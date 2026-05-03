On April 28, 2026, the U.S. FDA announced a new policy that may rewrite the history of drug development: Real-Time Clinical Trials.



The FDA press conference can be watched here:



This is not ordinary digitization. It is not simply a shortcut to reduce review time. It is an attempt by the FDA to reconstruct a clinical trial workflow that has remained fundamentally unchanged for the past fifty to sixty years.

At the press conference, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary stated clearly that, for the past fifty years, the medical profession has accepted a ten-to-twelve-year timeline for new drugs to reach the market, and that the way clinical trials are conducted has changed very little over roughly sixty years. What the FDA is now trying to do is challenge this deeply accepted premise at its root.

According to the FDA, the new Real-Time Clinical Trials model would allow FDA reviewers to see pre-agreed safety signals and clinical endpoints in the cloud while a clinical trial is ongoing, rather than waiting until sponsors complete Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 trials, then spend long periods collecting, cleaning, analyzing, and packaging data before submitting it to the agency.

Public information shows that the FDA has already launched two proof-of-concept projects and has issued a Request for Information to gather input on expanding the Real-Time Clinical Trials pilot. The comment period closes on May 29, 2026. The FDA plans to release final selection criteria in July and complete pilot selections in August.

This means the FDA is moving drug review from “looking at reports after the fact” to “watching signals during the trial.”

This is precisely the regulatory framework for which my intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy is best suited.

This article is not only about the structural fit between this FDA policy and my project. It is also about why the FDA would introduce this framework at this specific time and in this specific form.

1. What Exactly Is This New Process?

The traditional clinical trial process generally looks like this: patients are enrolled, hospitals collect data, investigators record cases, sponsors collect and clean the data, CROs or sponsors perform statistical analysis, stage-specific reports are prepared, those reports are submitted to the FDA, and only then does the FDA review and communicate with the sponsor.

The biggest problem with this workflow is the long delay between the moment key data are generated and the moment the FDA actually sees them.

At the press conference, Dr. Makary said that between the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial and the final FDA application, about 45% of the time is “dead time.” In other words, no clinical trial is actively ongoing during that period. Instead, investigators and sponsors are doing paperwork, data collection, system entry, and other administrative tasks. This percentage has increased from 25%, to 35%, and now to 45%. Administrative time is increasingly devouring scientific time.

Real-Time Clinical Trials are meant to change this structure.

The idea is not for the FDA to directly run clinical trials. Nor is it for FDA reviewers to examine every raw patient record. Instead, the FDA and the sponsor would agree in advance on which signals matter: which safety signals should be reported in real time, which efficacy endpoints should be reported in real time, which dose-related data should be reported in real time, which imaging changes should be reported in real time, and which adverse events should trigger immediate review once a threshold is reached.

Then, through electronic health records, radiology reads, cloud platforms, and AI-assisted data processing, the FDA would be able to see these predefined signals while the trial is still happening.

Dr. Makary gave a very important example: if a patient in a clinical trial develops a fever, is hospitalized, or if a tumor shrinks and a radiologist reads the new tumor size, FDA regulators could see those pre-agreed endpoints and safety signals in the cloud in real time.

This sentence deserves serious attention.

It shows that the FDA is not talking about AI in the abstract. It is describing a concrete clinical scene: after treatment, a tumor changes on imaging; a radiologist reads the scan; the FDA sees that change in real time.

The product form implied by this example is quite narrow. The responses of most chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy drugs require weeks to months and repeated scans to identify a trend. They do not belong to the category of products whose effect can be seen immediately on a single imaging read. The products that truly fit this form are mainly intratumoral ablation therapies.

And this is exactly the most important clinical signal pattern of my intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy.

2. Why This Policy Is a Major Positive Development for My Project

My project is the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System.

It is not a traditional systemic anticancer drug. It is not an oral drug. It is not a systemic intravenous infusion drug.

Its core method is to inject low-concentration chlorine dioxide directly into a solid tumor under imaging guidance. Through local oxidation, tumor vascular destruction, tissue necrosis, and local ablation, the tumor can undergo observable and verifiable structural changes within a short period of time.

This is highly consistent with the core logic of the FDA’s new process.

2.1 The FDA’s New Process Focuses on Real-Time Signals—and My Therapy Already Shows Very Clear Real-Time Responses

In nearly 40 existing clinical cases, the most striking feature of my therapy is not that it barely shows a statistical difference months later. It is that the response can be seen shortly after treatment.

