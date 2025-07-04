❌ The So-Called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”

Originally touted as a bold reform, this budget reconciliation package—officially titled the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)—has more in common with political theatrics than structural healthcare reform. Passed narrowly by the U.S. Senate (51–50 with the Vice President’s tiebreaker) on July 1, 2025, and by the House (218–214) on July 3, it is expected to be signed into law on July 4 .

The package delivers visible wins—permanent tax cuts for 2017-era policies, additional funding for defense and border security—but does so by offsetting costs through deep cuts to Medicaid and other welfare programs, risking coverage losses for millions .

The deeper healthcare dysfunction remains unaddressed:

Corporate agents set unchecked prices

Insurance bureaucracy remains bloated

Treatment costs have no alignment with therapeutic value

🗣️ In one sentence:

The Trump-era approach to healthcare sacrificed long-term financial stability for immediate political applause—cutting benefits and shrinking safety nets without tackling the systemic inefficiencies and rent-seeking entrenched in America’s medical economy.