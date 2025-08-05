Introduction

One of the most distinctive features of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection Therapy is its ability to rapidly induce tumor necrosis without systemic side effects. The treatment can be repeated as needed and is effective on tumors of various sizes and locations. For small tumors, the clearance of dead tissue is typically swift and uneventful, as this is a basic function of the body’s natural healing processes. However, with larger tumors, the process may take longer and requires careful monitoring to prevent complications like infection.

Nevertheless, the removal of necrotic tumor tissue is a secondary risk—the primary priority is always to eliminate the tumor as quickly and completely as possible. Once the tumor is dead, the body can focus on clearing the debris.

