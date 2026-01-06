For decades, oncology has swung between two extremes:

Systemic drugs at the molecular scale – exquisitely targeted, but trapped in a maze of signaling pathways, resistance, and unpredictable whole-body effects.

Energy-based local therapies (radiotherapy, RFA, HIFU, cryo, etc.) at the organ/field scale – powerful but blunt, with safety largely managed by experience rather than physical determinism.

What has been missing is a middle layer:

a treatment that acts at tissue scale, but with engineering-grade predictability in both safety and efficacy.

My two preprints —

Mechanism & Biology

Intratumoral Delivery of Chlorine Dioxide Exploits its ROS-like Properties: A Novel Paradigm for Effective Cancer Therapy (bioRxiv, 2023)

Physics & Geometry

Physical Basis of Spatial Safety Boundaries in Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation — Evidence from Ex Vivo Porcine Liver and a Real-World Feline Tumor Case (Zenodo, 2026)

— were written at different times, for different purposes.

Taken together, they actually define a single coherent therapy architecture:

Intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) ablation is a volume-locked, ROS-like, vascular-destructive, immune-stimulating local therapy whose safety and efficacy can, in principle, be engineered.

In this article I will:

Combine the physical and biological parts into one framework. Use that framework to logically justify a clinical design goal: With optimal dose-planning and geometry, 4 intratumoral injections over 1 month should make a 95% complete response (CR) rate a realistic – not fantasy – target for suitable solid tumors.

This is not a claim that we already have 95% CR in humans.

It is an argument that the physics plus the biology make such a goal internally consistent and designable, rather than wishful thinking.

1. What Chlorine Dioxide Is (and Is Not) in This Context

In the 2023 preprint, we treated chlorine dioxide (CD/ClO₂) not as a “miracle disinfectant”, but as a ROS-like medicinal agent with three key properties:

Brutally efficient oxidation In vitro, ClO₂ kills MCF-7 breast cancer cells and multiple NSCLC lines very rapidly.

It is equally toxic to normal cells (cardiomyocytes, HUVECs) once they are directly exposed – just like high-level ROS. Short-lived, non-cumulative damage Local subcutaneous injection in mice causes severe skin and subcutaneous necrosis.

Yet after about 20 days, the tissue fully regenerates and hair regrows.

Tail-wound models show that ClO₂ accelerates wound healing, similar to injury-induced ROS and hydrogen peroxide. Systemic administration is unacceptable Tail vein injection at 7.5 mg/mL caused segmental tail ischemia and eventual loss of the distal segment: clear vascular damage.

Safer systemic doses exist, but the therapeutic window is narrow and not suitable for whole-body “drug” use.

So, systemic ClO₂ as a drug is a bad idea.

But these very properties suggest something else:

If we confine ClO₂ strictly inside a tumor volume, we obtain:

intense ROS-like killing of everything inside the domain,

vascular destruction leading to ischemic collapse of remaining tumor,

followed by surprisingly robust tissue regeneration at the boundary.

That is the conceptual jump from “disinfectant” to “intratumoral ablation system”.

2. The Physical Breakthrough: Injection-Locked Spatial Domains

The 2026 paper tries to answer a deceptively simple question:

When we inject ClO₂ into tissue, what fixes the radius of the effect?

The naive assumption in oncology would be:

“The drug diffuses, reacts, spreads; the radius grows with time.”

What we actually observe is almost the opposite.

2.1 Time-scale separation: geometry first, reaction later

There are two distinct time scales:

Injection phase – typically on the order of 1 to 30 seconds. Milliliters of fluid are pushed under pressure into a soft, deformable porous medium (liver or tumor).

Reaction phase – typically on the order of 10 to 100 seconds. Whitening, consolidation, and necrosis evolve after the fluid is already in place.

Empirically, in ex vivo porcine liver:

The macroscopic white zone (blanching) appears essentially at the end of injection.

Over time, it does not continue to expand.

