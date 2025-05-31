Two and a half weeks ago, on May 10th, 2025, a milestone was achieved in veterinary oncology — the first dog received intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injection. The patient, Pepe, a Podenco (Ibiza Hound) from Spain, became the first canine to undergo this innovative therapy. This follows more than a dozen successful human cases treated in Germany and China.

Today, we provide a follow-up report that offers both insight and reassurance to pet owners and veterinarians who are observing Pepe’s journey with anticipation.

📍 Summary Timeline

May 10 : First injection administered by Dr. Fernando in Ibiza (10 mL of ClO₂, tumor volume ~70 mL).

May 12 : Post-injection photo showed a flat tumor surface, no signs of necrosis yet.

May 13–20 : Swelling appeared, accompanied by localized pain.

May 22 : Visual signs of central softening and tissue breakdown appeared.

May 24 : Tumor area began to ulcerate, delaying the planned second injection.

May 28 : Ultrasound imaging confirmed the tumor contains both cancerous and necrotic (dead) tissue.

May 31: Photo suggests stabilization of the tumor surface with no infection or liquefaction.

🔍 Clinical Observation

The most recent photo updates and clinical examination offer important insights. On May 22, photos showed that the tumor’s once smooth and taut surface had become irregular, with darkened skin and a small central protrusion. By May 24, ulceration appeared on the tumor surface — a sign that internal breakdown was progressing.

📷 Early Surface Ulceration – May 24, 2025

Ulceration with minor bleeding appeared on the tumor surface. This photo documents the beginning of the tumor’s collapse following ClO₂-induced necrosis.

On May 28, Dr. Fernando used ultrasound to evaluate the tumor. According to his observation, the swollen area contains both active cancer cells and a substantial amount of necrotic tissue. This confirms that Pepe’s tumor has already started collapsing from within.

Importantly, Pepe is now in less pain than he has been in many days, suggesting that the pressure from internal swelling is decreasing as the necrotic core softens.

🧪 What This Means

Today’s image provides a critical update:

📷 Latest Tumor Condition – May 31, 2025

The tumor surface has darkened and become firmer, with no signs of pus or fluid leakage — consistent with coagulative necrosis, not liquefactive. This is a positive sign for infection control and overall healing.

These findings suggest:

The loss of smooth contour , surface darkening, and central softening all suggest internal necrosis, not tumor progression.

Ulceration may be part of the natural discharge of necrotic content.

Unlike many tumor therapies that result in liquefactive necrosis (which increases infection risk), ClO₂ more often causes coagulative necrosis , as seen in this case and in human breast cancer patients.

This type of necrosis preserves structural boundaries, reduces the risk of pus formation, and makes post-treatment recovery cleaner and safer.

💬 Recommendation

At this stage, both options are viable:

🟢 Rest and Observation

Letting the dog rest allows the immune system to clear necrotic tissue naturally. This may reduce tumor volume over time.

🔁 Proceed with Second Injection

ClO₂ is also effective at dissolving necrotic material, accelerating resolution. For large tumors, multiple injections are typically needed. A follow-up ultrasound can further guide precise dosing.

🐾 Final Words

Pepe’s case continues to bring hope. While the early days were marked by swelling and discomfort — not unusual after intratumoral therapy — the signs we now observe suggest that the therapy is working as intended.

This journey reminds us that tumor regression can be complex and visually dramatic. But behind the wounds and swelling, a deeper transformation is occurring — cancer is collapsing.

We remain optimistic about Pepe’s recovery and committed to bringing this therapy to more pets in need.

The veterinary chapter of ClO₂ therapy has only just begun — and Pepe is leading the way.

