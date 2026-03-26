A Necessary Decision

I have spent fifteen years — since 2011 — developing the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Ablation System. The core of this technology is straightforward: under image guidance, a high-purity chlorine dioxide solution is precisely injected into a tumor, where it ablates tumor tissue through direct oxidative potential. The ablation response is observable in real time during the procedure.

Over the course of our clinical practice across multiple countries — Germany, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and the Philippines — we have treated nearly 40 human cases spanning a range of solid tumor types. The results have been encouraging: more than 80% of patients achieved 50% or greater tumor reduction, with multiple patients reaching complete response (CR). Just earlier this month, our collaborating physician in Mexico performed an intratumoral ClO₂ ablation on a Chinese patient, completely ablating a 30 ml nasopharyngeal carcinoma tumor in a single injection — once again demonstrating the system’s capacity for immediate ablation of large-volume solid tumors. We have also validated the safety and efficacy of this technology in naturally occurring tumors across multiple animal species, with our preclinical results published on bioRxiv.

Under our original plan, we deliberately excluded intracranial tumors from the indication scope of our registration clinical trials in China — given the higher safety threshold for intracranial treatment, we intended to first complete systematic validation in extracranial solid tumors before expanding to the brain.

However, reality has compelled me to reconsider this plan.

Patients Are Dying While Waiting

Throughout the course of advancing this project, I have continuously received calls for help from late-stage cancer patients and their families. Many of them have exhausted all conventional treatment options — surgery, radiation, chemotherapy — and are searching for any possible chance of survival. Each time I have had to tell them that our clinical trial program is still being advanced and has not yet commenced, I have felt profound anguish.

The persistent obstacles I have encountered in advancing the industrialization and clinical trials of this project have repeatedly delayed the treatment timeline we could offer patients. The reality I see is this: patients continue to die, while a technology that has demonstrated significant efficacy in nearly 40 clinical cases across multiple countries remains unable to enter the formal clinical trial stage to benefit more patients.

This has prompted me to make an important strategic adjustment.

Why FDA Orphan Drug Designation?

I have decided to immediately initiate an application for U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD).

The FDA’s Orphan Drug Act (1983) is the world’s most established incentive framework for rare disease drug development, designed to encourage the development of new treatments for diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 patients in the United States. Upon receiving Orphan Drug Designation, developers gain access to:

Clinical trial funding : The FDA’s Orphan Products Grants Program provides direct funding for clinical trials, with individual projects eligible for up to $650,000–$900,000 per year for a maximum of four years

Tax credits : Tax credits for qualified clinical trial expenses

User fee waiver : Exemption from the New Drug Application (NDA) user fee, currently exceeding $4 million

Market exclusivity : Seven years of market exclusivity upon approval

Protocol assistance: Formal FDA protocol assistance for nonclinical and clinical studies

For a globally first-of-its-kind project led by an independent inventor, these institutional supports are of decisive significance. The clinical trial funding, in particular, directly addresses the most critical financial bottleneck in bringing an innovative technology from the laboratory to the clinic.

Why Glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most aggressive primary malignant brain tumor, accounting for approximately 50% of all malignant brain cancers. In the United States, approximately 14,000 new cases are diagnosed annually, resulting in approximately 10,000 deaths per year. The five-year survival rate is only 7%, with a median survival of just 8 months.

Despite decades of research investment — including surgery, radiation, temozolomide chemotherapy, and more recently Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) — there has been no fundamental breakthrough in the treatment of glioblastoma. Multiple large-scale clinical trials of immune checkpoint inhibitors in glioblastoma have reported negative results. CAR-T cell therapy faces the challenges of cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity. Oncolytic virus therapy is limited by the risk of cerebral edema caused by local inflammatory responses within the enclosed cranial cavity.

The technical characteristics of the Intratumoral ClO₂ Ablation System exhibit a high degree of structural alignment with the clinical needs of glioblastoma:

First, self-limiting reaction — the fundamental guarantee of intracranial safety. The oxidative ablation reaction of chlorine dioxide is inherently self-limiting: the ablation extent is jointly determined by injection parameters and tissue characteristics, and does not expand indefinitely into surrounding normal brain tissue. This property is critical for treating the brain — an organ composed of irreplaceable tissue — and provides the engineering foundation for precise control of ablation boundaries. In our existing clinical practice, algorithm prediction deviation has been less than ±10%, with safety boundary overlap exceeding 90%.

Second, no significant inflammatory edema — resolving the core contradiction of intracranial treatment. Within the enclosed cranial cavity, any treatment that triggers significant inflammation or edema poses a potentially fatal risk of elevated intracranial pressure. This is precisely why immunotherapy, oncolytic viruses, and other emerging therapies face fundamental limitations in brain applications. The mechanism of intratumoral ClO₂ ablation is direct oxidative destruction rather than immune activation, producing no significant post-treatment inflammatory edema — making it potentially one of the very few local ablation methods that can be safely applied within the cranium.

Third, no cumulative toxicity and repeatable treatment — the core advantage for addressing the inevitable recurrence of glioblastoma. Glioblastoma recurrence is virtually certain, yet re-operation offers diminishing returns, re-irradiation is constrained by cumulative dose limits, and chemotherapy faces drug resistance. Intratumoral ClO₂ ablation has no cumulative toxicity, allowing multiple intratumoral injections to treat recurrent lesions in the same patient — a decisive advantage for intracranial tumors requiring long-term management.

Fourth, procedural accessibility. Stereotactic intratumoral injection is a well-established technique in neurosurgery, widely used for intratumoral chemotherapy delivery, convection-enhanced delivery (CED), and other treatment modalities. Intratumoral ClO₂ ablation can utilize the same surgical access routes and image-guidance equipment, requiring no additional specialized equipment investment.

Fifth, rapid visual feedback. During treatment, the ablation response can be observed in real time on imaging, enabling the neurosurgeon to immediately assess whether the ablation extent has reached the intended target — a particularly critical capability in the intracranial environment, where the margin for error is extremely narrow.

From Other Solid Tumors to Intracranial Tumors — The Scientific Basis for Extrapolation

Although our current clinical dataset of nearly 40 human cases does not include glioblastoma, the mechanism of action of intratumoral ClO₂ ablation is highly universal — it does not depend on specific molecular targets, receptor binding, or signaling pathways, but rather destroys tumor tissue structure and microvasculature directly through oxidative potential. At this level, histological tumor type does not constitute a mechanistic limitation.

The highly consistent ablation response patterns we have observed across multiple solid tumor types and multiple species provide a robust experimental foundation for this extrapolation.

In fact, it is precisely the unique characteristics of the cranial cavity — enclosed space, irreplaceable tissue, the imperative for precise ablation boundary control, and zero tolerance for inflammatory edema — that exclude most existing local treatment approaches from brain applications. The engineering properties of intratumoral ClO₂ ablation happen to meet these extraordinarily stringent requirements. The intracranial space is not our weakness — it is the application scenario where our competitive advantage is strongest.

The Mission of a Globally First-of-Its-Kind Technology

The Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System is a globally first-of-its-kind technology. No other team anywhere in the world is doing the same work. We have filed a comprehensive sequence of core patents dating from 2011 to the present, established an international clinical collaboration network spanning Germany, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and the Philippines, and developed the world’s first scalable manufacturing process for pure ClO₂ solution (stored at -55°C for 6 months with ≥99% purity).

Every year, more than 300,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with glioblastoma. The vast majority die within two years of diagnosis. If our technology can offer even a fraction of these patients a new treatment option, these fifteen years of persistence will have been worthwhile.

The FDA Orphan Drug Designation application is the first step in this journey. We will finalize the application materials and formally submit in the near term.

It is important to note that initiating the FDA Orphan Drug Designation application does not mean we are slowing down our work in China. Registration clinical trials for the Intratumoral ClO₂ Ablation System as a medical device in China continue to be actively advanced and will not be halted. China has the largest cancer patient population and the most urgent clinical need, and remains our most important market. We hope this globally first-of-its-kind technology can benefit patients in both the United States and China as soon as possible.

Author: Xuewu Xu Founder, Beijing Wanbin Saier Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Inventor, Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System