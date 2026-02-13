I. The Question: Why Do We Need a New Institutional Economics?

Since the twentieth century, one of the most important intellectual foundations of institutional economics has come from Friedrich Hayek. His ideas about dispersed knowledge, spontaneous order, and the dangers of centralized intervention deeply shaped Western economic thought and public policy. Hayek argued that information in a complex society is distributed among countless individuals and can never be fully grasped by any central authority. Excessive intervention, therefore, often leads to resource misallocation and institutional rigidity. Historically, this perspective exerted profound influence during the Cold War era and in the liberal economic policies that followed.

However, contemporary economic systems have undergone structural transformation. The density of rules, computational capacity, institutional complexity, and modes of industrial coordination differ radically from the era in which Hayek wrote. The central question today is no longer simply “whether to intervene,” but rather: in complex systems, have new predictable layers emerged that make certain forms of macro-level intervention both possible and effective?

This is precisely the question addressed by PPI — the Predictable Intervention Principle.

II. The Contributions and Limits of Hayekian Thought

Hayek’s central contribution lies in revealing the unpredictability of “result-level interventions” in complex systems. He argued that when governments attempt to directly design resource allocation or social outcomes, the dispersion of knowledge and delayed feedback often produce systemic failure. For this reason, he emphasized abstract rules and the spontaneous order of markets.

In the twentieth century, this view was highly rational. At that time:

Macroeconomic statistical systems were incomplete;

Computational power was extremely limited;

Policy feedback cycles were long and slow.

Under such conditions, centralized interventions frequently fell into unpredictable layers, making “limiting intervention” a rational institutional choice.

Yet Hayek did not propose an operational methodology for distinguishing intervention layers. His framework functioned more as a negative philosophy of complex systems: it told us where intervention should not occur, but did not provide structural criteria for identifying where intervention might succeed.

III. PPI: From Limiting Intervention to Layered Intervention

PPI does not reject Hayek; rather, it extends his insights structurally.

Its core propositions are:

Small-scale variables in complex systems are often highly unpredictable;

Under certain conditions, large-scale variables may form stable feedback structures;

The effectiveness of intervention depends not on historical stage but on whether a predictable layer has emerged within the system.

In other words, the real question is no longer “market versus state,” but:

At what level does intervention occur?

As rule density increases, institutional feedback strengthens, and computational capacity expands, economic systems may develop stable structures at macro scales. Such stability makes long-cycle and cross-sector coordination possible.

IV. Real-World Evidence: The Emergence of Macro Coordination

Certain real-world developments are difficult to interpret solely through a traditional Hayekian lens.

For example, in the United States — a highly liberalized economy — high-speed rail development has progressed slowly. Infrastructure projects possess strong externalities, long investment horizons, and high coordination requirements, making them difficult for market actors to undertake independently. In contrast, China built the world’s largest high-speed rail network within little more than a decade, suggesting that state coordination can function effectively at certain macro layers.

Similar patterns appear in electric vehicles and solar energy industries. Despite intense competition, targeted policies and coordinated resource allocation enabled Chinese firms to become global leaders within five to ten years.

These cases do not imply market failure. Rather, they suggest that:

Within specific large-scale structures, macro intervention may operate inside a predictable layer.

Many adherents of strict Hayekian doctrine overlook this distinction of scale.

V. A Institutional Case: Identifying and Supporting Radical Innovation

Consider the example of an intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system undergoing evaluation through China’s innovative medical device fast-track review channel. The process reflects a macro-level recognition mechanism within the state. This support is not mere administrative promotion; it is embedded within long-term strategic frameworks, including the Fifteenth Five-Year Plan’s emphasis on original and disruptive innovation, as well as earlier “non-consensus project” screening strategies.

Within such a system, the state does not determine technological outcomes directly. Instead, it provides institutional acceleration and structural support at the macro level, reducing friction within the innovation ecosystem.

By contrast, the same system has received limited engagement within the FDA framework, highlighting differences in institutional recognition capacity across governance models.

VI. Structural Changes in Contemporary Economic Systems

From a complex systems perspective, today’s economic environment exhibits four major transformations:

Human capital and knowledge density have expanded dramatically, pushing spontaneous market order toward optimization limits in certain domains; Non-market products — such as infrastructure, long-term research, and system-level engineering — occupy a growing share of economic activity, increasing demand for macro coordination; The expansion of rule systems and strengthened negative feedback mechanisms have made macro-level structures more stable; Advances in computational power and data density have enabled portions of large-scale variables to become modelable and potentially predictable.

These changes suggest that the traditional doctrine of universally limiting intervention may no longer fully explain contemporary realities.

VII. A New Direction in Institutional Economics: From Hayek to PPI

A new institutional economics does not reject Hayek; it moves beyond him.

Hayek revealed the risks of blind intervention in complex systems;

PPI proposes a unified principle for identifying predictable layers.

Within this framework, strong intervention is not universally effective; it must be constrained to stable scales. Technocratically oriented bureaucratic systems, especially those with strong engineering cultures, may be more capable of rational macro coordination in large-scale projects and long-term strategic domains.

VIII. Rethinking “China Collapse” Narratives

For decades, some observers predicted that China’s authoritarian structure would inevitably lead to economic collapse due to insufficient market freedom — a conclusion derived from Hayekian assumptions. Yet reality has not followed that trajectory.

This does not imply that Hayek was wrong. Rather, it suggests that:

Complex systems may develop new predictable layers in which certain macro interventions become structurally stable.

Contemporary institutional economics must therefore shift from binary debates about “whether to intervene” toward structural analysis of “where intervention occurs.”

Conclusion

From Hayek to PPI, institutional economics is undergoing a methodological evolution. The twentieth century’s central challenge was limiting unpredictable intervention; the twenty-first century’s task is identifying predictable layers and constructing new institutional frameworks around them.

The future of institutional economics will not be defined by a simple opposition between markets and states, but by questions of scale within complex systems.

Appendix: Building a New Institutional Economics from a PPI Perspective

Within the PPI framework, institutional economics must move beyond debates over intervention and toward structural modeling of complex systems. The core premise is that economic systems are inherently multi-scale, with variables organized hierarchically from large to small.

1. The Scale Structure of Complex Systems

Economic variables exist across distinct scales:

Large-scale variables: demographic structures, infrastructure networks, energy systems, long-term technological trajectories;

Mid-scale variables: industry competition patterns, capital structures, regional coordination;

Small-scale variables: price fluctuations, short-term sentiment, localized allocation decisions.

Small-scale dynamics tend to be nonlinear and difficult to predict, whereas large-scale variables may form stable structures through aggregation and negative feedback. Institutional design should therefore focus on identifying the scale of intervention rather than expanding intervention indiscriminately.

2. The Emergence of Predictable Layers

With improvements in statistical systems, increasing rule density, and expanding computational power, certain macro variables become modelable. Artificial intelligence enables cross-temporal and cross-regional data integration, allowing structural feedback to be analyzed continuously.

This does not mean complex systems become fully predictable. Instead, specific large-scale variables may form “predictable layers,” verified through modeling and feedback rather than assumed in advance.

3. The Role of AI in Institutional Economics

AI does not replace markets or governments; it functions as a structural diagnostic tool. By modeling historical data, policy feedback, and industrial networks, AI can help identify:

Which interventions operate within stable scales;

Which interventions risk falling into chaotic layers.

Economic systems may embed potential interventions into simulation environments to test outcomes — including infrastructure investment models, industry policy spillover analysis, and institutional stress testing.

If models demonstrate stable macro feedback and reproducible results, the intervention may belong to a predictable layer. Otherwise, result-level intervention should be avoided.

4. Core Principles of a PPI-Based Institutional Economics

Institutional design begins with scale identification, not ideological assumptions; The legitimacy of intervention depends on whether it lies within a predictable layer; AI models assist decision-making but do not replace institutional judgment; Macro intervention should remain abstract and avoid designing micro-level outcomes.

5. Methodological Significance

Traditional institutional economics emphasized rules and spontaneous order. The PPI framework extends this tradition into a structural engineering methodology:

Hayek exposed the risks of blind intervention;

PPI proposes a technical pathway for identifying predictable layers.

This framework does not advocate universal intervention. It argues only that when large-scale variables form stable feedback structures, intervention may become a rational institutional tool.