These responses include:

After injection, ultrasound can show approximately 30% tumor volume reduction within one to two hours.

Within ten hours, the tumor can approach near-complete necrosis.

There is no obvious inflammatory reaction in the treated area.

Cancer pain relief can occur in real time.

Tumor blood supply, texture, boundary, and necrotic changes can be directly verified by imaging or clinical observation.

These data are completely different from traditional cancer drug signals.

Traditional anticancer drugs often require multiple treatment cycles before efficacy can be evaluated. It usually takes weeks or even months before RECIST, PFS, OS, or other endpoints can be meaningfully assessed. My therapy, however, can show changes in tumor structure and clinical symptoms on the same day of treatment, sometimes within one to two hours.

This is exactly the kind of signal Real-Time Clinical Trials are designed to capture.

If the FDA wants to see, during a trial, whether a tumor is shrinking, whether safety signals are emerging, or whether a patient is hospitalized, develops a fever, or experiences a serious adverse event, then my therapy is naturally suited to this model.

2.2 The FDA’s New Process Focuses on Early-Phase and Phase 1—and My Project May Show Core Efficacy Signals in Phase 1

For ordinary drugs, Phase 1 mainly evaluates safety, tolerability, dose escalation, and preliminary pharmacokinetics. Efficacy is usually not the primary consideration.

My project is different.

The action of intratumoral chlorine dioxide occurs locally inside the solid tumor. Once injection is completed, oxidative destruction of tumor tissue, vascular injury, and necrosis can begin rapidly. Therefore, Phase 1 is not merely a safety trial. It may also be an early efficacy-signal trial.

In Phase 1, the FDA could quickly see whether necrosis occurs in the injection area, whether the tumor rapidly shrinks under ultrasound or other imaging, whether tumor blood supply decreases, whether cancer pain is relieved quickly, whether inflammation, edema, bleeding, or infection occurs, whether systemic toxicity is absent, whether there is a clear relationship between dose and tumor volume, and whether different solid tumors show consistent local responses.

This means my Phase 1 is not simply a “safety-only” stage. It is a combined window for safety, real-time imaging response, local ablation signal, and dose-rule validation.

That is exactly what the FDA’s new process is trying to capture.

2.3 The FDA’s New Process Emphasizes Real-Time Safety Signals—and My Therapy’s Safety Boundary Is Well Suited to Real-Time Monitoring

One advantage of intratumoral injection therapy is that its action is concentrated locally inside the tumor rather than distributed throughout the body.

This does not mean safety monitoring is unnecessary. On the contrary, the safety of local therapy should be monitored more precisely and in real time.

Signals requiring real-time observation include injection-site pain, local bleeding, fever, infection, inflammatory reaction, tissue edema, changes in vital signs, oxygen saturation, liver and kidney function, systemic adverse reactions, patient pain scores, and post-treatment imaging changes. These signals can be predefined and summarized in real time during the clinical trial.

In my existing clinical observations, one very important phenomenon is that tumors can undergo rapid necrosis without obvious inflammatory reaction, while cancer pain relief may also occur in real time.

This is very important to the FDA. A truly valuable anticancer therapy should not only destroy tumors; it should also avoid uncontrolled inflammation, systemic toxicity, and severe complications. A therapy that can cause tumor necrosis within a short time while maintaining low inflammatory response and symptom improvement is exactly the type of project suited to real-time safety monitoring and real-time efficacy assessment.

2.4 The FDA’s New Process Emphasizes “Tumor Shrinkage, Radiology Reads, and Cloud-Based Real-Time Visibility”—and My Therapy Is Precisely an Imaging-Verifiable Therapy

My therapy does not generate an abstract molecular signal. It generates solid tumor changes that can be seen clinically and on imaging: tumor shrinkage, reduced blood supply, tissue necrosis, altered tumor texture, boundary changes, pain relief, and formation of a local ablation zone.

Under ultrasound, if a tumor shrinks by approximately 30% within one to two hours after treatment, this is not a signal that requires long-term statistics to understand. It is a direct clinical phenomenon.

If a tumor approaches near-complete necrosis within ten hours, that is not the slow response of an ordinary drug. It is a strong signal of a local ablation-type therapy.

There is also an important contrast here.

The FDA’s two existing Real-Time Clinical Trial proof-of-concept projects come from AstraZeneca and Amgen, involving mantle cell lymphoma and small cell lung cancer. These projects belong to the category of systemic anticancer drug development. Their efficacy responses usually still require time and repeated assessments to confirm. They are not the type of local ablation product whose structural effect can be seen on a single scan shortly after treatment.

