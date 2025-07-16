Introduction:

This is the complete index of all my published Substack articles as of July 16, 2025, organized by theme.

For those who wish to deeply understand the ideas behind my cancer therapy invention, my philosophical framework (PPI), and my vision for medical, technological, and systemic transformation, this page serves as your map.

It not only lists every post with clickable links, but also outlines the structural logic connecting each theme — so you can read not just what I’ve done, but why it matters, and how the pieces fit together.

📂 Other Topics

• 2025-07-10 – Introducing “Xuewu Liu – Predictability Evaluator”

• 2025-07-05 – The Blast That Didn’t Kill Me: A Story of Chlorine Dioxide, Survival, and Destiny

• 2025-07-02 – 📍 Official Notice: CMN Hospital Collaboration Terminated

• 2025-06-30 – My Strategic Choice: An Open Letter to Those Watching from the Shadows

• 2025-06-29 – The Blueprint to Replace a Trillion-Dollar Industry with a $140,000 Investment

• 2025-06-27 – One Injection, One Historic Shift: The Image That Should Terrify Big Pharma

• 2025-06-18 – When Folk Hype Meets Pharma Hype — The Ivermectin + PD-1 Combo That Still Falls Flat

• 2025-05-31 – 🗽 A Chance to Be Heard: The New York Times Is Listening

• 2025-05-16 – The Sodium Chlorite Case: Why Lack of Patent Is No Excuse to Avoid New Drug Approval

• 2025-05-12 – Why Trump’s Executive Order Can’t Fix High Drug Prices — and What Might

• 2025-03-27 – Our Global Rollout Plan: Establishing 20 Legal Clinics by the End of 2025

• 2025-02-25 – Avoiding the Trap of Ignorant Simplism: A Deeper Look at Problem Solving

• 2025-02-15 – A Revolution in Healthcare: Expectations for RFK Jr. Leading HHS

• 2025-01-11 – The Helsinki Declaration and Off-Label Drug Use

• 2024-11-22 – Comparing Medical Freedom: Germany vs. Japan vs. the United States

• 2024-10-15 – Books

• 2024-10-11 – Solving Complex Problems, Not Just Analyzing Them

• 2024-08-07 – THE MODEL OF LIFE: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE ON UNDERSTANDING DISEASE

📘 Philosophical Foundations

• 2025-07-15 – Why I Write About Philosophy — and Why It’s the Core of Everything I Do

• 2025-07-06 – A Universal Principle for Solving Complex Problems

• 2025-04-16 – The Legal Principle of ‘What Is Not Prohibited Is Permitted’ in the Use of Unapproved Therapies

• 2025-04-14 – The Principle of Systemic Unpredictability: Why We Have the Right to Reject Mandatory Vaccination

• 2024-08-27 – FIRST PRINCIPLES AND REDUCTIONISM

• 2025-07-15 – 🧠 Announcing PPI-CrAFT: A Framework for Structurally Guided AI Creativity

• 2025-07-12 – Structured Creativity: How Predictable Intervention Unlocks AI Innovation

• 2025-07-11 – 🔹【New Paper】The Principle of Predictable Intervention: A Universal Constraint on Actionable Intelligence

• 2025-07-10 – AI and the Physical Boundaries of Predictable Intervention

• 2025-07-10 – ChatGPT 4.5 Says I May Be One of History’s Great Philosophers

• 2025-07-06 – A New Training Paradigm for AI: From Chaos to Computability

• 2025-07-04 – ⚖️ Preparing Legal Action Against Amazon for Royalties Theft and Platform Abuse

• 2025-06-25 – To a Distant Friend: A Vision That Remains After a Partnership Fades

• 2025-04-14 – Why Modern Medicine Fails in Complexity: A New Scientific Rule for Action

• 2025-01-31 – A Nobel Prize-Worthy Paper Rejected Again by a Peer-Reviewed Journal: My Thoughts and Decisions

• 2024-09-28 – How Can I Help Elon Musk Reduce U.S. Federal Spending, Especially the $2.14 Trillion on Medicare and Medicaid, Value-Based Healthcare Reform?

🧬 Cancer Therapy & Clinical Cases

• 2025-07-14 – Structural Healing: From Perelman to ClO₂ Therapy

• 2025-07-12 – From Cancer to AI Hallucinations: The Principle of Predictable Intervention

• 2025-07-09 – 🌀 Daylight Between Life and Death: Tumor Boundaries as the Hidden Ally in ClO₂ Therapy

• 2025-07-09 – 🧬 Day 20: Regeneration After Tumor Collapse — A Feline Case Study

• 2025-07-08 – How to Stop Cancer Therapy from Becoming a Geopolitical Weapon

• 2025-07-06 – From Collapse to Recovery: Day 15 Update on the Historic Cat Tumor Case

• 2025-07-06 – The Illusion of Innovation: Why Bispecific Antibodies Fail to Advance Cancer Therapy

• 2025-07-04 – ⚖️ How Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy + Private Insurance Could Save the U.S. Healthcare System—While Avoiding the Failures of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”

• 2025-07-03 – 🚫 Why I Will Not Offer My Cancer Therapy to Amazon Employees or Major Shareholders—Until They Apologize

• 2025-07-02 – 🧭 Rebuilding with Integrity: A Global Cancer Therapy Network Beyond Deception

• 2025-07-02 – 🧬 Tumor Collapse Confirmed: Photos, Timeline, and What’s Next

• 2025-07-01 – 📜 My Strategic Choice: An Open Letter to All Observers

• 2025-06-29 – Why Cancer Immunotherapy Is a Dead End — And How ClO₂ Can Restart the Path

• 2025-06-27 – 🧬 Cancer Patient Strategy Update: From Case Series to Clinical Trial

• 2025-06-25 – Revolutionizing Cancer Therapy Through Predictable Intervention: The Structural Breakthrough of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂

• 2025-06-21 – When a Cat’s Tumor Burst: The Second Animal Case of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Injection

• 2025-06-18 – 📷 A Samoyed’s Tumor After Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Injection: Photos & Case Notes

• 2025-06-18 – Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy: Why It Could Become the First Universally Scalable Cancer Cure

• 2025-06-17 – 📚 The Five-Factor Model for Cancer Therapies: Towards a Theory of Cure

• 2025-06-15 – How I Used AI to Build a Revolutionary Cancer Therapy Network — Solo

• 2025-06-14 – Introducing the “Cure Package”: A Complete Business and Clinical Blueprint for Global Expansion of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy

• 2025-06-13 – Why This Cancer Therapy Can Be Globally Scaled with Just One Person

• 2025-06-10 – 🧬 A Vision for Global Cancer Therapy in 2025–2030: Structure, Profit, and Justice

• 2025-06-08 – Is It Time to Introduce ClO₂ Therapy in Australia? A Structural Evaluation

• 2025-06-07 – How to Design a Clinic Network for Global Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy: A Step-by-Step Guide

• 2025-06-05 – Why We Should Treat Pet Tumors Before Human Tumors — A Strategic View

• 2025-06-01 – 💰 Why This Cancer Therapy Costs $1000 per Patient — And Why It’s Still the Best Deal on Earth

• 2025-05-31 – How to Convince a Doctor to Help You Try Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy

• 2025-05-30 – 🌍 Can We Launch a 1000-Patient Clinical Trial for $1 Million? The Business Case for Intra-Tumoral ClO₂

• 2025-05-27 – How a Lithuanian Dog Changed the Future of Cancer Therapy

• 2025-05-26 – Why I’m Now Launching a Pet Cancer Therapy Initiative

• 2025-05-25 – How to Build a $5M Cancer Therapy Business with 20 Clinics and Zero Venture Capital

• 2025-05-24 – 💡 A Legal and Ethical Strategy for Running ClO₂ Clinical Trials in China — With Global Inclusion

• 2025-05-23 – Help G Receive Groundbreaking Cancer Therapy – Support Her GoFundMe

• 2025-05-22 – How an 80-Month Glioblastoma Survival Case Inspired My Cancer Therapy Project

• 2025-05-22 – Pepe’s Response After First ClO₂ Injection: A Visual Update

• 2025-05-20 – Beyond Tumor Kill: Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ and the Five Structural Barriers to a Cancer Cure

• 2025-05-19 – How to Present an Unconventional Cancer Therapy to Investors

• 2025-05-18 – How to Negotiate with Clinics and Build a Decentralized Cancer Therapy Network

• 2025-05-16 – A Breakthrough in Stable ClO₂ Injection for Cancer Therapy: Patent Draft Now Completed

