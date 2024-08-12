Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Recently, through extensive interactions with late-stage cancer patients in developed Western countries, it became clear that almost every one of them has tried several or even dozens of alternative therapies. This indicates a general dissatisfaction among cancer patients, especially those with advanced cancer, with modern cancer treatments. This post provides a straightforward data-driven explanation or proof of this situation.

Cancer Treatment Technologies Across Countries Have Little Impact on Cancer Mortality Rates

In 2022, nearly 20 million new cases of cancer were reported worldwide, with 9.7 million people dying from the disease. Looking at data from the United States, there has been a noticeable decline in cancer mortality over the past 20 years, suggesting significant advancements in American cancer treatment technologies. However, a different perspective might reveal a less optimistic situation.

For example, in 1999, 560,000 people died from cancer in the U.S., with a death rate of 201 per 100,000 people. By 2022, the number of deaths had increased to 600,000, but the death rate per 100,000 people had dropped to 181, indicating only a 10% decrease in the mortality rate. This suggests that despite technological progress, the actual impact on extending the lives of cancer patients may not be as significant as hoped.

Moreover, while the U.S. is often seen as a leader in cancer treatment, its cancer mortality rate does not stand out significantly on the global stage. U.S. cancer mortality rates are lower than some developed countries but are comparable to China's and higher than those of Brazil, India, and Indonesia—three developing nations. After adjusting for age, the cancer mortality rates in most countries worldwide typically range from 80 to 100 per 100,000 people, with only minor differences between countries, except for India, which is slightly lower.

These statistics indicate that despite substantial investments in cancer treatment, the U.S. has not achieved a correspondingly low mortality rate. This may mean that compared to some developing countries with less advanced medical conditions, U.S. cancer treatment technologies do not have a significant advantage. This situation reflects a common challenge in the global field of cancer treatment: how to more effectively utilize existing resources and technologies to truly improve the survival rates and quality of life for cancer patients.

In the United States, despite the continuous introduction of hundreds of new cancer drugs, the real-world effectiveness and impact on patients' quality of life remain significant concerns. Many new drugs are approved on the basis that they can extend a patient's life by a few months. However, this extension often comes at the cost of reducing the quality of life.

For cancer patients in the U.S., even with access to advanced medical care, substantial health insurance, and the latest anti-cancer drugs and technologies, their survival time may not be longer than that of patients in China who are treated with the most cost-effective medications. Intriguingly, some cancer patients in China who choose to forego any treatment might experience longer survival times and higher quality of life.

This indicates that cancer treatment is not just a matter of medical technology but involves a complex decision-making process that considers treatment effectiveness, economic burden, and quality of life. For cancer patients and their families, the choice of treatment should not solely focus on the sophistication of the technology but should also consider the real impact of the treatment on quality of life.

Decision Paralysis Caused by Healthcare Systems and Medical Research

The medical system is a strictly regulated field where doctors must adhere to established medical guidelines when communicating with patients. This means that their freedom in offering treatment suggestions is somewhat limited. For cancer patients, doctors' recommendations are usually based on a series of clinical guidelines that provide various diagnostic and treatment options for each type of cancer. Despite this, due to the strict regulation of the industry, the treatment plans doctors propose are often approved therapies, which may not always be in the best interest of the patient. Sometimes, doctors might choose a therapy based on habit or at random, rather than what is most suitable for the patient.

Additionally, medical research is often influenced by reductionism, focusing on sub-cellular or even molecular levels. With technological advancements, humans can now directly observe and manipulate molecules and genes, but this deep dive into research does not always translate into effective treatment methods. In fact, many medical research outcomes, despite being theoretically advanced, have little practical application. For example, although molecular biologists may have identified key genes involved in certain cancers, few new drugs have been developed based on these findings. Instead, many effective new drugs are discovered by chance, suggesting that current cancer research may not always be moving in the right direction.

Recent studies show that new cancer drugs approved in the United States only extend a patient's life by an average of about 2.8 months. This is far too short for cancer patients. In the development process of cancer treatments, researchers and doctors often focus only on whether the treatment can extend life or reduce tumor size, neglecting the impact on the patient's quality of life or the limitations it places on future treatment options. For instance, a new drug might extend a patient’s life by three months, but during those months, the patient’s quality of life might significantly decline; or after a tumor is surgically removed, continued chemotherapy and radiation to eliminate any remaining cancer cells not only cause long-term side effects but may also damage the patient's immune system and increase the risk of cancer recurrence.

Faced with numerous treatment options, patients and doctors stand at a crossroads with thousands of paths to choose from, each seemingly leading to similar outcomes. This situation can easily lead to decision paralysis, making it difficult to choose the best treatment plan.