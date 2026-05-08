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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2d

That's very interesting. You say black coffee. Any thoughts on putting milk in coffee?

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Jennifer Margulis's avatar
Jennifer Margulis
2d

Thanks for this article. Interesting indeed. Like Daniel, I have some questions! Does it matter if the coffee is organically grown? Since pesticides, herbicides, and mold have all been found to be linked to human health problems, including kidney disease. And, like Daniel, I'd like to know if putting milk in coffee changes the hypothesis and/or the conclusions? Finally, I've seen a lot of conflicting research about coffee drinking and cancer risk. Many believe coffee should be avoided until the cancer is gone but say that green tea is protective against cancer and also beneficial when fighting cancer. Might you share your thoughts on this?

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