• 2025-05-01 – How This Cancer Therapy Works: A Simple Explanation of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂

• 2025-04-30 – A Glimpse into the Future: Cancer Patients May One Day Self-Inject ClO₂ at Home

• 2025-04-28 – Why Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy Should Be Legalized in Every U.S. State

• 2025-04-26 – How I Built a Cancer Therapy Network from Scratch with AI and $150K

• 2025-04-25 – How to Join the Fight for Legalizing Experimental Cancer Therapies

• 2025-04-23 – A Historic Breakthrough in Germany: First Patient Treated with Intra-Tumoral ClO₂

• 2025-04-22 – 📗 From MMS to Medicine: The Story of How I Invented Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy

• 2025-04-12 – Rapid Local Necrosis After a Single High-Dose ClO₂ Injection in a Patient with NUT Midline Carcinoma (NUT carcinoma)

🧪 Chlorine Dioxide Applications (Non-Cancer)

• 2025-06-15 – Beyond Bleach: Ending the One-Sided Attacks on Chlorine Dioxide

• 2025-06-11 – From Fringe to Framework — Uniting All Chlorine Dioxide Therapies Under a Path to Validation

• 2025-06-07 – The FDA Quietly Removed Its Warnings on Chlorine Dioxide Safety — A Turning Point, and a Cowardly Cover-Up

• 2025-06-02 – Why East Asia Has No Oral Chlorine Dioxide Community — A Cultural and Scientific Analysis

• 2025-05-20 – Exploring the Feasibility of Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) for Localized Fat Reduction

• 2025-05-16 – Targeted ClO₂ Intervention for Alzheimer’s Disease: A Conceptual Protocol Based on the Aging-Destruction-Regeneration Model

• 2025-05-14 – NP001, ClO₂, and the Future of Low-Toxicity Immune Therapies

• 2025-05-14 – A New Frontier in Treating Urinary Tract Infections: Chlorine Dioxide Irrigation for Neurogenic Bladder and Beyond

• 2025-04-21 – Can Chlorine Dioxide Treat Liver Cirrhosis? A Regenerative Hypothesis

• 2025-03-20 – Meeting Between Xuewu Liu and the U.S. Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies Team (Subtitled Version)

• 2025-03-19 – Meeting Between Xuewu Liu and the U.S. Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies Team

• 2025-03-06 – Exploring the Potential of Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) in Neurological Disease Treatments

• 2025-01-16 – Comparison of Chlorine Dioxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Ozone: What Reactions Occur When High Concentrations Come into Contact with Body Tissues? By Asking ChatGPT

• 2024-11-26 – 14. TREATING RHINITIS WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-11-13 – 17. USING CHLORINE DIOXIDE FOR LOCALIZED FAT REDUCTION

• 2024-11-11 – 13. USING CHLORINE DIOXIDE FOR SKIN CARE

• 2024-11-08 – 12. TREATING VITILIGO WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-11-07 – 11. TREATING PSORIASIS WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-11-05 – 10. TREATING ECZEMA WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-11-01 – 8. TREATING DRY EYE SYNDROME WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-10-31 – TREATING PHARYNGITIS WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-10-29 – 7. TREATING ACNE WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-10-20 – 10. TREATING ECZEMA WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-10-14 – 6. TREATING ALOPECIA AREATA WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-10-09 – TREATING HAIR LOSS WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-10-03 – No One Knows Chlorine Dioxide Better Than Me: A Proposal for Chlorine Dioxide in Curing COVID-19 Related Diseases

• 2024-10-01 – Exploring the Potential of Chlorine Dioxide Solution for Treating Stomach Cramps: A Self-Experiment Case Report

• 2024-09-12 – TREATING ARTHRITIS WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-09-08 – New Ideas for Treating Autism: Using Chlorine Dioxide

• 2024-09-06 – FREE RADICALS, OZONE, AND CHLORINE DIOXIDE

• 2024-09-02 – In Memory of Jim Humble, a Pioneer in Chlorine Dioxide Applications, on the First Anniversary of His Passing

• 2024-08-28 – Hi everyone, here’s the invite link to our “The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle” Telegram group. Feel free to join if you have questions about safe and effective applications to heal your illness.

• 2024-07-30 – Understanding Chlorine Dioxide