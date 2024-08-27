Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Substack informed me that their automated review system mistakenly flagged my account activity, but it has now been corrected. “It appears one of our safety detection mechanisms erroneously marked your account as spam. I've corrected the issue and you should now be able to publish again.”

Just as SpaceX has developed reusable rockets, the field of cancer treatment needs to break from tradition and find truly effective treatments. By applying first principles—starting from basic principles and reevaluating existing treatment methods—we might find more effective treatment options. This allows patients to precisely choose the most beneficial treatment from the standard options recommended by doctors. This is not just a choice of treatment but a respect for and responsibility towards life.

1 What Are First Principles?

First-principles thinking is a powerful method used to solve complex problems and unleash creativity. Often referred to as "reasoning from first principles," this approach involves breaking down complex issues into their most fundamental elements and then reconstructing them from scratch. It's a valuable way to foster independent thinking, tap into deep creative potential, and transition from linear to nonlinear innovation.

Historically adopted by thinkers like Aristotle and utilized by modern visionaries such as Elon Musk and Charlie Munger, this method allows them to see through flawed reasoning and inadequate analogies, discovering opportunities that others overlook.

Richard Feynman once remarked, "People don't learn by understanding; they learn in other ways—by rote or otherwise. Their knowledge is so fragile!" This statement underscores the importance of independent thinking.

The core concept is that a first principle is a basic assumption or proposition that exists independently and cannot be deduced from any other proposition or assumption. Aristotle discussed first principles by saying, "In every systematic inquiry where there are first principles, or causes, or elements, knowledge and science result from acquiring knowledge of these; for we think we know something only when we have grasped the primary causes, the primary principles, all the way to the elements." He later connected this concept with knowledge, defining a first principle as "the first basis from which a thing is known."

Pursuing first-principles thinking is not limited to philosophy; it's a common practice among great thinkers. Reasoning from first principles eliminates assumptions and traditions, leaving only the essential elements. This mode of thinking is crucial for enhancing cognitive abilities, as it helps identify where reasoning by analogy might lead to errors.

First Principles Thinking is a philosophical approach that involves breaking down complex problems into their most basic components. It involves exploring the 'first principles' or fundamental truths of a problem or situation, then rebuilding it from the ground up. This method encourages us to question assumptions, rethink norms, and explore new possibilities unrestricted by existing models or beliefs.

Elon Musk is renowned for his first-principles thinking, making him one of the most innovative entrepreneurs globally. Musk's success lies not just in his innovative ideas but in his way of thinking:

"People often process thoughts constrained by tradition or past experiences. They seldom try to view problems from the perspective of first principles. They might say, 'We do it this way because it's always been done this way.' Or they might avoid trying something new because 'no one has ever done it, so it must not be possible.' This way of thinking is flawed. It’s crucial to build your reasoning from the ground up—as they say in physics, 'from first principles.' You need to examine the basic facts and build your reasoning from these facts to see if your conclusions align with past practices."

Musk's method starts with known truths rather than relying on intuition. The challenge with this approach is that our knowledge is limited, making intuition unreliable. When tackling complex problems like building rockets, he always starts from the first principles. Larry Page described Musk's thought process as follows: "What are the underlying physical principles? What are the time and cost involved? How can costs be reduced? This requires a certain degree of engineering and physical knowledge to make informed decisions. Elon has this understanding, as well as expertise in business, organization, and leadership."

Rockets are notoriously expensive, which posed a barrier to Musk's exploration of Mars. To address this, Musk asked the key question: "What materials make up a rocket? Aerospace-grade aluminum alloys, titanium, copper, and carbon fiber. What is the market value of these materials?" He was surprised to find that the material cost of a rocket was only about two percent of its typical sale price.

So, why is space travel so expensive? Musk, a self-taught polymath with degrees in economics and physics, delved into rocket science. He realized that the high cost of launching rockets stemmed from a way of thinking incompatible with first principles. This insight led him to found SpaceX and start building rockets from scratch.

In an interview with Kevin Rose, Musk emphasized the importance of reasoning from first principles rather than relying on analogies: "Reasoning from first principles rather than by analogy is crucial. Our typical approach is to reason by analogy, comparing existing experiences or practices with past situations. This method is easier than reasoning from first principles, which requires breaking down concepts into fundamental truths and then building from there. It demands more mental effort."

Musk demonstrated how SpaceX applies first principles to drive innovation at a lower cost: "Some might think battery packs are inherently expensive and will remain so due to historical trends. However, this is a mistaken assumption. If we approach every new idea this way, progress will be hindered. You can't dismiss new inventions by saying 'no one wants cars because horses are good enough.' By breaking down the components and costs of battery packs into their material constituents, we can discover innovative ways to manufacture batteries much cheaper than expected."

2 The Process of First Principles Thinking and Its Distinction from Reductionism

First principles thinking is a powerful method for solving problems. In real life, whether it's completing a task or solving a problem, there are often unsatisfactory aspects, especially when dealing with complex issues. Traditional solutions have not brought significant improvements over time, making first principles thinking particularly important. It challenges conventional habits and viewpoints, breaks down problems, and starts from the most basic elements, using fundamental laws to construct a complete analytical model. This deductive logic process ensures the correctness and completeness of the analytical model. Ultimately, this new model helps us find the real answers to problems.

