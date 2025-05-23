A courageous woman, known here as G, is currently undergoing a groundbreaking cancer treatment using Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) injections. After more than a year of holistic self-treatment and stabilization of her breast tumors, she has chosen to receive this innovative therapy abroad. The treatment is currently not available in her home country, and she needs your help to complete her healing journey.

As the inventor of this therapy, I only learned today that G had started a GoFundMe campaign. She never informed me directly—but when I saw her story, I decided to support her by publishing this post.

Why She Needs Your Help

G has committed herself fully to a healing path that avoids toxic chemotherapy and disfiguring surgery. Instead, she has embraced therapies aimed at restoring her body’s natural balance, including detoxification, ketogenic nutrition, fasting, and emotional healing. She now seeks to complete this journey by receiving Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ injections—directly into the tumor under ultrasound guidance.

These injections have already shown promising results:

After the first injection: Doctors observed immediate necrotization of both tumors.

After the second injection: G reported no pain and rapid improvement, with visible reduction in tumor mass.

Treatment Cost

The clinic in Germany charges €5,000 per injection, with a standard protocol involving 4 injections, totaling €20,000. G has already begun treatment but still needs financial support to complete the course.

Fundraising Progress and Updates

G has been transparent about her progress and fundraising efforts:

May 12: Announced first injection scheduled for May 16.

May 14: First injection completed with immediate necrotic response.

May 19: €2,220 raised; second injection completed with excellent results.

May 23: G shared her joy at the unexpected speed of healing and gratitude toward supporters.

“Second treatment done! I'm so happy with how I feel and the doctors are so surprised by the quick results I'm getting. Happy tears!”

How You Can Help

Donate now to her official GoFundMe campaign: 👉 https://www.gofundme.com/f/aiutami-a-finanziare-una-nuova-terapia-per-tumori-solidi

Share this story privately with friends and family who value alternative, effective cancer therapies. Please do not share on public social media, in respect of G’s wishes.

Together, we can give G the chance to complete her healing with dignity and strength. Your support brings hope not only to her, but to many others watching her story unfold.

With gratitude,

Xuewu Liu

Inventor, Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy