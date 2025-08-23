Postscript Context: The Brook Jackson Case

Before diving into cancer and COVID-19 vaccines, it is worth recalling the case of Brook Jackson, a former regional director at Ventavia Research Group, a contractor running parts of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Phase III COVID-19 trial. In 2021, The BMJ published her whistleblower evidence:

Internal documents and emails showing data errors and unreported adverse events.

Photos of discarded needle packages and labeled vials that risked unblinding.

Audio recordings of managers admitting trial quality problems.

Records of her FDA complaint in 2020 that was ignored.

📎 Source: BMJ – Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial

This case shows how fragile the foundations of the mRNA vaccine narrative truly are — not only in cancer, but even in COVID-19 itself. With that context in mind, let us look at the broader picture.

Introduction

In a previous article China’s Vaccine Refutation: How a Natural Experiment Ends the Legitimacy of mRNA Interventions, I showed that China, without deploying any mRNA vaccines, did not experience excess deaths. Meanwhile, in the West, despite mass vaccination campaigns by Pfizer and Moderna, no clear reduction in mortality occurred. This natural experiment should already raise serious doubts: mRNA vaccines have not delivered real-world value.

Why Cancer Vaccines Fail Under PPI: A Predictability Perspective

The pursuit of cancer vaccines has stretched across four decades. Researchers have tested peptide vaccines, dendritic cell vaccines, and most recently mRNA cancer vaccines. Yet the track record is one of repeated disappointment. The only FDA-approved attempt, Provenge for prostate cancer, offered marginal benefit and quickly faded from use.

Importantly, these failures are not due to lack of investment. Both Moderna and BioNTech have poured billions of dollars into cancer vaccine development without producing a single success:

Moderna partnered with Merck on a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine (mRNA-4157) for melanoma. Despite years of research and multiple trials, results remain inconsistent—occasional immune responses, but no reproducible survival benefit. Even Moderna executives admit they are still “learning how to make it work.”

BioNTech has invested heavily in “individualized neoantigen vaccines,” promoted as breakthroughs in precision oncology. Yet despite vast funding—including the windfall profits from its COVID-19 vaccine—no cancer vaccine candidate has advanced meaningfully toward approval.

Why does this happen, despite unlimited money and scientific manpower? The answer lies in the Principle of Predictable Intervention (PPI), which classifies interventions into three zones:

Zone A (Predictable Layer): Interventions produce stable, observable feedback. Outcomes are predictable. Example: intratumoral ClO₂ injection, which leads to visible tumor necrosis—a reproducible, verifiable effect.

Zone B (Chaotic Layer): Interventions generate feedback, but it is unstable, divergent, and impossible to predict across patients.

Zone C (Decoupled Layer): Interventions generate no meaningful feedback at all.

Cancer vaccines—especially mRNA cancer vaccines—fall squarely into Zone B. Tumors are heterogeneous, every patient’s mutation profile is unique, and immune recognition is inconsistent. Some patients show an immune response, others none, and still others relapse rapidly. The feedback is there, but it is chaotic, divergent, and unpredictable by design.

This is why, even after billions invested by Moderna and BioNTech, there are no successful mRNA cancer vaccines. The problem is not a lack of clever technology or venture capital—it is that the intervention itself lives in a zone where predictability is impossible.

As PPI makes clear: until an intervention can move from Zone B into Zone A, no amount of funding, partnerships, or marketing can turn unpredictability into reliable clinical success.