.

📣 Conclusion: Endoscopy as a Scalable Path

By replacing CT with endoscopic guidance wherever possible, we can: