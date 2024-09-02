At this time, it's still September 1st in the Americas, and I've just learned that Jim Humble, a pioneer in the medical use of chlorine dioxide, passed away on September 1, 2023. I want to express how he influenced me, as a heartfelt tribute to him.

Jim Humble was a symbol of alternative therapies and a notable figure in the battle against censorship and the suppression of free speech under the guise of combating misinformation, led by the U.S. government. Today, many people recognize how the U.S. government has censored information, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby limiting citizens' freedom of speech. However, for Jim Humble and those who advocate chlorine dioxide therapy, this censorship and restriction of freedom of speech began as early as 2010.

In the spring of 2010, I embarked on a mission to find a cure for a friend suffering from bladder cancer. During my research, I came across the writings of Mr. Jim Humble on chlorine dioxide, also known as MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution). His accounts and case studies intrigued me and inspired me to explore the healing potential of this substance.

Approaching my experiments with caution, I followed Mr. Humble's guidance. However, I soon realized that our understanding of MMS and chlorine dioxide was limited. The mechanisms of action and safe application of this substance remained largely unknown. The available information was complex, contradictory, and often misleading, making the correct usage of chlorine dioxide a daunting task.

This realization prompted me to embark on a decade-long journey of intensive research. I delved into scientific literature and conducted numerous experiments to uncover the true therapeutic potential of chlorine dioxide from chemical, biological, and medical perspectives. My laboratory became a hub of innovation, where I tested various formulations and methods, leading to the discovery of new ways to effectively combat different diseases.

Throughout this process, I transitioned from a learner and experimenter to an innovator. I filed several patents related to medical use of chlorine dioxide and authored papers, some of which have been published, while others are currently undergoing the submission process. These achievements not only enhanced the credibility of my research but also established me as a recognized expert in the global community of utilizing chlorine dioxide for disease treatment.

It is important to note that my intention is not to refute Mr. Humble's MMS protocol, but rather to present an updated perspective on the evolution of MMS. I want readers to understand that this book aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of chlorine dioxide and its applications, ensuring that more people can benefit from this treatment method in a safe and informed manner.

Chlorine dioxide’s initial use against diseases can likely be traced back to Mr. Jim Humble’s MMS, who is said to be an aerospace engineer. Miracle Mineral Supplement (MMS), sometimes also referred to as Miracle Mineral Solution, Master Mineral Solution, or the Chlorine dioxide protocol, is a solution containing chlorine dioxide, initiated and promoted by Jim Humble[1]. In 2006, Jim Humble self-published a book titled “The Miracle Mineral Solution of the 21st Century,” in which he laid out his theories. He claimed that this solution could cure a variety of diseases, including malaria, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, herpes, and cancer.

Jim Humble’s reasoning was straightforward; he believed that up to 95% of diseases are caused by pathogens that can be killed, and since chlorine dioxide is a recognized disinfectant effective against various pathogens, it could treat these diseases. He stated, “MMS has no nutritional value whatsoever. It is a killer, only. It kills pathogens and oxidizes heavy metal poisons. It does nothing else.” Interestingly, if one disregards the accuracy of the premises, the logic could be considered sound. However, he might not be a good biologist or medical expert, merely a chemist. The assertion that “up to 95% of diseases are caused by pathogens that can be killed” is certainly incorrect. Moreover, eliminating a causative agent does not equate to curing the disease; the symptoms affecting health have already manifested, and most disease symptoms are irreversible.

In the medical field, as many diseases still lack a definitive cure, numerous patients have turned to self-treatment. Against this backdrop, the MMS advocated by Jim Humble has garnered the attention and trial of millions worldwide. The internet has also facilitated the formation of disease-related communities where members actively share their experiences with the MMS protocol and display notable discontent towards skeptics.

I estimate that in the past nearly two decades, possibly millions have attempted to use chlorine dioxide to treat various diseases. Since chlorine dioxide is not approved as a drug in any country, using it as a treatment almost certainly constitutes a challenge to local drug regulatory authorities. The official stance is that chlorine dioxide is an industrial bleach, and MMS has been mistakenly promoted as a cure for diseases, including HIV, cancer, and the common cold. It is produced by mixing a sodium chlorite solution with an acid (such as the juice of citrus fruits or vinegar). This generates chlorine dioxide, a toxic chemical that can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low blood pressure due to dehydration.

Authorities worldwide have taken action against it, notably in July 2010, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a similar notice, warning that MMS prepared by mixing a sodium chlorite solution with an acid (such as the juice of citrus fruits) produces chlorine dioxide, “a potent bleach used for stripping textiles and industrial water treatment.” The FDA has advised consumers to stop using the product and dispose of it immediately due to reports of severe nausea, vomiting, and dangerous low blood pressure following consumption[2].

Given the FDA’s authority, the use and trade of MMS have retreated into the shadows or the gray areas of the internet. Despite this, some individuals ignore the FDA’s warnings and continue to promote and sell MMS-like products, facing firm official crackdowns. On May 28, 2015, a U.S. federal jury convicted Louis Daniel Smith of conspiracy, smuggling, selling misbranded drugs, and defrauding the United States in connection with the sale of Miracle Mineral Supplement. Evidence presented in court indicated that Smith had set up fake water purification and wastewater treatment businesses to acquire sodium chlorite and distribute MMS without detection by the government. On October 28, 2015, Smith was sentenced to serve 51 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Setting aside the official stance, I’ve also observed some individuals who, despite questioning Jim Humble’s understanding of human biochemistry, remain convinced of MMS’s efficacy. For instance, in 2017, a person named Bob published a blog post titled “MMS Jim Humble the Good the Bad the Truth,” where he did not oppose MMS but believed Jim Humble’s grasp of human biochemistry to be utterly

Following my introduction to MMS, I embarked on a journey of self-experimentation to refine the protocol for using chlorine dioxide. By integrating commercial strategies, I have applied the correct protocol of chlorine dioxide on thousands of individuals to ascertain the definitive proper usage. I believe my creative efforts deserve protection and recognition of my priority. Consequently, since 2011, I have filed multiple patent applications related to the therapeutic uses of chlorine dioxide .

The patents cover a wide array of diseases, expanding the application of chlorine dioxide beyond the scope of the MMS protocol to include conditions such as hair loss, various autoimmune skin diseases (like eczema, psoriasis, alopecia areata, vitiligo, and neurodermatitis), autoimmune disorders, tissue regeneration diseases, age-related diseases, and cancer.

