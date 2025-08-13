From Pfizer’s Extreme COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Path to How Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Could Gain FDA Approval in 9 Months
Exposing the Regulatory Double Standard and the Cost of WIRED’s Defamatory Interference
Part 1 — Pfizer’s Compressed Timeline: R&D, Clinical Trials, and Regulatory Milestones
Key Timeline (R&D / Clinical / Approval)
Collaboration & Early Development
2020-03-17: Pfizer and BioNTech announce collaboration on the BNT162 COVID-19 vaccine program.
2020-04-23 (Germany) / 2020-05-04 (U.S.): First human dosing begins in combined Phase 1/2 trials.
Pivotal Clinical Trials
2020-07-27: BNT162b2 selected as the lead candidate; Phase 2/3 trial initiated (~44,000 participants).
2020-11-09: Interim Phase 3 analysis shows >90% efficacy (final primary analysis: 95%).
2020-12-10: Phase 3 primary results published in NEJM.
First Emergency / Conditional Authorizations Worldwide
2020-12-02: UK MHRA grants Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
2020-12-11: U.S. FDA issues first EUA (≥16 years).
2020-12-21: European Commission grants Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA).
U.S. Milestones (Age Expansion & Formulation Updates)
2021-05-10: EUA expanded to ages 12–15.
2021-08-23: FDA grants full approval (BLA) for ≥16 years; brand name “Comirnaty.”
2021-10-29: EUA expanded to ages 5–11 (10µg two doses).
2022-06-17: EUA expanded to ages 6 months–4 years (3µg three doses).
2023-09-11: FDA approves/authorizes 2023–2024 monovalent XBB.1.5 update (≥12 years approved, 6 months–11 years EUA).
2024-08-22: FDA approves/authorizes 2024–2025 JN.1/KP.2 updated formulation (≥12 years approved, 6 months–11 years EUA).
Note: There were multiple additional EUA amendments for boosters and schedule changes; not all listed here.
Annual Revenue After Launch (Comirnaty)
2020: ~$154 million (recognized in Q4 when sales began)
2021: ~$36.78 billion
2022: ~$37.81 billion
2023: ~$11.22 billion (Pfizer “Top Medicines” report)
2024: ~$5.353 billion (Pfizer “Top Medicines and Vaccines”)
2025 YTD: $381 million in Q2 alone; full-year forecast still pending but expected to remain in low seasonal billions.
Trend: Peak in 2021–2022, steep decline in 2023–2024, yet still producing multi-billion annual revenue despite low uptake.