Yet the example Dr. Makary chose in the press conference was: a tumor shrinks, a radiologist reads the new tumor size, and the FDA sees it in the cloud in real time.

This is a product form that the current two proof-of-concept projects do not fully represent. It shows that when the FDA Commissioner explained this policy, he used a clinical scenario closer to rapid local imaging response than to the two current proof-of-concept projects.

At minimum, this shows that when the FDA explains Real-Time Clinical Trials, it has placed imaging-readable rapid tumor response at the center of its demonstration scenario. Among anticancer therapies, intratumoral ablation therapies are clearly much closer to that scenario.

2.5 The FDA’s New Process Emphasizes Early Dose Selection—and My Therapy Needs Real-Time Response Data to Determine Dose Rules

Traditional drugs are usually dosed by body weight, body surface area, or fixed dose. My therapy is different.

The dose rule for intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection is related to tumor volume, injection volume, tumor location, blood supply, tumor hardness, injection path, local diffusion range, proximity to critical structures, post-treatment necrosis area, and real-time imaging response.

This is a local ablation drug logic.

The most rational way to optimize dose is not paper-based speculation, but early clinical judgment using real-time data: what injection volume is needed for a given tumor size; what volume produces sufficient necrosis; what dose avoids excessive local damage; which anatomical sites require lower dose; which tumors can be treated repeatedly; and which real-time imaging changes indicate adequate treatment.

The FDA’s new process emphasizes using early clinical data to support dose selection. This fits my therapy exactly.

2.6 The FDA’s Simultaneous Supporting Policies Align Precisely With My Project’s Product Form

In addition to Real-Time Clinical Trials themselves, Dr. Makary announced a series of supporting policies: reducing animal testing from two species to one species, allowing some IND requirements to be deferred, reforming IRB processes, moving from two pivotal trials to one pivotal trial as the default, using Bayesian statistics to support early stopping, and releasing simplified Phase 1 / IND guidance in the next one to two months.

These policies are not isolated.

Together, they point toward one type of product: therapies with strong early signals, therapies that can be identified in Phase 1, therapies requiring fast decisions, and therapies for which the traditional process would create serious delay.

My project has all the features these policies are designed to support: multi-source animal data have already been generated, including three mouse tumor models and four veterinary clinical cases; Phase 1 may show efficacy signals; a single-arm trial combined with objective imaging endpoints may provide decision-grade evidence; and consistent responses across different solid tumor types may support Bayesian trial design.

Six structural matches exist at the same time. That density of fit is rare among clinical products.

3. Why Did the FDA Not Change Its Process for Fifty Years—and Why Is It Now Suddenly Accelerating?

This is the key question.

If the cancer drug clinical trial process has been slow for the past fifty to sixty years, why did the FDA not reform it earlier?

The answer is that most past cancer drugs did not truly require a real-time observation workflow.

Over the past fifty years, there have indeed been major breakthroughs in oncology: Gleevec, HER2-targeted drugs, EGFR and ALK inhibitors, PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, CAR-T, BTK inhibitors, BRAF and MEK inhibitors.

Some of these drugs were highly effective. But most of them could still be identified, developed, and approved within the traditional clinical trial framework. They required ORR, PFS, OS, duration of response, response rates, molecular biomarkers, and follow-up statistics. The old process was slow, but it did not truly prevent those therapies from emerging.

In other words, although the traditional process was inefficient for traditional cancer drugs, it did not create an unbearable institutional bottleneck.

So why is the FDA suddenly creating Real-Time Clinical Trials now?

My judgment is that the FDA has identified, or expects to identify, a new category of therapies for which the old process is not suitable.

These therapies share several features: they may show strong signals in Phase 1; their efficacy does not take months to appear but can emerge soon after treatment; safety must be monitored in real time; patients cannot afford to wait; the traditional model of large-scale, long-cycle, after-the-fact data submission would seriously delay decision-making; and if the therapy is effective, the delay itself costs lives.

A process does not create a new therapy. FDA reform cannot make an ineffective drug effective. Therefore, the real meaning of FDA process reform is this: the agency needs a system capable of receiving and evaluating strong-signal therapies that have already appeared or are about to appear.

My Timeline With the FDA

The following is the sequence of my recorded interactions with the FDA over the past year.

