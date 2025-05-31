Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Thank you for such detailed explanations and pictures.

It is very exciting to be able to observe this experiment. Understanding the healing process and what is happening are critical to knowing if it is helping or hurting, so it’s great to learn what those differences are.

More detail and photos are always better in my opinion, so I really appreciate you sharing these details.

As I am using all the alternative remedies on the lung cancer in my Mother’s body, the scariest parts are not knowing if what is happening with her ( ie: coughing up tissue, is it the tumor?) is a good or bad sign, and of course, not having anyone to ask is nerve wracking. This type of treatment is not an option for her, but I am using oral chlorine dioxide so it is interesting to see what the direct exposure is doing to the dog.

I am working on understanding the protocol for nebulizing the chlorine dioxide so it might come into more direct contact with the tumors.

Keep up this great work!

What are the differences of process between coagulative and liquefactiv necrosis? Thank you

