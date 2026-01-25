Why the real question is not “How much does one treatment cost?”, but “What happens when cancer treatment becomes a predictable, capacity-priced resource?”

Introduction

In recent months, WIRED and several secondary commentators have portrayed my work as the reckless use of “bleach to treat cancer,” framing it as both unsafe and prohibitively expensive. What these attacks consistently avoid discussing is cost-effectiveness at the system level—not whether a headline price sounds large, but whether a technology changes the structure of risk, spending, and predictability in cancer care.

In a previous essay (“The Medical Fracking Analogy”), I introduced a deliberate analogy between intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation and hydraulic fracturing: not as a provocation, but as an analytical framework. Fracking did not win because it was cheap per barrel; it won because it transformed an unmanageable scarcity problem into a repeatable engineering process, reshaping the entire cost and risk structure of the energy system.

In this article, I extend that same analytical framework. Using the fracking analogy as a structural model—not a rhetorical flourish—I analyze how intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation, if approved in the United States, could exert system-level, structural effects on U.S. cancer treatment costs, regardless of whether individual observers find its unit price intuitively “cheap” or “expensive.”

1. Why water fracturing is the right analogy — and drug pricing is not

When people talk about cost reduction in medicine, they almost always default to unit pricing:

How much does one drug cost?

How expensive is one procedure?

Can this therapy be cheaper than the standard of care?

This framing is misleading.

Water fracturing (fracking) did not transform the global energy market by making each barrel of oil intrinsically cheap. What it did was far more structural:

It expanded the economically accessible supply boundary .

It converted an unpredictable scarcity problem into a repeatable engineering operation .

It collapsed long-tail supply risk, which in turn flattened prices, reduced volatility, and destroyed the pricing power of legacy assets.

The correct question for any disruptive medical technology is therefore not:

“Is it cheaper per patient?”

but rather:

“Does it move the system from an open-ended, tail-risk-dominated cost structure to a bounded, predictable one?”

That is the lens through which intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) ablation must be analyzed.

2. The baseline problem in U.S. cancer economics: tail risk, not averages

U.S. cancer spending is not driven by the average patient. It is driven by the long tail:

Multi-line systemic therapies

Combination regimens with escalating marginal cost

Recurrent hospitalizations and complications

Late-stage and end-of-life expenditures

From a payer’s perspective, the problem is not mean cost — it is unbounded variance.

This is why cancer is economically feared:

Costs are path-dependent

Outcomes are uncertain

Payment obligations extend over years

The current system behaves like pre-fracking oil markets: limited controllable supply, extreme tail risk, and structural vulnerability.

3. The assumed breakthrough: short-cycle, high-certainty tumor clearance

For the purpose of this analysis, we assume the following as a premise, not as a claim to be proven here:

Intratumoral ClO₂ ablation achieves ~95% complete response

Treatment is delivered as 4 sessions within one month

The therapy functions as a local tumor elimination or decisive control mechanism

This assumption matters because it collapses time and uncertainty — the two most expensive dimensions in oncology.

4. Why pricing at $250,000 per year changes everything

At first glance, a $250,000 annual subscription (and $25,000 for BCC) sounds expensive.

That reaction comes from the wrong comparison.

This is not a per-procedure price. It is not even a per-patient marginal cost. It is a capacity contract.

Think of it as analogous to:

Electricity capacity markets

Long-term LNG take-or-pay contracts

Defense readiness procurement

Reinsurance stop-loss layers

The payer is not buying a treatment.

They are buying bounded exposure.

5. The fracking effect in cancer: shifting the cost curve, not shaving the edge

To make this concrete, the impact of intratumoral ClO₂ ablation on U.S. cancer economics can be mapped path by path, in the same way analysts decomposed the fracking shock to oil markets. The table below does not argue clinical merit; it traces how cost behavior changes at the system level.

These pathways explain why the economic effect, if the clinical premise holds, would be structural rather than marginal.

5.1 From variable lifetime cost to fixed annual risk

In the current system:

One cancer patient can cost $50,000 or $5 million — and no one knows which in advance.

Under a subscription-capacity model:

The maximum exposure is contractually capped.

This alone collapses tail risk, even if average costs appear unchanged.

Fracking did the same thing to oil supply volatility.

5.2 Elimination of multi-line escalation

With a 95% complete response achieved early:

Downstream chemotherapy lines disappear

Combination regimens become unnecessary

Complication cascades are avoided

The relevant comparison is not:

“Is $250k cheaper than one drug?”

but:

“Is $250k cheaper than the expected sum of failed therapies, complications, and late-stage care?”

For many cancers, the answer is yes.

5.3 Price anchoring and destruction of legacy pricing power

Once a payer has access to a predictable, high-certainty tumor control mechanism:

High-priced systemic therapies lose monopoly leverage

Negotiations shift from survival claims to substitution risk

Pricing power erodes even without direct competition

This is precisely how fracking weakened OPEC’s long-term control — not by banning oil, but by removing scarcity.

6. Why insurance coverage becomes rational — even proactive

Importantly, coverage decisions here are not driven by controversy or consensus, but by risk management.

Insurance does not ask:

“Is this philosophically accepted?”

It asks:

“Does this reduce future unbounded exposure?”

Once regulators permit entry, early coverage becomes rational because:

Risk is shifted from uncertain future liabilities to fixed contracts

Reinsurance structures become simpler

Capital reserve requirements decrease

Coverage becomes a hedge, not a gamble.

7. BCC at $25,000: a near-certain net cost reducer

Basal cell carcinoma already has effective treatments, but:

Recurrence is common

Procedures are repeated

Elderly patients incur disproportionate complication costs

At $25,000 per year, the break-even threshold is low. Any reduction in repeat interventions, hospital visits, or complications quickly yields net savings.

This is the low-risk, high-certainty analog of fracking’s earliest shale plays.

8. The decisive inequality

The entire system reduces to one inequality:

250{,}000 + E[C_{residual}] < E[C_{standard}]

With high early clearance rates, the residual expected cost collapses — making the inequality hold not universally, but systemically.

When it holds at scale, the cost curve bends.

9. What actually changes: not cheaper care, but controllable care

Fracking did not make energy free. It made it governable.

Intratumoral ClO₂ ablation, under the assumptions above, would not make cancer cheap. It would make it:

Predictable

Budgetable

Contractible

Hedgeable

Those properties — not marginal price reductions — are what collapse systemic costs over time.

10. The real conclusion

The economic significance of intratumoral chlorine dioxide is not that it offers another therapy.

It is that it potentially converts cancer treatment from:

an open-ended, tail-risk-dominated financial liability

into:

a short-cycle, capacity-priced engineering problem.

That is exactly how fracking rewrote energy economics.

And that is why, if the clinical premise holds, the impact on U.S. cancer costs would be structural, not incremental.



