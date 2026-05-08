Recently, I used artificial intelligence to study a very specific and very everyday question: Is long-term coffee drinking beneficial for the kidneys? Could it also be helpful for high blood pressure?

At first glance, this question seems small, almost like an ordinary health topic. But it is actually a very suitable example for showing the way I usually study problems: starting from observations of my own body, then using artificial intelligence to rapidly search the literature, break down mechanisms, compare different types of data, and finally form a relatively clear judgment.

I did not begin with a vague question like “Is coffee good or bad?” Instead, I started from a very specific change in my own body.

I drink about three cups of coffee every day. After drinking coffee for a long time, I noticed a clear phenomenon: my body seemed to carry a kind of coffee smell, and the original “urine odor” in my urine was significantly reduced. Instead, there was a relatively clear coffee smell.

This phenomenon led me to form a judgment: coffee may not only be absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract and metabolized by the liver; it also clearly enters the renal excretion pathway. Since coffee metabolites can change the smell of urine, could long-term coffee drinking also affect kidney metabolism, water and sodium excretion, vascular status, and further influence kidney disease and high blood pressure?

This was the specific question with which I began using artificial intelligence for research.

1. Discovering a Research Question from Bodily Feedback

This habit of discovering research questions from bodily reactions did not begin today.

Since I invented the intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system, I have always attached great importance to bodily feedback and real-world verification. In order to understand the safety boundaries of this system, I once injected chlorine dioxide into my own body more than 50 times. These self-experiments gave me a very direct understanding of the local reactions, safety, and controllability of the system.

Many researchers are accustomed to starting from literature, guidelines, and existing systems. Of course, this has value. But for truly original technologies, there is often no ready-made path. The less a ready-made path exists, the more necessary it becomes to search for direction from real feedback.

For me, bodily feedback is not simply a personal feeling. It is the starting point of research.

In the intratumoral chlorine dioxide ablation system, I used self-experimentation to understand local reactions, safety boundaries, and dose controllability. In the coffee question, I also started from bodily feedback: Why does the smell of urine change after long-term coffee drinking? Does this change point to mechanisms involving kidney metabolism, water and sodium regulation, and blood pressure?

A small phenomenon, if not further questioned, remains only a life experience. But if it is continuously questioned, it may become a complete research topic.

2. How I Embed PPI Rules into the Analytical Process of Large Models

I have been testing large models such as ChatGPT and Claude for a long time. My experience is very clear: if large models are not given enough background information, their answers tend to be ordinary, easily remaining at the level of general knowledge summaries, balanced expressions, or superficial judgments. But if complete background information, judgment frameworks, and research purposes are input into them, the quality of their answers improves significantly.

More importantly, I am not “training” large models. Strictly speaking, I have not retrained the underlying models of ChatGPT or Claude, nor have I fine-tuned them in the technical sense. What I have really done is to place my own methodology, PPI—the Predictable Intervention Principle—into the memory and conversational background of large models over a long period of time, so that it becomes a fixed constraint when the models analyze complex problems.

The core of PPI is not to allow large models to freely associate ideas. Rather, it requires the model, when analyzing a complex system, to first identify the hierarchical structure within the system: which levels are more stable, which variables are more predictable, which feedback loops are clearer, and which interventions are more likely to produce verifiable results. In this way, the model’s answer no longer merely lists viewpoints in a general way, but unfolds along a clearer analytical path.

In the coffee question, the role of PPI rules was very obvious.

It did not directly ask, “Is coffee good or bad?” Instead, it divided the question into several levels:

Bodily observation level: the urine smell changes from typical urine odor to coffee smell.

Metabolic excretion level: whether aromatic compounds, caffeine, and polyphenol metabolites in coffee are excreted through the kidneys.

Kidney function level: whether coffee affects diuresis, sodium excretion, and water-sodium balance.

Vascular mechanism level: whether coffee improves endothelial function, nitric oxide pathways, oxidative stress, and inflammation.

Disease risk level: whether long-term coffee drinking reduces the risk of hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Through this method, PPI rules actually become an “analytical constraint” on how the large model answers the question. It forces the model to begin from an observable phenomenon, search for mechanisms layer by layer, and then verify them using literature and data, instead of remaining at the level of simple health advice or vague conclusions.

Therefore, the key to how I use large models is not simply asking questions, but embedding my own methodology, background information, and judgment rules into them, so that they work according to my research logic. Only in this way can a large model move from being an ordinary information tool to an intelligent analytical system that can repeatedly assist me in studying complex problems.

3. First Round of Inquiry: Is Long-Term Coffee Drinking Beneficial for High Blood Pressure?

I first asked artificial intelligence to search: Is long-term coffee drinking beneficial for relieving high blood pressure? Are there relevant studies?

There is a very important distinction here: caffeine may raise blood pressure in the short term, but long-term regular coffee drinking is not the same as long-term blood pressure elevation.

When many people hear the word coffee, they immediately think of caffeine. When they think of caffeine, they think of stimulation, faster heartbeat, and higher blood pressure. But this is a short-term reaction. After long-term regular coffee drinking, the human body may develop a certain tolerance. Moreover, coffee itself does not contain only caffeine. It also contains polyphenols, chlorogenic acid, magnesium, potassium, and many other components.

After artificial intelligence searched and compared the literature, the result was clear: existing systematic reviews and meta-analyses show that there is no simple positive correlation between long-term coffee intake and the risk of hypertension. Some studies even show that long-term coffee drinking is associated with a lower risk of hypertension.

This points to a key issue: short-term stimulation and long-term adaptation are not the same level.

Caffeine may stimulate the sympathetic nervous system in the short term and slightly raise blood pressure. But after long-term regular coffee drinking, bodily adaptation, vascular status, antioxidant capacity, inflammation levels, and metabolic state may all change together. In the end, what affects hypertension risk is not the instantaneous blood pressure after drinking coffee once, but the long-term metabolic and vascular environment.

This round of research led me to form my first judgment:

Long-term moderate coffee drinking, especially regular coffee drinking, does not necessarily increase the risk of hypertension; in some studies, it is even associated with a lower risk of hypertension.

4. Second Round of Inquiry: What Does Coffee-Smelling Urine Indicate?

Next, I continued using my own bodily observation as the input question for artificial intelligence: I drink three cups of coffee every day. My body has a coffee smell, the original urine odor is reduced, and my urine has a clear coffee smell. Does this mean coffee has changed kidney metabolism? Could this change be beneficial in reducing kidney disease and suppressing high blood pressure?

The analysis given by artificial intelligence was: the appearance of a coffee smell in urine first shows that aromatic substances, caffeine metabolites, polyphenol metabolites, and other coffee-related compounds are indeed being excreted through the kidneys.

This phenomenon itself cannot directly prove that kidney function has improved. But it does prove that after coffee intake, the renal excretion pathway is clearly participating in metabolism.

This turns a life observation into a mechanistic question:

After coffee intake, which components enter the blood?

Which components are metabolized by the liver?

Which components are excreted through the kidneys?

Do these metabolites affect urine volume, urine smell, sodium excretion, and water-sodium balance?

If this kind of excretion and regulation exists over the long term, could it further affect blood pressure and kidney disease risk?

Continuing along this path, one can find that coffee may affect the kidneys and blood pressure through several directions.

First, caffeine has a mild diuretic effect.

Second, coffee may increase sodium excretion to some extent.

Third, the kidneys regulate water-sodium balance, and water-sodium balance directly affects blood pressure.

Fourth, polyphenols and chlorogenic acid in coffee may improve vascular endothelial function.

Fifth, coffee may indirectly reduce the risk of hypertension and kidney disease by lowering oxidative stress, inflammation, and insulin resistance.

In this way, my bodily observation was no longer an isolated phenomenon, but entered a more complete mechanism chain:

Coffee intake → metabolites excreted through the kidneys → change in urine smell → diuresis, sodium excretion, and water-sodium regulation → blood pressure effect → kidney disease risk effect.

This is exactly where the PPI method plays its role: starting from an observable feedback signal, then searching layer by layer for more stable and more verifiable mechanisms.

5. Third Round of Inquiry: Could Coffee Protect the Kidneys?

After that, I continued asking artificial intelligence to search for the relationship between coffee and chronic kidney disease.

The results showed that there are indeed systematic reviews and cohort studies supporting the idea that coffee intake is associated with a reduced risk of chronic kidney disease.

This result is important. It shows that the judgment I initially formed from urine smell was not an isolated personal feeling, but could be connected with existing epidemiological studies.

Chronic kidney disease is not caused by a single factor. It is often closely related to several upstream factors:

High blood pressure;

Diabetes;

Vascular endothelial damage;

Chronic inflammation;

Oxidative stress;

Obesity and metabolic syndrome.

If coffee can have a protective effect on these upstream factors, then it may naturally reduce the risk of chronic kidney disease indirectly.

What is especially worth noting is that the kidney itself is an organ highly dependent on microvasculature and water-sodium regulation. Long-term high blood pressure damages the kidneys, and kidney damage further worsens high blood pressure. There is a cyclical relationship between the two. If coffee can produce certain improvements at the levels of vascular endothelium, water-sodium excretion, inflammation, and metabolism, then its effect on the kidneys should not be viewed only as the effect of a “stimulating beverage,” but rather as the effect of a long-term metabolic factor.

This round of research formed my second core judgment:

Long-term moderate coffee drinking may have protective significance for the kidneys, especially by improving metabolic, vascular, and inflammatory states and reducing the risk of chronic kidney disease.

6. Fourth Round of Inquiry: Do Coffee-Drinking Western Countries Have Less Kidney Disease?

In order to avoid single-line reasoning, I raised another macro-level question: Since coffee consumption is higher in Europe and the United States, are kidney disease rates in Europe and the United States lower than in China?

If coffee really protects the kidneys, then intuitively, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease in Western countries should be lower. But the data do not support such a simple judgment.

After artificial intelligence searched the data, it found that China has national survey data on chronic kidney disease prevalence among adults, and the United States and Europe also have relevant estimates. The results show that the prevalence of chronic kidney disease in Europe and the United States is not necessarily lower than in China. The prevalence of chronic kidney disease among American adults is actually relatively high, and there are also clear differences within Europe.

This result is very meaningful.

It shows that coffee may be a protective variable, but it is not a decisive variable.

Although people in Europe and the United States consume more coffee, these regions also have higher proportions of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and population aging. These factors have a stronger impact on chronic kidney disease and may offset or even exceed the protective effects brought by coffee.

This step of verification made the conclusion more solid.

If one only looks at mechanisms, it is easy to draw a simple conclusion: coffee protects the kidneys, so Western countries should have less kidney disease. But macro-level data remind us that disease risk is the result of multiple factors superimposed on one another. Coffee may have a protective effect, but it cannot offset stronger risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, severe hypertension, and aging.

Therefore, the more accurate judgment should be:

Coffee may reduce part of the risk of hypertension and chronic kidney disease, but it is not the only factor determining the overall kidney disease level of a country.

This kind of reverse verification is very important. It allows the research to move from a single mechanistic hypothesis into a real-world complex system.

7. The Final Judgment

After multiple rounds of dialogue, searching, comparison, and mechanistic verification, the conclusion I reached was relatively clear.

First, after I drink three cups of coffee every day, the appearance of a clear coffee smell in my urine indicates that coffee-related metabolites are being excreted through the kidneys in a noticeable way. This phenomenon itself cannot directly prove that kidney function has improved, but it suggests that coffee has indeed entered the renal metabolic and excretory pathway.

Second, long-term moderate coffee drinking may influence blood pressure through diuresis, sodium excretion, and water-sodium regulation. This does not contradict the short-term blood pressure-raising effect of caffeine, because short-term stimulation and long-term adaptation are two different levels.

Third, components in coffee such as polyphenols, chlorogenic acid, magnesium, and potassium may have protective effects against hypertension risk through antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, improvement of vascular endothelial function, and promotion of vascular relaxation.

Fourth, systematic reviews and cohort studies show that long-term coffee drinking is associated with a lower risk of hypertension and a lower risk of chronic kidney disease. This result supports the judgment that long-term moderate coffee drinking may be beneficial for the kidneys and blood pressure.

Fifth, coffee is not a drug for treating hypertension or kidney disease, but a lifestyle factor that may improve upstream metabolic and vascular environments. Its value lies in being long-term, regular, and moderate—not in short-term heavy stimulation.

If summarized in one sentence:

Long-term moderate coffee drinking, especially about two to three cups of black coffee per day, may reduce the risk of hypertension and chronic kidney disease through multiple pathways, including renal excretion, water-sodium regulation, vascular protection, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, and metabolic improvement.

8. The Real Value of Artificial Intelligence in This Process

This small research topic about coffee is not complex in itself. But it illustrates one thing: as long as a problem enters the right methodological framework, it can quickly move from life observation to mechanistic analysis, and then to literature searching and data comparison.

When I use artificial intelligence, I do not simply ask, “Is coffee good?” and then accept a vague answer. My method is:

First, raise a question from bodily feedback;

Then ask the large model to search and compare literature;

Then break the question into a mechanism chain;

Then continue asking about contradictions, such as: if caffeine raises blood pressure in the short term, why might long-term coffee drinking protect against hypertension?

Then compare epidemiological data at the national level;

Finally, form an explainable, verifiable, and repeatedly revisable conclusion.

This is also the basic way I use artificial intelligence in my work. Artificial intelligence does not think for me. It amplifies my problem awareness, verification speed, and structural ability.

Whether it is a daily-life coffee question or a completely new cancer ablation system, the truly important thing is the same: first find observable feedback, then establish a mechanism pathway, and then use evidence to verify it repeatedly.

For me, the greatest value of artificial intelligence is not that it saves a little writing time, but that it allows an independent researcher to process, with extremely high efficiency, work that originally would have required a multi-person team.

9. What the Coffee Question Shows About My Research Method

On the surface, this article discusses whether long-term coffee drinking is beneficial for the kidneys and high blood pressure. But at a deeper level, it demonstrates a research method of mine.

I do not leave life observations at the level of experience. I turn them into questions that can be pursued.

I do not let artificial intelligence give me a simple answer. I use PPI rules to constrain its analytical path.

I do not look at only one type of literature conclusion. I repeatedly compare short-term effects, long-term effects, mechanistic studies, cohort studies, and macro-level epidemiological data.

I do not simply conclude that “coffee is good” or “coffee is bad.” Instead, I place the conclusion back into a complex system: coffee may be a protective variable, but it is not a decisive variable; it may be beneficial for the kidneys and blood pressure, but it cannot replace the control of obesity, diabetes, high-salt diets, and severe hypertension.

This is the basic way I use artificial intelligence to study problems.

A small question can be studied in this way. A large question can also be studied in this way.

Starting from bodily feedback, using PPI to establish the structure of the problem, and then using artificial intelligence to rapidly complete literature, mechanism, and data verification—this method has already become part of my daily work.

It explains why an independent researcher, without the support of a large team or abundant funding, can continuously advance original system development, clinical observation, international collaboration, patent strategy, regulatory submissions, and article writing.

Efficiency does not appear out of nowhere.

Efficiency comes from methodology, from real feedback, from continuous verification, and from the amplification of individual capability by artificial intelligence.