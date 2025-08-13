Part 1 — Pfizer’s Compressed Timeline: R&D, Clinical Trials, and Regulatory Milestones

Key Timeline (R&D / Clinical / Approval)

Collaboration & Early Development 2020-03-17 : Pfizer and BioNTech announce collaboration on the BNT162 COVID-19 vaccine program. 2020-04-23 (Germany) / 2020-05-04 (U.S.): First human dosing begins in combined Phase 1/2 trials.

Pivotal Clinical Trials 2020-07-27 : BNT162b2 selected as the lead candidate; Phase 2/3 trial initiated (~44,000 participants). 2020-11-09 : Interim Phase 3 analysis shows >90% efficacy (final primary analysis: 95%). 2020-12-10 : Phase 3 primary results published in NEJM.

First Emergency / Conditional Authorizations Worldwide 2020-12-02 : UK MHRA grants Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). 2020-12-11 : U.S. FDA issues first EUA (≥16 years). 2020-12-21 : European Commission grants Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA).

U.S. Milestones (Age Expansion & Formulation Updates) 2021-05-10 : EUA expanded to ages 12–15. 2021-08-23 : FDA grants full approval (BLA) for ≥16 years; brand name “Comirnaty.” 2021-10-29 : EUA expanded to ages 5–11 (10µg two doses). 2022-06-17 : EUA expanded to ages 6 months–4 years (3µg three doses). 2023-09-11 : FDA approves/authorizes 2023–2024 monovalent XBB.1.5 update (≥12 years approved, 6 months–11 years EUA). 2024-08-22 : FDA approves/authorizes 2024–2025 JN.1/KP.2 updated formulation (≥12 years approved, 6 months–11 years EUA).



Note: There were multiple additional EUA amendments for boosters and schedule changes; not all listed here.

Annual Revenue After Launch (Comirnaty)

2020 : ~$154 million (recognized in Q4 when sales began)

2021 : ~$36.78 billion

2022 : ~$37.81 billion

2023 : ~$11.22 billion (Pfizer “Top Medicines” report)

2024 : ~$5.353 billion (Pfizer “Top Medicines and Vaccines”)

2025 YTD: $381 million in Q2 alone; full-year forecast still pending but expected to remain in low seasonal billions.

Trend: Peak in 2021–2022, steep decline in 2023–2024, yet still producing multi-billion annual revenue despite low uptake.