In the spring of 2025, key clinical data for my intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy began to concentrate. Within a short time after treatment, tumor shrinkage, necrosis, and cancer pain relief could be observed.

In May or June 2025, according to FDA Chief AI Officer Jeremy Walsh’s statement at the April 28 press conference, his team began working internally on the Real-Time Clinical Trials project.

In June 2025, the FDA removed multiple public safety warning pages related to chlorine dioxide.

On June 6, 2025, I publicly reported that the FDA had removed those chlorine dioxide warnings. That article was widely shared.

In November 2025, I submitted a Breakthrough Device Designation application to the FDA under the medical device pathway. The FDA actively suggested that I apply through a drug pathway or pursue a classification / designation process.

In January 2026, I continued with Q-Submission / RFD-related classification efforts. The FDA completed its pathway judgment.

On April 8, 2026, I formally submitted an Orphan Drug Designation application under the drug pathway for recurrent glioma. The designation number is DRU-2026-11554.

On April 28, 2026, the FDA publicly announced the Real-Time Clinical Trials policy. Dr. Makary and Jeremy Walsh led the press conference, and the Request for Information was issued the same day.

On May 29, 2026, the RFI comment period closes.

In July 2026, the FDA is expected to release the final selection criteria for the pilot. My ODD decision is also expected around this period, roughly 90 days after April 8.

In August 2026, the FDA is expected to complete selection of Real-Time Clinical Trial pilot projects.

The density of this timeline is itself an argument.

In November 2025, when I submitted a Breakthrough Device Designation application under the medical device pathway, the FDA later actively suggested that I proceed through a drug pathway or pursue product classification.

This was an active FDA pathway judgment.

The FDA was not passively receiving my application. It actively made a judgment about the regulatory path of my project. This mirrors the structure of China’s NMPA making an active pathway judgment for my project in the second half of 2025 by selecting the medical device pathway. The highest drug regulatory agencies in both countries have made active pathway judgments on this project. That active role itself means this project is not an ordinary application in either system.

During all these submissions, I provided the FDA with complete research data, including laboratory research, animal studies, veterinary data, and clinical case data. The FDA did not simply see the name of my project. It saw the complete data package, the mechanism explanation, and the clinical signals.

If FDA officials saw these materials, they could easily understand one thing: if the project is ineffective, an early real-time clinical trial can quickly rule it out; if it is effective, the traditional process would seriously delay it; and the most rational regulatory method is to observe imaging response, safety signals, pain changes, and dose response in real time during Phase 1.

That is exactly the problem the FDA’s new process is designed to solve.

4. Several Points in the FDA Press Conference Are Directly Related to My Project

Beyond the product-form and policy-structure match already discussed, multiple specific statements in the FDA press conference are highly relevant to my project.

4.1 “Tumor Shrinkage, Radiology Reads, and Real-Time FDA Visibility”

This is the most direct match.

My therapy does not rely on slow systemic pharmacological effects. It produces local ablation, necrosis, and imaging changes after local injection.

In my existing cases, tumor shrinkage can be seen on ultrasound within one to two hours after treatment, and near-complete necrosis can be observed within ten hours. This is exactly the type of reaction described by the FDA: tumor shrinkage, imaging readout, and real-time cloud visibility.

4.2 “A Potentially Promising Therapeutic on the Horizon”

Dr. Makary gave another example: imagine a child who is deaf, or a child who has cancer, with a potentially promising therapeutic on the horizon.

The precision of this phrase matters. The FDA Commissioner used the singular form: “a potentially promising therapeutic,” not “therapies” or “treatments.” “On the horizon” means a potential therapy whose outline is already visible. It is not distant basic research.

My therapy is not a pure theoretical idea. It already has laboratory research, animal experiments, veterinary data, and nearly 40 clinical case observations. It has shown real-time imaging response, rapid necrosis, no obvious inflammatory reaction, and cancer pain relief. This fits the phrase “a potentially promising therapeutic on the horizon.”

4.3 “The FDA Wants Signals, Not Data Overload”

Jeremy Walsh said that the FDA has been receiving massive amounts of data for decades, but now the question is whether decisions can be made based on less information—based on more critical signal information.

This is very important for my project.

The most valuable part of my therapy is not producing millions of pages of documentation. It is identifying several core signals: whether the tumor shrinks rapidly; whether necrosis forms rapidly; whether cancer pain is relieved quickly; whether there is no obvious inflammatory reaction; whether there is no systemic toxicity; whether the relationship between dose and tumor volume is reproducible; and whether consistent responses appear across different solid tumors.

