In 2011, I began researching the medical potential of chlorine dioxide.

At that time, this molecule was almost universally viewed through a single lens: disinfection. Its medical applications were either ignored, misunderstood, or dismissed as impractical or unsafe. There was no established regulatory pathway, no clinical precedent, and certainly no industrial framework that treated chlorine dioxide as a legitimate therapeutic tool.

Fourteen years later, that situation has fundamentally changed.

Today, the work has converged into a clearly defined regulatory outcome:

the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide System, formally positioned in China as a Class III implantable/therapeutic medical device. Based on the current regulatory trajectory, it is reasonable to expect that by the end of next year, this system will receive approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and become a fully registered medical device.

More importantly, there is a realistic possibility that it will be recognized within China’s regulatory system as:

a China-originated, internationally leading medical device with significant clinical value, serving as a demonstrative innovation case.

This outcome was not achieved through scale, capital, or institutional backing.

It was achieved alone, with a total personal investment of less than 3 million RMB (approximately USD 400,000).

The Obvious Question: How Is This Even Possible?

Anyone familiar with medical device development knows the usual numbers:

Multidisciplinary teams of 20–50 people

Budgets in the tens or hundreds of millions

Development timelines spanning decades

By conventional standards, what happened here should not have been possible.

The explanation is not luck, and it is not simply perseverance.

It is structural.

The cost compression and time efficiency came from three interacting factors:

Original invention, not incremental modification AI as a cognitive amplifier, not a decision-maker An original methodology that constrained the problem space

Remove any one of these, and the outcome collapses.

Original Invention: Starting Outside the Existing Paradigm

The core breakthrough was not “using chlorine dioxide,” but redefining how it could be used.

Instead of treating chlorine dioxide as a systemic agent or a chemical intervention requiring pharmacological framing, the therapy was reconceptualized as:

a localized, image-guided intervention

operating within a semi-closed tumor compartment

producing directly observable, spatially constrained effects

This reframing made it possible to classify the system not as a drug, but as a medical device—a distinction that fundamentally changed everything:

regulatory logic

safety assessment

clinical evaluation

risk containment

Original invention matters because incremental ideas inherit old constraints.

Foundational ideas create new ones.

AI: Not Creativity, but Cognitive Load Redistribution

AI did not invent the therapy.

AI did not decide what was true.

Its role was far more precise—and far more limited.

AI functioned as:

a parallel reasoning engine

a consistency checker across domains

a translator between medicine, engineering, regulation, and law

a way to externalize cognitive load that would normally require a large team

In other words, AI did not replace experts.

It allowed one person to orchestrate expert-level reasoning across multiple domains without organizational friction.

But this only works under one condition.