How Does the Body Remove Dead Tumor Tissue After Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy?
Introduction
One of the most distinctive features of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Injection Therapy is its ability to rapidly induce tumor necrosis without systemic side effects. The treatment can be repeated as needed and is effective on tumors of various sizes and locations. For small tumors, the clearance of dead tissue is typically swift and uneventful, as this is a basic function of the body’s natural healing processes. However, with larger tumors, the process may take longer and requires careful monitoring to prevent complications like infection.
Nevertheless, the removal of necrotic tumor tissue is a secondary risk—the primary priority is always to eliminate the tumor as quickly and completely as possible. Once the tumor is dead, the body can focus on clearing the debris.
Xuewu Liu’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Xuewu Liu’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.