4.4 “Phase 1 Trials Are Leaving the U.S. for China; America Must Maintain Leadership”

Dr. Makary stated clearly that more clinical trials are starting in China than in the United States, and that this happened in the four years before he took office. He also said that Phase 1 trials have been leaving the United States at scale.

This means that the FDA has already begun to treat “China versus the United States” as a key element of policy urgency.

This is an objective environment currently facing China’s regulatory system. For a truly China-originated global-new therapy, there is now a window for first institutional adoption in both the FDA and NMPA systems. The opening and closing of that window depends on the institutional judgment of both sides.

My project has a special significance: it is China-originated, but I have already actively entered the FDA drug pathway. This is not a failure of China’s regulatory system. It is a waiting action for institutional adoption. If the Chinese system completes first adoption of this project in the second half of 2026, China will complete institutional alignment for a global-new frontier therapy ahead of the United States.

4.5 Reduced Animal Testing, Deferred IND Requirements, and IRB Reform

The press conference also discussed how the FDA is reexamining Pre-IND, IND, animal testing, and IRB processes. This includes whether two animal species are routinely needed, whether all long-term stability data must be completed before first-in-human injection, and whether summary data can be submitted first.

This is very important for my project.

My project has a new mechanism and a new local administration model. If it is forced mechanically into the traditional cancer drug pathway, it may be delayed by many preclinical requirements that are not central to the actual safety question.

The FDA is now publicly proposing to reconstruct Phase 1 and IND processes. This shows that the agency is reducing unnecessary administrative barriers for early strong-signal therapies.

4.6 The FDA’s “May Policy, July Criteria, August Pilot” Timeline Aligns Closely With My ODD Timeline

The FDA’s timeline is: RFI comment deadline on May 29, final selection criteria in July, and pilot selections in August.

My Orphan Drug Designation application for recurrent glioma was submitted on April 8, 2026. The FDA usually gives an orphan drug designation decision in approximately 90 days. That places my key ODD decision point in early July 2026.

This aligns almost exactly with the FDA’s July final selection criteria and August pilot selection timeline.

The sequence is clear: on April 8, I submitted the recurrent glioma ODD application; on April 28, the FDA issued the Real-Time Clinical Trials RFI; in July, my ODD decision may arrive at the same time the FDA releases pilot criteria; in August, the FDA completes pilot selections.

If my ODD receives a positive decision, then by the time of the August pilot selection, my project will already have a clear FDA regulatory identity: an orphan drug candidate for recurrent glioma.

It also fits the core profile of Real-Time Clinical Trials: oncology, neurology, rare disease, Phase 1, MRI-verifiable response, real-time safety monitoring, small patient population, high signal need, and high unmet medical need.

My judgment is this: in the FDA’s August Real-Time Clinical Trial pilot selection, my project has a real possibility of becoming one of the few selected pilot projects.

5. My Next Plan

Facing this new FDA process, I will not wait.

My overall strategy is: prioritize the orphan-drug indication in the United States; prioritize common solid tumors in China; and if the China pathway does not move smoothly, proceed with common solid tumors in the United States in parallel.

U.S. Direction: Recurrent Glioma

Recurrent glioma is highly suitable for the FDA’s Real-Time Clinical Trial framework. It is a severe disease. Patients cannot wait. Available treatment options are limited. It is an orphan-drug indication. The clinical trial patient population is relatively small. MRI is the core evaluation tool. Both safety and efficacy are suitable for real-time monitoring. If early imaging response appears, it will have strong regulatory significance.

The first step for U.S. clinical development should be a highly structured early-phase real-time trial for recurrent glioma.

The trial should predefine safety signals and MRI imaging endpoints; monitor edema, bleeding, seizures, and neurological changes in real time; record changes in enhancement area, necrotic area, and tumor volume in real time; record symptom improvement and functional scores; establish the relationship among dose, tumor volume, and imaging response; and use Bayesian or adaptive design to improve early decision-making efficiency.

China Direction: Common Solid Tumors

Clinical trials for common solid tumors should be planned in China first.

The reason is direct: the FDA may provide support and funding opportunities for orphan-drug indications, but common solid tumor indications usually do not have the same funding advantage. If large-scale common solid tumor trials are launched in the United States from the beginning, costs will be much higher and financial pressure will be greater.