Comparing fresh and freeze–thaw tissue: physiology is absent in both, mechanics are different, yet the radius is the same.



Conclusion:

The spatial domain of ClO₂ is a pressure-driven initial value problem, not a reaction-front problem.

Injection determines where it goes; chemistry determines what it becomes inside that domain.

2.2 Volume–radius relationship: the “volume-locked” law

If we model tissue as a deformable porous medium with anisotropy, the occupied domain (in liver) is roughly an oblate spheroid. In plain language:

The occupied volume is approximately equal to: an effective porosity factor, multiplied by the usual spheroid volume term (four-thirds times pi times the in-plane radius squared times the depth radius).



When we solve this relationship, we find:

The in-plane radius increases roughly with the cube root of the injected volume.

In experiments:

1 mL → roughly 1.0 cm diameter

3 mL → roughly 2.0 cm

5 mL → roughly 2.5 cm

The scaling is slightly steeper than an ideal cube-root law, suggesting that higher injection volumes (and thus higher pressure) open more microchannels, so effective porosity rises with volume. But the basic rule holds:

Radius is primarily a function of volume, not time.

2.3 The “porosity > 1” paradox and the hidden halo

If we naively invert the volume–radius relationship using only the visible white radius as if it were the fluid boundary, we obtain an impossible result:

For a 3 mL injection, using the observed white radius and a plausible anisotropy, the computed “porosity” comes out greater than 1.

This tells us something important:

The visible white zone is not the fluid front.

It is an isosurface of reaction threshold inside a larger ClO₂ concentration field.

There is an invisible outer halo where ClO₂ has diffused or been advected, but never reaches the visual whitening threshold.

When we correct for this — taking the true fluid radius as about 1.3 to 1.7 times the white radius — the implied porosity falls back into a reasonable range (roughly 0.3 to 0.6).

Clinically, this means:

The safety boundary is set by the true fluid domain,

but visible necrosis sits inside it.

Both are locked at the end of injection, not drifting outward with time.

2.4 Tumors: softer, more isotropic, slightly larger radius

Compared with liver, solid tumors are typically:

mechanically softer and more compliant,

more isotropic (less structural lamination),

often with higher accessible porosity under pressure.

Model extrapolation plus a real feline mammary tumor case suggest:

In porcine liver, 10 mL of 2% ClO₂ produces an action radius on the order of 1.5 cm.

In an actual ~4 cm feline tumor, 10 mL produced complete necrosis across the whole tumor: effective radius around 2 cm, no distal damage, complete healing by about 20 days.



This is consistent with the idea that, for tumors, 10 mL gives roughly a 1.5–2.0 cm radius of effective ablation, with the boundary geometrically locked by volume and tissue mechanics.

In other words:

Once we know the tumor geometry,

we can plan injection volumes and needle positions to cover the volume like tiling a 3D object.

That is the dose–radius map that most local therapies do not have.

3. Biology Inside the Domain: ROS-like Killing, Vascular Collapse, Regeneration

Once the physical domain is set, what happens inside it?

From the 2023 preprint:

3.1 Direct ROS-like cytotoxicity

In vitro:

ClO₂ kills cancer cells and normal cells in a fast, ROS-like way via a mixture of apoptosis and necrosis.

There is no selectivity once the cell is directly exposed – which is acceptable only because we constrain exposure spatially.

In vivo:

Intratumoral injections in LLC, B16, and 4T1 models consistently show: rapid formation of necrotic centers, destruction of tumor architecture, local collapse of the injected volume.



Here ClO₂ behaves less like a “drug” and more like a chemical scalpel: wherever it physically reaches, it is lethal.

3.2 Vascular damage → ischemic amplification

Tail vein experiments at 7.5 mg/mL clearly show:

local vascular damage,

ischemia,

segmental necrosis of the tail.

In tumors, this becomes a desired amplification mechanism:

ClO₂ damages tumor microvasculature within its domain.

Once key vessels are disrupted, parts of the tumor that were not in direct contact with the highest local concentrations now die by ischemia.

