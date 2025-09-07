“Unless your idea comes pre-approved by our journals, our grants, and our pharma sponsors, it will forever remain ‘pseudoscience’—no matter how logical, effective, or revolutionary it may be.”

— The unwritten law of the Scientific Establishment

Introduction: How a National Joke Became Senate Testimony

On April 23, 2020, President Donald Trump asked a simple question at a White House press conference:

“If disinfectant can kill the virus in a minute, is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

Video: C-SPAN full briefing

https://www.c-span.org/video/?471373-1/president-trump-suggests-disinfectant-injections-coronavirus-treatment

PolitiFact recap:

https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/apr/24/donald-trump/donald-trump-did-suggest-people-inject-disinfectan/

The media instantly turned this into a global punchline: “Trump wants people to inject bleach.” Experts lined up to mock the “anti-scientific absurdity.” Within days, his words became one of the most infamous memes of the pandemic.

Five years later, in January 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in his Senate confirmation hearing to become Secretary of Health and Human Services, brought this “joke” into the Congressional record.

In the official transcript (Rev):

https://www.rev.com/transcripts/rfk-jr-confiramation-hearing-day-one

RFK Jr. listed the remedies considered under Operation Warp Speed:

“Therapeutic, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, femtidivine, even chlorine dioxide. He [Trump] was not looking at shutting down our country for the year…”

That sentence matters: even if Trump never formally endorsed chlorine dioxide, RFK Jr. bound Trump’s name to ClO₂ in the Senate record. What was once a late-night comedy monologue is now part of U.S. Congressional history.

Part I: Trump’s “Absurd” Intuition Wasn’t Absurd at All

The mainstream reaction in 2020 was predictable: chlorine dioxide is a strong oxidizer, dangerous if ingested or injected systemically. True — for systemic viral infections like COVID, such an idea is biologically untenable. The virus spreads diffusely; oxidizing agents would indiscriminately damage healthy tissues.

But here is the irony: Trump’s question was not a protocol; it was an intuition. A crude one, yes — but an intuition that lands squarely on the real frontier of oncology.

Viruses spread everywhere. Tumors don’t.

A tumor is a localized mass, often with sharp borders separating malignant tissue from normal parenchyma.

What happens if you place a potent oxidizer directly inside the tumor?

Then Trump’s “what if we inject disinfectant” is no longer laughable. It becomes a description of intratumoral chemical ablation — a field that predates COVID by decades.

The Ethanol Precedent

For hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), doctors have been injecting absolute ethanol into tumors since the 1980s. It’s called percutaneous ethanol injection (PEI). Ethanol dehydrates cells, denatures proteins, and causes coagulative necrosis. Multiple meta-analyses confirm its local efficacy, especially in small tumors.

Review:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17356908/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2999013/

Later, researchers improved PEI with polymers like ethyl cellulose to increase retention and reduce leakage:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26017369/

This isn’t fringe medicine. It’s in textbooks. It’s in clinical guidelines. It’s a proven therapeutic principle: inject a caustic substance into a localized tumor, destroy it from within.

Now replace ethanol with chlorine dioxide.

The chemistry is different (oxidation vs. dehydration/protein coagulation), but the principle is identical: a strong, locally destructive agent confined within a malignant mass.

Trump’s question, ridiculed in 2020, is in fact a layman’s articulation of an entire field of interventional oncology.

Why COVID Was the Wrong Context — and Cancer the Right One

COVID is diffuse.

Cancer is focal.

COVID needed systemic antivirals and immune modulation.

Cancer allows a scalpel, a probe, or a syringe to directly target a lesion.

Trump asked the wrong question for the wrong disease — but stumbled upon the right question for the right disease. And history may judge that intuition less harshly than his critics ever imagined.

Part II½: Trump’s Intuition as a Primitive Form of PPI

When I formulated the Predictable Intervention Principle (PPI), I divided complex systems into three zones:

Zone A: Predictable layer — interventions have observable feedback and controllable outcomes.

Zone B: Chaotic layer — interventions spiral into complexity, feedback is unstable.

Zone C: Decoupled layer — no observable feedback, interventions are meaningless.

Trump’s infamous question about “injecting disinfectant” is always presented as a gaffe. But in PPI terms, it was actually a primitive attempt to locate an intervention within Zone A:

Disinfectants kill pathogens outside the body — clear, repeatable feedback (Zone A).

His mistake was to transpose this intuition directly to COVID, a systemic viral disease — messy, diffuse, unpredictable (Zone B).

Yet the form of his reasoning was correct: if a destructive agent can be confined to a bounded problem, it belongs to Zone A and becomes a predictable intervention.

That is exactly what intratumoral chlorine dioxide represents. A tumor is localized, bounded, and visible. You can inject, observe necrosis, and verify results in real time. COVID is everywhere, tumors are somewhere.

Trump was wrong about the disease, but right about the framework.

He was, unknowingly, thinking in PPI.

This is why the laughter rings hollow. The very “stupid remark” contained the seed of a paradigm-shifting principle: intervene only where outcomes are predictable.

Part II: Kuhn, Paradigm Shifts, and the Reactionary Scientific Community

Thomas Kuhn’s The Structure of Scientific Revolutions (1962) made a simple point: science advances not by linear accumulation, but by paradigm shifts. The dominant paradigm resists challenges not with reasoned debate, but with institutional force.

Medical oncology is no exception. The current paradigm revolves around:

Pharmaceutical development pipelines (targeted therapies, checkpoint inhibitors)

Multi-billion-dollar randomized controlled trials

Regulatory frameworks that favor systemic drugs with clear molecular targets

An idea like intratumoral chlorine dioxide is an existential threat. It’s too simple. Too cheap. Too outside the guild.

So it is attacked not as “worth testing” but as “dangerous pseudoscience.” The label isn’t evidence; it’s a weapon.

Kuhn would smile. Reactionary resistance is not proof of falsity. It’s proof of a paradigm under siege.

Part III: The Stronger the Opposition, the More Revolutionary the Idea

Look at RFK Jr. himself.

When he stood in the Senate Finance Committee on September 4, 2025, and challenged CDC dogma, vaccine orthodoxy, and food industry corruption, the media howled.

Politico headline:

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/09/04/what-rfk-jr-got-wrong-about-vaccines-during-senate-hearing-00545423

The Guardian liveblog:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2025/sep/04/donald-trump-tariffs-immigration-technology-epstein-us-politics-live-news-updates

Why the ferocity? Because he struck nerves.

The same applies to chlorine dioxide. If it were irrelevant, no one would bother. But they do bother. They send “fact-checkers.” They plant fake patients. They issue memos.

See my own analyses:

BIO’s April 3 memo: https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/bios-april-3-memo-and-the-real-target

Fake patients vs. real patients: https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/when-fake-patients-meet-real-patients

The intensity of opposition is a measure of the threat perceived. And the greater the threat, the more revolutionary the potential.

Part IV: Outsiders See What Insiders Cannot

Trump had no medical degree.

RFK Jr. had no medical degree.

I had no medical degree.

Yet:

Trump intuited the principle of intratumoral chemical ablation.

RFK Jr. had the courage to say “even chlorine dioxide” in the Senate, on record.

I, in 2014, developed the actual therapy: intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection for solid tumors.

Outsiders often lack jargon, but not vision. Insiders often have jargon, but not courage.

That is why paradigm shifts so often come from the edges.

Part V: The Irony of Simplicity

If chlorine dioxide were wrapped in a nanoparticle, engineered by Pfizer, and priced at $100,000 per dose, the New England Journal of Medicine would hail it as a miracle.

But it is simple. Cheap. Unpatentable in its chemistry. So it must be smeared as “bleach therapy.”

That’s not science. That’s economics dressed as science.

And yet history has always worked this way:

Galileo was mocked, then banned.

Semmelweis was ridiculed, then vindicated.

Trump was laughed at, then quoted in Senate testimony.

The trajectory is clear: first ridicule, then resistance, then acceptance.

Part VI: Scientific Parallels That Strengthen the Case

To be clear: I am not asking you to believe because of authority. I am asking you to look at the scientific analogues:

Percutaneous Ethanol Injection (PEI) for liver cancer:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17356908/

Ethanol with polymers for retention:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26017369/

Other intratumoral agents — acetic acid, hypertonic saline, and experimental oncolytic viruses — all share the principle of local destructive delivery.

Chlorine dioxide fits that same paradigm. A potent agent, delivered locally, bounded by tumor anatomy.

That is not pseudoscience. That is consistency with established oncological logic.

Conclusion: From Joke, to Record, to Revolution

Trump’s “inject disinfectant” remark was ridiculed worldwide.

RFK Jr.’s “even chlorine dioxide” statement is now enshrined in the Senate record.

My work since 2014 has transformed this intuition into a real therapy for solid tumors.

Joke → Record → Therapy.

That is the three-step path of a paradigm shift.

As I have written before, the vehemence of opposition is not disproof. It is confirmation.

History will remember who laughed, who resisted, and who built.