China has a large number of solid tumor patients, strong clinical demand, and abundant imaging-guided treatment resources. If common solid tumor clinical trials can be started smoothly in China, this will help accumulate data more quickly, especially in liver cancer, breast cancer, skin or superficial tumors, lymph node metastases, soft tissue tumors, and other solid tumors that are visible on imaging and technically safe to puncture.

These cases can further validate the real-time responses of my therapy in common solid tumors: tumor shrinkage one to two hours after injection, necrosis formation within ten hours, rapid cancer pain relief, no obvious inflammatory reaction, consistency of local responses across tumor types, the relationship between dose and tumor volume, and the safety of treating multiple lesions or repeating injections.

Logic of the Dual-Track Strategy

If the clinical plan for common solid tumors in China does not move smoothly, I will consider starting common solid tumor clinical trials in the United States in parallel.

Although common indications lack the funding advantages of orphan-drug indications in the United States, if the China pathway is delayed—or if the FDA’s Real-Time Clinical Trial pilot shows clear interest in my drug—then common solid tumor trials in the United States can also be launched in parallel.

This maximizes the institutional advantages of both countries.

The United States is suitable for advancing rare cancer indications using ODD, Real-Time Clinical Trials, early strong signals, and the FDA’s new process.

China is suitable for accumulating common solid tumor clinical data more rapidly and validating the broad solid-tumor value of the therapy.

The two data streams can support each other and eventually form a global clinical development system.

Future clinical trials should not be designed according to the old inefficient model. They should be designed according to the FDA’s new process: predefined safety signals and imaging endpoints, real-time upload of key data, central radiology review, Bayesian or adaptive design, Phase 1/2 rapid signal identification, rapid cohort expansion once safety is clear, and early visibility of the therapy’s real performance for both FDA reviewers and clinical investigators.

6. The Larger Meaning of This Case

The FDA’s new process is not accidental. It is opening a window for a small number of truly early strong-signal therapies.

For the past fifty to sixty years, the cancer drug clinical trial process did not fundamentally change because traditional cancer drugs could still be handled by the traditional process. But today, the FDA has begun to recognize that the old process is no longer enough.

It wants to see safety signals and clinical endpoints in real time during Phase 1.

It wants to reduce dead time.

It wants to reduce unnecessary animal testing and IND front-end barriers.

It wants to reform IRBs.

It wants to use AI and cloud data so that the FDA can move in sync with clinical trials.

It wants to bring early clinical development back to the United States.

It wants truly promising therapies to reach patients faster.

My intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy is positioned exactly within this historical window.

It is not an ordinary anticancer drug. It is locally administered inside the tumor. It has already shown real-time responses in nearly 40 clinical cases. Tumor shrinkage can be observed by ultrasound within one to two hours. Near-complete tumor necrosis can be observed within ten hours. It is not accompanied by obvious inflammation. It can relieve cancer pain in real time. Its safety and efficacy are both suitable for real-time observation.

But the meaning of this case is not limited to one therapy.

It demonstrates a larger question: when a truly global-new medical technology originates in China, can China’s regulatory system complete first institutional adoption before the U.S. system does?

The answer does not depend on this project alone. But this project is a clear sample through which the question can be observed.

FDA Commissioner Makary used “fifty years” as his policy framing. He is defining a historical regulatory achievement for himself. In this specific time window, China’s regulatory system also has a clear opportunity for historical credit: to complete first adoption of a China-originated global-new therapy and to stand opposite the FDA’s “fifty-year reform” with its own first-mover action.

This window will not remain open for long.

The FDA’s timeline is May 29, July, and August. The Chinese system needs to complete its own adoption action within this time window. Otherwise, the same global-new therapy may first be formally adopted inside the U.S. system.

If a therapy truly has the potential to change cancer treatment, the one thing that should not happen is for it to be delayed by an old process.

The FDA is now changing its old process.

Whether China can also change its old process and adopt this global-new therapy is a concrete, time-bound, observable event.

My task is to seize this window and bring intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy into formal clinical trials as quickly as possible: first entering the U.S. Real-Time Clinical Trial framework through the orphan-drug indication of recurrent glioma, while simultaneously advancing common solid tumor clinical research in China, and if necessary, launching common solid tumor trials in the United States in parallel.

This may be the key window for my therapy to move from marginal innovation into the formal regulatory system.

It may also be the key window for China’s regulatory system to complete first adoption of a global-new therapy.

Two windows are open at the same time.

Whether they can be seized depends on concrete action within this specific time window.