We do not need to bathe every single tumor cell in ClO₂ to inactivate the mass.

Functionally, the effective kill radius is therefore essentially the same as the radius of the pressure-defined fluid domain:

The “functional” ablation radius is approximately equal to the fluid radius set during injection.

3.3 Immunogenic cell death and transient systemic immunity

The 4T1 and B16 models show a consistent pattern:

Intratumoral ClO₂: strongly suppresses primary tumor growth, reduces or eliminates lung metastases, alters immune cell populations (CD8, CD11b+Gr-1+, etc.), increases TNF-α, with complex CTLA-4 and IL-6 dynamics.



Our interpretation is:

Massive local apoptosis and necrosis lead to the release of DAMPs and tumor antigens.

This triggers short-term systemic immune activation that attacks distant lesions.

But:

CD11b+Gr-1+ myeloid cells (immunosuppressive) rise,

T-cell exhaustion dynamics reappear.

So the immune effect is strong but transient.

Design insight:

A single intratumoral ablation is a powerful pulse to the immune system, but to maintain pressure on the disease we either repeat the pulses (serial injections), or combine with other immunomodulators to stabilize the response.

3.4 Regeneration at the boundary: “tumor as wound” revisited

The tail amputation and skin injury experiments show:

ClO₂, like ROS and hydrogen peroxide, accelerates wound healing when exposure is controlled.

Even when over-exposed (more damage), once we reduce exposure, regeneration catches up.

Given that tumors are often described as “wounds that do not heal”:

Intratumoral ClO₂ first forces the tumor to “die” like a wound,

then allows the surrounding normal tissue to complete the healing program that tumors normally evade.

So we have a three-layer mechanism inside the volume:

Acute ROS-like ablation of tumor and microvasculature. Ischemic collapse of remaining tumor structures in the same domain. Regenerative healing of normal tissue at the boundary.

4. Unifying the Two Papers: A Therapy as an Engineered System

Putting 2023 (biology) and 2026 (physics) together, we obtain:

Spatial layer (engineering) Injected volume maps to a predictable action radius (approximately following a cube-root scaling with volume).

The boundary is locked at the end of injection; there is no uncontrolled spread over time.

Tumors are slightly more “generous” than liver: for example, 10 mL can yield on the order of a 1.5–2.0 cm radius. Tissue layer (ablation) Inside that domain, ClO₂ behaves like a one-shot ROS bomb: direct cytotoxicity, blood vessel destruction, ischemic inactivation of residual tumor.

Systemic layer (immune) The ablation event sends a transient but real systemic signal: reduced metastases in B16 and 4T1 models, immune profile changes consistent with activation followed by eventual re-exhaustion.

Recovery layer (regeneration) Normal tissue at the periphery uses ROS-linked regenerative programs to heal the boundary.

The key point:

This is not just a “new drug”. It is an engineered intervention where geometry, chemistry, vasculature, and immunity are all constrained by a small number of tunable parameters:

injection volume,

concentration (within safe limits),

needle position and angle,

timing and number of sessions.

This is exactly the type of system where a 95% CR target can be treated as a design problem, not a miracle.

5. Can 4 Injections in 1 Month Realistically Reach 95% CR?

Now we come to the core question:

Is a clinical goal of 95% complete response after 4 intratumoral sessions in 1 month logically supported by this framework?

We approach this the way engineers would, not the way marketers would.

5.1 Geometric coverage: can 4 shots cover a typical tumor?

Consider a roughly spherical (or ellipsoid) solid tumor of radius about 1.5–2.0 cm (diameter 3–4 cm), which is the size of many “locally advanced but not gigantic” lesions.

From the physical extrapolation plus the feline case:

A single 10 mL injection at appropriate concentration can generate a functional ablation radius of roughly 1.5–2.0 cm in tumor tissue.

This immediately implies:

For many 3–4 cm tumors, a single optimally placed injection already can in principle ablate the entire volume, as demonstrated in the feline tumor (~4 cm, 10 mL, complete necrosis, preserved boundary).

