Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
Aug 13

Well written, relevant and timely, thank you.

As I view it, the crucial problem is the Status-Statist Quo/Mass Media/MADical-pHarmiceutical Mafia and its indoctrinational control of citizens' minds on medical issues like cancer.

Most persons are in a desperate state of mind and accept the treatments offered as they do not know any others like yours.

We need more "INFORMED DISSENTERS" to get persons like yourselves known to the "Uninformed Consenters" so they realize they have a better choice.

Get free, stay free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture