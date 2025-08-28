Right now, my Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Therapy has already been administered to nearly 20 patients at a clinic in Germany. Strikingly, about half of them are Americans. This stark fact reveals the dilemma: U.S. cancer patients cannot access this therapy in their own country and must instead fly overseas—often at great cost and risk—just to exercise their right to try.

This is not because the therapy is unsafe. It is because the American system offers them no legal pathway. Patients are trapped between bureaucratic delays and exhausted conventional options. The result is a cruel paradox: Americans have to leave America to seek freedom of treatment.

It is exactly to address this gap that I have drafted the Right-to-Try 3.0 legislative framework. By creating state-level protections, we can give patients the legal right to choose localized therapies—under physician supervision—without waiting years for federal approval. For cancer patients racing against time, this is not a policy luxury; it is a matter of survival.

1) Texas Opens the Door: Ivermectin Becomes OTC

Just this week, the Texas House passed a bill that allows ivermectin to be sold over the counter, without prescription. (Texas Tribune link)

Texas is not alone. In recent months, several other states—including Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Kansas—have also passed legislation reclassifying ivermectin as an OTC medication. Together, these bills reflect a coordinated grassroots movement to expand access to a medicine that was once highly controversial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the surface, this may look like a leftover fight from the COVID-19 era. But in reality, the real momentum comes from cancer patients and their advocates.

For years, cancer patients in Texas and beyond have been searching for affordable, low-toxicity therapies outside the narrow confines of chemotherapy and targeted drugs. Some patients and doctors believe ivermectin has potential anti-cancer properties. Yet most oncologists refuse to prescribe it, leaving patients trapped.

By moving ivermectin to OTC status, legislators responded directly to this pressure: give cancer patients the ability to access a therapy their doctors won’t prescribe. Importantly, this pathway is not meant to replace standard treatments when those are effective. It exists for situations where conventional therapies have failed or offer little hope. Whether or not ivermectin ultimately proves effective against cancer, the principle is clear—patients facing life-threatening illness should not be blocked from trying a safe, inexpensive, and low-toxicity option.

2) My Legislative Proposal: Right-to-Try 3.0

Recently I drafted a legislative model and pathway for Right-to-Try 3.0:

👉 https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/a-call-to-action-from-right-to-try

Principle in one page:

Late-stage cancer patients cannot wait.

The federal Right-to-Try pathway requires completion of Phase I before access; just starting Phase I typically takes ~6 months.

State-level authorization can save those six months—often the difference between life and death.

My work centers on Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Injection delivered under physician supervision and image guidance. This is not “no rules”—it is doctor-led access with informed consent.

3) Texas OTC vs. Right-to-Try 3.0 — Similarities, Differences, Impact, Difficulty

What they share

Bypass federal bottlenecks when the system can’t keep up with patient needs.

Expand patient autonomy in the face of rigid gatekeeping.

Address urgent, unmet needs among cancer patients.

Where they differ

Oversight : Ivermectin OTC removes physician gatekeeping entirely (anyone can buy). Right-to-Try 3.0 strengthens the physician–patient relationship (doctor-led, imaging-guided, informed consent).

Scope : OTC is a single-drug exception . 3.0 is a framework for localized investigational treatments—scalable beyond any single compound.

Risk posture : OTC maximizes access but risks misuse/drug–drug conflicts. 3.0 limits access to localized treatments expected not to produce systemic side effects, under medical supervision.



Impact vs. Difficulty (at a glance)

Bottom line: Texas’s OTC move is a strong first shot. Right-to-Try 3.0 is the endgame—a durable, doctor-led framework that respects autonomy and safety for patients racing against time.

Conclusion

Texas demonstrated that states can act decisively in the name of medical freedom. But cancer patients need more than a single OTC pill; they need a state-level framework that trusts physicians and honors informed consent.

Right-to-Try 3.0 is that framework. It’s not fewer rules—it’s better rules.

Cancer will not wait. Neither should the law.