At its core, thinking from first principles seems very intuitive. However, while this principle appears simple, it is quite challenging to implement in practice.

The importance of first principles thinking in analysis lies not only in its ability to help us break down data but also in encouraging us to question and understand the fundamental elements that constitute the data. This method includes the following key steps:

1) Clarify the Problem: All analysis should start with a clear definition of the problem. Before beginning the analysis, it is essential to clearly define the problem or concept. This provides a clear direction for subsequent steps and ensures the focus of the work is correct. Sometimes it's challenging to identify the real problem, as this requires going beyond what we consider "obvious." 2) Decompose the Problem: Once the real problem to be solved is identified, the next step is to break it down. What components make up the problem or idea? How are these parts connected? This step may involve research, interviews, and a deep understanding of the problem. This process can take a long time and may require multiple iterations, so patience is necessary. This step is like dissecting a complex machine into its basic parts. 3) Analyze Basic Components: After breaking down the problem, the next step is to understand these basic elements and how they interact. At this stage, distinguishing between assumptions and fundamental truths becomes very important. Each component should be carefully examined, questioned, and understood. You need to constantly question all assumptions, asking yourself, "Is this true?" or "Is this just my assumption?" During this stage, analysts challenge existing assumptions and models, asking fundamental "why" and "how" questions to reveal the real drivers behind observed trends and patterns. 4) Recombine Information: After completing this extensive task, you should have a clear understanding of the basic elements and their interrelationships. The final step is to synthesize this information. Here, the problem or idea is reconstructed from a new perspective, and you start looking for the right solutions to address these components and issues. Because only with a deep understanding of the basic facts can these become the building blocks for new solutions, new business models, or insights. In this recombination phase, true innovation thrives because people are no longer bound by traditional models or assumptions but focus on the pure problem rather than the assumptions.

In summary, starting from scratch and using insights gained from basic elements and questioning assumptions, analysts can build a more accurate and nuanced analytical model.

First principles thinking is indeed a powerful method that helps us fundamentally understand and solve problems. Unlike relying on traditional analogies, precedents, corrective methods, or conventional wisdom, this approach encourages us to directly explore the essence of a problem—the "real issue"—and analyze it without bias or preconceived notions. By breaking down the problem into its basic elements, we can adopt a fresh perspective, start from scratch, and innovate one element at a time.

In the second phase, breaking down the problem, it's quite easy to make mistakes. Theoretically, matter can be infinitely decomposed, even down to the atomic level, and with technological advances, it might be possible to break it down even further. At this stage, it's easy to fall into a reductionist mindset. For example, in the case of SpaceX, first principles analysis determined that the basic components of rockets are the rocket parts themselves, without needing to analyze the molecular structure of the fuel or the molecular level of materials.

Reductionism is a deeply ingrained way of thinking, fundamentally about breaking down a whole object into smaller parts. As technology advances, humans can explore finer levels, thus introducing reductionism to complex levels. However, this approach has a significant problem: it tends to overlook complexity. In physics, it's easy to see the whole as composed of parts, but in complex fields like medicine, the parts often exceed the sum of the whole.

In physics, systems are often seen as the simple sum of their parts, meaning the properties and functions of the whole can be directly derived from its components. This viewpoint reflects the reductionism in physics, which involves understanding the entire system by studying its basic building units.

However, in medicine and other complex scientific fields, the situation is usually more complicated. The systems studied in these fields, such as organisms, ecosystems, or social systems, exhibit high degrees of non-linearity and interaction, making the properties of the whole more than just a simple sum of its parts. This phenomenon, known as "the whole is greater than the sum of its parts," means that the behavior and characteristics of the whole cannot be fully predicted by analyzing its components.

For example, in an organism, the behavior of a single cell or molecule may have entirely different effects within the entire organism because they interact within a complex biological feedback and regulatory network. Therefore, simply understanding the functions of parts, like cells or organs, cannot fully explain or treat diseases involving the entire biological system.

Modern medicine often finds itself entrenched in a reductionist approach, focusing intensely on the minutest details. To navigate away from this, employing first principles is essential. Both first principles and reductionism involve breaking concepts down to their fundamental elements. However, the crucial difference lies in their scope and application. First principles focus on basic elements at a level manageable and predictable by the thinker, whereas reductionism delves into the most minute details observable by humans.

In the fourth phase, the critical stage of innovation, in a whole problem composed of basic parts, the true rule is unique or self-evident. This rule (including causality) is the first principle. Like physical laws, this rule can often be described using mathematical models, allowing analysts using first principles to construct a more accurate and nuanced analytical model.

Overall, although first principles and reductionism do not differ in the pursuit of finer levels, first principles are more effective in solving complex problems. Its way of thinking is correct in terms of causality and significantly different from traditional solutions.

To illustrate the steps of first principles thinking, a simple flowchart can be designed. Here's a basic example: