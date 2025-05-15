In my long-term research and clinical practice, chlorine dioxide (ClO2), as an oxidizing agent, has repeatedly demonstrated its potential in medical applications. Especially in my original intratumoral injection therapy, ClO2 not only rapidly induces necrosis of tumor cells but also exhibits a clear local anti-inflammatory effect. Whether applied to the tumor microenvironment, arthritis sites, or chronic inflammation areas, local ClO2 injection consistently alleviates inflammation within hours to days.

However, for systemic autoimmune diseases—such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), systemic sclerosis (SSc), and others—I have long lacked a method to deliver treatment "system-wide." These diseases often involve widespread inflammatory lesions across multiple systems and tissues. Local injection therapy cannot reach them all, and the traditional principle of "targeted delivery" becomes inadequate.

Recently, I came across a Substack article by Dr. Pierre Kory (https://substack.com/home/post/p-163587504), which highlighted a research development by Neuvivo. This company developed NP001, an injectable form of sodium chlorite (NaClO2), used to treat ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). The theoretical foundation is to modulate the innate immune system by inducing the production of taurine chloramine (TauCl), thus alleviating neuroinflammation.

I closely studied Neuvivo's published research paper:

"Systemic Innate Immune System Restoration as a Therapeutic Approach for Neurodegenerative Disease: Effects of NP001 on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Progression"

Link: https://www.neuvivo.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/biomedicines-12-02362.pdf

This study presented impressive results: after 6 months of intravenous NP001 treatment, the median survival of ALS patients increased from 28.4 to 42.7 months in the follow-up period, especially among the inflammatory subpopulation with high CRP and low creatinine levels. The authors argue that NP001 helps restore immune homeostasis by supplying a precursor to TauCl, thereby slowing disease progression.

This sparked deeper thoughts in me:

If systemic inflammation can be modulated via IV-delivered immune signals rather than mere immunosuppression,

If NaClO2 serves as a precursor oxidant to generate HOCl and eventually TauCl,

Could we instead directly use ClO2, a milder ROS molecule with lower redox potential, to achieve similar effects through intravenous administration?

1. Mechanistic Analysis and Chemical Critique of NP001

Neuvivo’s paper claims that NP001 (a NaClO2 solution) generates HOCl via macrophage-mediated reactions, which then reacts with taurine to produce TauCl, an NF-kB pathway inhibitor that downregulates innate immune overactivation.

From a basic chemistry perspective, this mechanism is questionable:

NaClO2 is not a direct precursor of HOCl: HOCl typically arises from ClO- + H+ or Cl2 + H2O reactions. NaClO2 more commonly generates ClO2 via oxidation, not HOCl. HOCl is a strong and non-selective oxidant: Once in the bloodstream, HOCl reacts with a wide range of biomolecules—thiol groups, methionine, nucleic acids—without specificity toward taurine. TauCl formation is one of many possible oxidative paths. Claimed site-selectivity is unproven: The idea that NaClO2 acts only at inflamed sites lacks a concrete biochemical targeting mechanism.

Thus, the pathway from NaClO2 → HOCl → TauCl appears chemically weak. A more plausible hypothesis is that the oxidizing agent mimics a ROS-based “inflammatory danger signal,” triggering a regulatory feedback response in the immune system, suppressing chronic inflammation.

2. The Potential of Intravenous ClO2 Therapy

In multiple countries, clinics are already administering low-dose ClO2 intravenously (25–100 ppm) to patients with chronic diseases or viral infections. Feedback suggests no major adverse events, indicating that ClO2 is safe within a certain dosage range.

Key advantages of ClO2 include:

Moderate redox potential (+0.95 V), milder than HOCl;

Selective reactivity with protein thiol groups, mimicking ROS signals;

Easy preparation and precise concentration control;

No generation of harmful byproducts such as chlorates;

Acts directly, without depending on complex in vivo metabolic conversion.

Therefore, I propose: Intravenous ClO2 at ~100 ppm may simulate NP001’s systemic immunomodulatory effects, with greater clarity, safety, and practicality.