For decades, cardiologists have relied on heat and cold to burn or freeze diseased heart tissue. But what if chemistry—not temperature—could achieve the same precision, faster, safer, and at a fraction of the cost? Every medical revolution begins with a shift in mechanism. The heart does not understand “heat” or “cold”—it only responds to structure and signal. The next generation of cardiac therapy will be built not on energy, but on chemistry. When I first discovered that chlorine dioxide could dissolve a tumor in hours, I realized this reaction was not confined to oncology. The same controllable chemistry could reshape the way we treat the human heart.

Part I. The Current Paradigm: Radiofrequency and Cryoablation in Cardiac Medicine

Over the past three decades, radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and cryoablation have revolutionized the management of cardiac arrhythmias. These techniques are now the cornerstone treatments for atrial fibrillation (AF), atrial flutter, ventricular tachycardia (VT), and other rhythm disorders that resist medication.

🔹 Mechanism of Action

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) uses alternating current (350–500 kHz) to generate localized heat (60–80°C). This heat denatures proteins and causes coagulative necrosis , forming a non-conductive scar. The purpose is to block the abnormal electrical pathways that trigger or sustain arrhythmias.

Cryoablation, in contrast, freezes tissue at −70°C, leading to ice crystal formation, cellular rupture, and fibrosis. The idea is the same: selectively destroy abnormal conductive tissue while preserving the overall structure of the heart.

🔹 Indications

These technologies are used in:

Atrial fibrillation (AF): Isolation of pulmonary veins to stop ectopic firing.

Atrial flutter and SVT: Linear ablation of reentry circuits.

Ventricular tachycardia (VT): Localized ablation of scar-related circuits.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HOCM): Alcohol septal ablation to shrink the thickened septum.

🔹 Market Size

Cardiac ablation has evolved into a rapidly expanding global industry exceeding $25 billion annually.

In the United States alone, more than 600,000 ablation procedures are performed each year, including radiofrequency, cryo, and pulsed-field ablation (PFA).

With an average cost per procedure between $40,000 and $60,000, the U.S. market contributes roughly $20–25 billion in yearly revenue.

In China, the number of procedures has surpassed 200,000 annually, driven by accelerated hospital investment in electrophysiology centers and the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation among aging populations.

The Chinese cardiac ablation market is projected to grow at 15–20% per year, positioning China as the fastest-growing cardiac ablation market in the world.

Globally, over 1.5 million ablation procedures are now performed each year, and the introduction of new energy modalities—such as pulsed-field and laser-based systems—has attracted intense competition from device giants like Biosense Webster, Abbott, and Boston Scientific.

Despite this progress, the techniques remain expensive, invasive, and thermally unpredictable.

RFA risks perforation, thrombosis, and esophageal injury, while cryoablation requires specialized catheters and long freezing times.

Both methods depend on heavy equipment, mapping systems, and highly trained personnel—barriers that limit their global accessibility.