Why, then, do we still talk about 4 injections?

Because reality is messy:

Tumors are heterogeneous (necrotic cores, fibrotic septa, non-spherical shapes).

Safety constraints may limit: maximum volume per injection, distance from critical structures, cumulative oxidant load per session.



So, in practice, we design something like:

Session 1: central or slightly offset injection → collapse of the main core.

Session 2: targeting residual viable rim or satellite pockets (guided by imaging).

Sessions 3–4: fine-tuning small residuals, “polishing” margins, treating partially ablated lobes.

Because radius is volume-locked and predictable, each new injection becomes a controlled 3D volume coverage operation, not a blind guess.

Purely from 3D geometry, three to four sessions are more than enough to cover a 3–4 cm lesion with redundancy.

5.2 Biological kill fraction per session

What fraction of tumor inside the action domain is killed per injection?

Mouse data suggest that:

Even at relatively modest doses (8–15 mg/mL with small volumes), we see: more than 70% inhibition in small 4T1 tumors, strong suppression and often near-complete regression in some models, histology showing large necrotic centers and collapsed architecture.



Those experiments were not optimized for:

perfect geometric coverage,

maximal volume-to-tumor ratio,

repeated ablations until no viable tissue remains.

In a human protocol designed for CR, we would push towards:

higher coverage ratio (injected domain versus tumor volume),

deliberate vascular targeting inside the tumor,

repeating treatment until imaging shows only scar or fibrosis.

If we assume conservatively that each properly planned session:

eliminates at least 90% of the remaining viable tumor volume inside its domain (direct kill plus ischemic collapse),

then after four such sessions the remaining fraction of viable tumor would sit in the range where, in other fields like radiotherapy, very high tumor control probabilities are expected, provided geometric coverage is adequate.

With realistic imaging thresholds and considering that tiny residual nests without vascular support are prone to fail, this level of reduction is consistent with a very high CR probability if the geometry has been well covered.

5.3 Immune contribution: cleaning up what the scalpel misses

The systemic immune effects seen in B16 and 4T1 models can be interpreted as:

Local ablation creates an acute immunogenic event.

Distant metastases are reduced or eliminated, despite only local injection.

The effect decays as suppressive myeloid cells and exhaustion re-establish balance.

From the viewpoint of CR in a primary lesion, this is almost a bonus:

The primary tumor is handled mainly by geometry + chemistry + vascular collapse.

The immune system helps: eliminate microscopic residuals within or just beyond the boundary, attack occult micrometastases, possibly “vaccinate” the patient against relapse for some time.



So CR in the target lesion does not rely on perfect, permanent immune activation. It relies on the fact that:

the lesion is physically destroyed, and

whatever is marginal is exposed to immune surveillance in a much more favorable context.

5.4 Why 1 month and 4 sessions is a reasonable temporal structure

ClO₂’s biology and the regeneration data suggest:

Local necrosis and collapse evolve over hours to days.

Significant healing and remodeling occur within roughly 2–3 weeks.

Systemic immune effects peak and begin to decay over similar time frames.

A one-month, four-session structure (for example weekly injections) fits this biology well:

Session 1: kill most of the core, create the first strong immunogenic pulse.

Session 2 (week 2): target residual viable zones now clearly visible on imaging or palpation, repeat the immune pulse before full exhaustion.

Session 3 (week 3): treat any remaining “islands” that survived structurally, by now vascular supply is already heavily compromised.

Session 4 (week 4): final polishing injection, often with smaller volume, ensure all enhancing or metabolically active foci are converted into scar.



This schedule:

respects tissue regeneration capacity,

allows control of cumulative oxidative stress,

synchronizes with immune and vascular dynamics.

Given the physical and biological behavior described above, designing for 95% CR after 4 injections in 1 month becomes a quantitatively reasonable target if:

inclusion criteria focus on suitable solid tumors (size, accessibility),

injection geometry and volume planning are rigorous,

dose (concentration × volume) remains within the safety window but is oriented toward full coverage,

imaging and clinical decisions are used adaptively between sessions.

