"My principle for complex problems is this: a person cannot manipulate a level whose outcome cannot be accurately predicted. This is something AI cannot create, only amplify."

— Xuewu Liu

Introduction

When people hear that I'm running a global cancer treatment platform from my laptop—coordinating with clinics in five countries, engaging patients daily, designing regulatory frameworks, and drafting patents—they often assume I have a large team behind me.

I don’t.

What I do have is a secret weapon: AI.

Specifically, tools like ChatGPT have amplified my personal productivity to such an extent that one person—armed with deep conviction, a tested therapy, and a clear strategy—can now accomplish the work of an entire biotech startup team. This article is a case study, a roadmap, and a call to action for other innovators who want to do the same.

A Brief Timeline of a Breakthrough

2016 – Completed first preclinical animal study of intra-tumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injection therapy in China.

2020–2022 – Optimized formulation and delivery method; filed intellectual property and conducted self-experimentation to validate safety and efficacy.

2023 – With the help of AI tools, I wrote and published The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle—a comprehensive guide to 13 potential therapeutic applications. This book would not exist without AI.

2024 – The first three human cases (including myself) were self-administered with documented tumor response. In December, I authorized the first clinic in Germany to implement the therapy. Their team immediately treated breast and skin cancer patients, achieving astonishing outcomes. Within months, they accumulated over 10 successful cases—far more than any other partner clinic to date.

2025 – I launched the international licensing system and technical transfer protocols. Over 10 clinics across Germany, Mexico, Spain, Lithuania, and Brazil began implementation. Meanwhile, I developed a Five-Factor Model for cancer therapy evaluation and an AI Cancer Therapy Navigator to guide treatment selection. State-level legislative campaigns were initiated in the U.S. to grant patient access under Right-to-Try laws.

What Is Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy?

Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Injection Therapy is a direct, minimally invasive cancer treatment that uses a precisely prepared chlorine dioxide solution injected into solid tumors. It causes rapid tumor necrosis through oxidation, while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Unlike chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy, ClO₂ leaves no systemic toxicity, requires no hospitalization, and delivers immediate observable effects—often within 72 hours.

Clinics in Germany have treated over a dozen patients with late-stage tumors. In animals, we’ve observed consistent tumor collapse and softening within 3–10 days. Unlike oral protocols or topical applications, this method ensures the molecule reaches the tumor core. It is a mechanical, not metabolic, solution.

Why I Had to Go It Alone

Mainstream oncology wasn’t interested.

Early on, I reached out to researchers, biotech firms, and alternative medicine networks. Most dismissed the idea. Some tried to appropriate the protocol without credit. I realized that if I didn’t lead this myself—step by step, clinic by clinic—it would never reach patients.

So I created my own publication channel (Substack), my own website (cdsxcancer.com), my own clinic network, and my own patent filings.

I also created the entire communication ecosystem: treatment guides, technical protocols, informed consent templates, clinic agreements, video scripts, AI chat assistants, legislative white papers—all with the help of ChatGPT.

Without AI, this would’ve taken a team of 10 people and millions of dollars.

How I Use AI Every Day

Here’s a short list of tasks I now complete at professional level using AI:

Drafting multilingual clinical protocols

Analyzing pathology reports and medical histories

Generating investor pitch decks

Writing Substack articles

Responding to patients and journalists in English

Translating veterinary protocols

Creating logo and UI design concepts

Comparing FDA/EMA regulatory frameworks

Drafting licensing contracts with legal terminology

When someone asks how I manage such scale without staff, I show them a ChatGPT thread that replaced 5 hours of research or a perfectly formatted grant proposal created in 15 minutes.

AI isn’t just productivity software. It’s an intellectual multiplier.