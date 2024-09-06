1. Free Radicals and Antioxidant Therapy

Free radicals are molecules or atoms that possess unpaired electrons, making them highly reactive and capable of engaging in chemical reactions with other molecules or atoms. The formation of free radicals typically occurs when a chemical bond within a molecule is broken, resulting in one electron becoming isolated while the other electron remains in the original molecule. This presence of unpaired electrons gives free radicals their strong chemical activity.

Free radicals can be oxygen free radicals (such as superoxide anion and nitric oxide) or non-oxygen free radicals (such as hydroxyl and nitro radicals). They are widely present in nature, including within organisms and the environment. They can be generated through natural metabolism, radiation, pollutants, and other means.

In most cases, the terms "free radicals" and "ROS" can be used interchangeably. While this is generally correct in many instances, it is not always the case. There is a close relationship between free radicals and ROS, but they are not entirely identical. ROS refers to a class of highly reactive oxidizing species, which includes some free radicals. In addition to free radicals, ROS also encompasses other positively charged oxidizing species, such as hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ). Furthermore, there are some nitrogen oxides that may be considered free radicals but are not classified as ROS.

Free radicals were first described over a century ago by Moses Gomberg. Due to their high reactivity and short lifespan, it was believed for a long time that free radicals did not exist in biological systems. However, more than 30 years later, Leonor Michaelis proposed a hypothesis that all oxidative reactions involving organic molecules are mediated by free radicals. While this hypothesis was overall incorrect, it sparked interest in the role of free radicals in biological processes. In 1950, the presence of free radicals in biological systems was discovered and immediately associated with various pathological processes and aging. Since then, we have gained a deeper understanding of the role of free radicals in life processes.

For a long time, and even until now, free radicals have primarily been considered harmful and viewed as destructive substances. However, the discovery by McCord and Fridovich changed this perspective when they described the first protective enzyme against free radicals, known as superoxide dismutase. During the period from 1970 to 1990, the notion of free radicals as the sole harmful substances in biological systems faced several important challenges. Firstly, free radicals were found to be involved in the immune system's response to infectious agents. The second significant discovery was made in 1980 when it was found that endothelial cells can produce nitric oxide from L-arginine, explaining the biological activity of endothelium-derived relaxing factor (EDRF). This finding opened the door for the investigation of the second direction of free radicals, namely their signaling function, initially focused on nitric oxide and later extended to other reactive species. Lastly, it was discovered that the levels of free radicals are regulated by hormones such as insulin and are considered regulators of core metabolic pathways. Therefore, it is now clear that free radicals are active participants in various biological processes, no longer seen solely as destructive substances but rather as genuine contributors to many normal functions within an organism.

Antioxidant therapy is a treatment method used to suppress free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Antioxidants are substances that can neutralize free radicals and reduce oxidative stress by donating electrons or hydrogen atoms to stabilize the free radicals, thereby reducing their damage to cells and tissues.

Antioxidants are commonly found in various health supplements, and some well-known antioxidants include vitamin C, vitamin E, beta-carotene, and selenium. These antioxidants can be obtained through dietary intake or supplements. Additionally, certain plant extracts and herbs are also believed to have antioxidant activity, such as green tea, grape seed extract, and curcumin.

The free radical theory and antioxidant therapy are two sides of the same coin. The research results on antioxidant therapy have been inconsistent, mainly due to variations in the mechanisms of action and effects of antioxidants among different diseases and individuals. However, some studies suggest that moderate intake of antioxidants can provide protective effects and reduce the risk of diseases related to oxidative stress.

Moderate intake of antioxidants may help neutralize free radicals and reduce the damage caused by oxidative stress to cells and tissues. Since oxidative stress is a long-term natural environmental process, long-term moderate intake of antioxidants may provide protection and reduce the risk of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.

However, excessive intake of antioxidants may have negative effects on health and even increase the risk of certain diseases. Some studies indicate that high doses of antioxidants may disrupt the normal balance of oxidation and reduction, inhibiting the normal functions of free radicals in cells. Moreover, excessive intake of antioxidants may interfere with cell signaling and gene expression, adversely affecting normal cellular functions.

It is important to note that, according to the life model discussed in the previous chapter, abnormal cells in the body rely on oxidative stress being continuously cleared. If this clearance function is neutralized by antioxidant therapy, it may lead to a cascade of aging-related diseases. Therefore, in my opinion, antioxidant therapy is of no use.

2. Exploring Chlorine Dioxide's Potential Through Ozone's Clinical Use

Ozone is a molecule composed of three oxygen atoms, with a chemical formula of O 3 . It is a colorless gas with a strong, pungent odor at room temperature. Ozone is an important component of the Earth's atmosphere, primarily found in the ozone layer, where it filters ultraviolet radiation and protects the Earth's biosphere.

At ground level, ozone is a harmful gas and a major component of air pollution. It is generated by industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and chemical reactions. High concentrations of ozone can be detrimental to human health, causing respiratory irritation, coughing, asthma, and eye discomfort.

However, in the field of medicine, ozone is widely used in ozone therapy and ozone disinfection. Ozone therapy is a treatment method that involves the application of ozone gas to the patient's body, either internally or externally, to promote healing and treat diseases. Ozone disinfection utilizes the strong oxidative and antimicrobial properties of ozone to eliminate bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and is used for disinfecting medical equipment and environments.

Ozone therapy is a treatment method that involves the application of ozone gas to the patient's body, either internally or externally, to treat diseases. It can be administered through various routes, such as ozone inhalation therapy, local ozone therapy, and systemic ozone therapy.

Ozone inhalation therapy involves delivering a mixture of ozone gas and oxygen into the patient's lungs through a respirator. This therapy is used to treat respiratory system diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and bronchitis. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of ozone can help alleviate inflammation and improve respiratory function.

Local ozone therapy involves directly applying ozone gas to the patient's skin surface or wounds. This therapy is commonly used to treat chronic wounds, skin infections, and burns. The oxidative and antimicrobial properties of ozone can promote wound healing and inhibit infections.

Systemic ozone therapy involves mixing ozone gas with the patient's blood and then reinfusing it back into the body. This therapy is used to treat cardiovascular diseases, immune system disorders, and chronic pain. The anti-inflammatory properties of ozone can improve blood circulation, enhance immune function, and alleviate pain.

It is clear that supplementing the body with external ozone, which acts similarly to delivering free radicals or ROS, challenges the widely accepted theory of harmful free radicals and antioxidant therapy. Despite ozone's high oxidation potential of +2.07V, indicating a free radical-like behavior, it has been approved for clinical use in several countries. In contrast, chlorine dioxide (with an oxidation potential of around +1V), which shares similarities with ozone or ROS, has not received approval for clinical use anywhere. One possible reason for this discrepancy is that chlorine dioxide is easier to produce and can be used by the general public without specialized equipment or professional supervision. As a result, the pharmaceutical industry may lack the motivation to conduct clinical trials for chlorine dioxide, as it presents challenges in generating commercial revenue.

Furthermore, it's important to note that chlorine dioxide, like ozone, has the ability to eliminate abnormal cells, reduce inflammation, and effectively treat various diseases. This similarity suggests that chlorine dioxide has significant medical potential and should undergo rigorous clinical trials to establish its safety and efficacy. In the upcoming chapters, I will provide compelling evidence of its medical benefits through extensive self-experimentation. In addition, I will share valuable information with readers on how to safely utilize the therapeutic properties of chlorine dioxide to safeguard our health.