5.5 Early real-world signal: 25 human tumors and 4 pet tumors

By the time we formulated this unified framework, we had already accumulated a small but highly informative clinical experience:

25 human solid tumors treated with intratumoral ClO₂ injections in real-world settings, and

4 pet tumors (feline and canine) treated in collaboration with veterinary partners.

Across these 29 lesions:

Patients (or animals) typically received between 1 and 4 intratumoral sessions , with dose and geometry constrained by local regulations, imaging resources, and operator learning curves.

Treatment planning was still relatively simple compared with the engineering-grade 3D tiling approach described in this article.

Despite this, the observed complete response rate was already on the order of 50%, with additional patients achieving deep partial responses and durable local control.

We do not present these cases as a formal trial:

They were heterogeneous in tumor type, prior treatment, and local technique.

Imaging protocols and follow-up intervals were not standardized.

There was no randomized comparator.

However, this early clinical signal is important for the logic of the framework:

It shows that even before we fully exploit dose–radius modeling, image-based 3D planning, and protocolized 4-session regimens, a substantial fraction of solid tumors can already be driven into complete response with 1–4 injections .

In other words, the combination of volume-locked geometry and ROS-like ablation is not just a theoretical construct; it is already expressing itself in practice, albeit in an unoptimized form.

From our perspective, a roughly 50% CR rate under such non-ideal conditions is not a ceiling; it is an “early baseline”.

It suggests that with:

better patient selection,

systematic multi-session planning,

standardized imaging and follow-up, and

refined dose constraints,

pushing toward a 95% CR target for appropriately chosen lesions is not only internally consistent with the physics and biology, but also consistent with the direction in which the real-world data are already pointing.

6. What This Means for the Clinical Trial Blueprint

The unified framework implies that a “Phase I/II” intratumoral ClO₂ trial should not look like a typical drug trial. It should resemble image-guided interventional oncology with explicit engineering constraints:

Explicit dose–radius modeling for each lesion Estimate tumor geometry (MRI/CT/US).

Plan injection volumes and needle paths to cover the 3D mass with overlapping action spheres.

Record the designed coverage ratio. Protocolized multi-session strategy Pre-define 3–4 sessions with decision rules: when CR is declared, when additional “salvage” injection is allowed.

Endpoint design that separates levels Local CR of injected lesions.

Control of untreated lesions (via immune effect).

Systemic safety (oxidant load, lab parameters).

Boundary integrity (imaging evidence of confined damage). Mechanistic sub-studies Imaging of necrosis volume versus injected volume (to validate the dose–radius map).

Vascular imaging to quantify vessel collapse.

Immune monitoring around each injection cycle.

Under this architecture, 95% local CR in appropriately selected lesions after 4 injections is not an exaggeration; it becomes the natural design target. If data show lower CR, the framework itself tells us where to adjust:

geometry coverage,

volume per session,

number and timing of sessions,

or patient selection.

7. Closing: From Hope to Design

Most cancer therapies today are adopted in this order:

Try something that partially works. Collect messy clinical data. Then retrofit a theoretical explanation.

Intratumoral ClO₂ ablation is being built the opposite way:

We start with physics – how far the agent actually goes, and why the boundary stops. We add biology – what happens to tumor cells, vessels, and the immune system within that confined domain. We then design a clinical target – e.g., 95% CR after 4 sessions – that is derivable from those principles.

That does not guarantee success.

But it does something almost as important:

It transforms cancer therapy design from “try our luck” into “solve an engineering problem with explicit constraints.”

Intratumoral ClO₂ is not just another ROS story.

It is our attempt to turn a simple chemical into a predictable, volume-locked cancer ablation system.

And in that system, 4 injections over one month achieving 95% complete response is not a miracle outcome; it is the logical benchmark that the physics, the biology, and our emerging clinical data together tell us to aim for.

