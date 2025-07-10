In an age flooded with information, ideology, and speculation, how do we distinguish structured insight from chaos? How do we evaluate whether an article, theory, or medical intervention truly conforms to the causal logic of the physical world?

Today, I’m proud to share with you my newly published AI agent:

👉 Xuewu Liu – Predictability Evaluator

This intelligent evaluator applies my core philosophical framework, the Principle of Predictable Intervention, to assess any complex topic you input — from scientific articles and medical practices to political ideas and philosophical arguments.

🔍 What Does It Do?

You simply paste in a claim, paragraph, or article — and it will:

Identify which parts violate or conform to the Principle of Predictable Intervention

Detect philosophical inconsistencies in logic, causality, or feedback structure

Suggest how to restructure ideas to make them align with sustainable system logic

📖 Based on My Foundational Philosophy

The system is powered by the theory presented in my core essay:

“A Universal Principle for Solving Complex Problems”

In that article, I propose that:

❝ Any intervention must be bound to levels where the outcome is accurately predictable. Otherwise, the system will destabilize or collapse. ❞

This principle is not merely philosophical — it is a boundary condition of real-world systems, just like the second law of thermodynamics or Shannon’s information theory. And now, you can apply this principle interactively through my AI agent.

✳️ Example Applications:

✅ Evaluate whether a new medical therapy conforms to causal logic

✅ Diagnose why an economic model may fail under feedback instability

✅ Deconstruct political ideology or media narratives for systemic inconsistency

✅ Refine your own ideas to make them logically sound and evolutionarily viable

🧠 Why This Matters

There are countless AI systems online that generate language — but very few that judge ideas using a universal physical logic framework.

This evaluator is not just about “what sounds good” — it’s about what can actually persist in a causally closed, feedback-structured world. It helps users train their mind to think in physically consistent ways.

📢 Try It Now:

You can access the evaluator here:

👉 https://chatgpt.com/g/g-686f74c3db388191bb373d3a04a30f3c-xuewu-liu-predictability-evaluator

All you need is a ChatGPT Plus account. Paste in any idea, and get a philosophical diagnostic report in seconds.

🔚 Final Thought

I created this agent not to replace human thought — but to amplify disciplined thought.

This is not a chatbot.

This is a lens.

A lens for survival, for clarity, and for navigating the noise of a collapsing information environment.

If you find it valuable, please share with others who care about reasoning, responsibility, and reality.

— Xuewu Liu