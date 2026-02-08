In 2025, MIT Sloan 管理学院 proposed a concise but powerful framework for understanding business models in the AI era.

At first glance, it looks like a standard management diagram.

On closer inspection, it reveals something far more important:

a hidden evolutionary logic for how organizations can legitimately act on behalf of customers in complex systems.

This article does three things:

Introduces the MIT AI-era business model framework Interprets it through the lens of the Predictable Intervention Principle (PPI) Explains why my intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system naturally evolves toward the model’s highest and only sustainable quadrant

1. The MIT AI-Era Business Model Framework

MIT’s framework is built on two axes.

Horizontal axis: Business Execution

Structured: predefined workflows, fixed rules

Adaptive: AI-mediated, dynamic, real-time decision making

Vertical axis: Action on Behalf of Customers

Assist: provide tools or services

Represent: act for the customer and take responsibility for outcomes

These axes form four quadrants:

Existing+ Traditional product/service businesses enhanced by AI Revenue comes from selling products or services Responsibility ends at delivery, not outcomes Modular Curator AI dynamically assembles service modules from multiple providers Revenue comes from bundled services Optimization is configurational, not outcome-based Customer Proxy The organization represents the customer’s interests Goals are defined, execution is structured Revenue is tied to achieving customer outcomes Orchestrator The organization uses AI to coordinate multiple systems and actors It represents the customer and adapts dynamically Revenue comes from sharing the value created for the customer

MIT presents this as a classification.

But that is not what it really is.

2. Why This Model Quietly Assumes Predictable Intervention

The framework only makes sense if one assumption holds:

An organization can act on behalf of a customer only when interventions are predictable, observable, and corrigible.

This is exactly what I formalized years ago as the Predictable Intervention Principle (PPI).

PPI states that in complex systems:

Interventions are meaningful only in zones where outcomes can be predicted and verified (Zone A)

When feedback is unstable or unobservable (Zones B and C), intervention authority collapses

Optimization without predictability is illusion, not intelligence

Now re-examine the four quadrants.

Existing+ : No intervention authority. The organization merely delivers components.

Modular Curator : Partial optimization, but no outcome responsibility. The system configures options, not results.

Customer Proxy : This is the first quadrant that implicitly requires PPI Zone A. The organization can represent the customer only because results are predictable enough to be contractually tied to outcomes.

Orchestrator: This quadrant only exists if predictable intervention remains valid under dynamic, multi-actor conditions. Without PPI, the orchestrator would be a liability machine.

In other words:

MIT’s highest-value quadrant is mathematically impossible without predictable intervention.

The model is not just AI-driven.

It is PPI-constrained.