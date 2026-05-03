Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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CLO2BALIV's avatar
CLO2BALIV
5h

Dr. Xuewu Liu has just accomplished what few have ever been able to achieve. The validation of INTRATUMORAL-TUMORAL ABLATION using CLO2 will occur! The FDA is now listening and is making great strides in its evaluation processes. Dr. Xuewu Liu’s efforts, as well as others who assist him, will lead to saving millions of lives around the world. For this, I am extremely happy. The next phase begins…..

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kay's avatar
kay
4h

Dr. Liu, I like your therapeutic model with Clorine Dioxide intratumoral injection. It is minimally invasive process and no side effects. It should be approved quickly without delay by the FDA. In US, we have intratumoral injection therapy with different Chemotherapeutic agent, but it causes systemic reactions and results are not consistent.

If you are ready to start Phase 1 trial in US, we, as a group of friends (Physicians group) would like to help you financially.

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