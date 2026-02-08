From AI Business Models to Predictable Intervention: Why My Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide System Follows the Only Viable Path in Complex Medicine
In 2025, MIT Sloan 管理学院 proposed a concise but powerful framework for understanding business models in the AI era.
At first glance, it looks like a standard management diagram.
On closer inspection, it reveals something far more important:
a hidden evolutionary logic for how organizations can legitimately act on behalf of customers in complex systems.
This article does three things:
Introduces the MIT AI-era business model framework
Interprets it through the lens of the Predictable Intervention Principle (PPI)
Explains why my intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system naturally evolves toward the model’s highest and only sustainable quadrant
1. The MIT AI-Era Business Model Framework
MIT’s framework is built on two axes.
Horizontal axis: Business Execution
Structured: predefined workflows, fixed rules
Adaptive: AI-mediated, dynamic, real-time decision making
Vertical axis: Action on Behalf of Customers
Assist: provide tools or services
Represent: act for the customer and take responsibility for outcomes
These axes form four quadrants:
Existing+
Traditional product/service businesses enhanced by AI
Revenue comes from selling products or services
Responsibility ends at delivery, not outcomes
Modular Curator
AI dynamically assembles service modules from multiple providers
Revenue comes from bundled services
Optimization is configurational, not outcome-based
Customer Proxy
The organization represents the customer’s interests
Goals are defined, execution is structured
Revenue is tied to achieving customer outcomes
Orchestrator
The organization uses AI to coordinate multiple systems and actors
It represents the customer and adapts dynamically
Revenue comes from sharing the value created for the customer
MIT presents this as a classification.
But that is not what it really is.
2. Why This Model Quietly Assumes Predictable Intervention
The framework only makes sense if one assumption holds:
An organization can act on behalf of a customer only when interventions are predictable, observable, and corrigible.
This is exactly what I formalized years ago as the Predictable Intervention Principle (PPI).
PPI states that in complex systems:
Interventions are meaningful only in zones where outcomes can be predicted and verified (Zone A)
When feedback is unstable or unobservable (Zones B and C), intervention authority collapses
Optimization without predictability is illusion, not intelligence
Now re-examine the four quadrants.
Existing+:
No intervention authority. The organization merely delivers components.
Modular Curator:
Partial optimization, but no outcome responsibility.
The system configures options, not results.
Customer Proxy:
This is the first quadrant that implicitly requires PPI Zone A.
The organization can represent the customer only because results are predictable enough to be contractually tied to outcomes.
Orchestrator:
This quadrant only exists if predictable intervention remains valid under dynamic, multi-actor conditions.
Without PPI, the orchestrator would be a liability machine.
In other words:
MIT’s highest-value quadrant is mathematically impossible without predictable intervention.
The model is not just AI-driven.
It is PPI-constrained.