Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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CLO2BALIV
18h

Xuewu, Your article is a very revealing assessment of evaluation systems. Once again your insight is correct.

Japan may very well be the best opportunity for the unbiased evaluation you seek. It appears their format is adaptive and responsive based on reality of results.

I commend you on your perseverance. Many lives will be extended and saved once a completed trial process confirms the efficacy of Intra-Tumeral Ablation Using Liquid CLO2.

Sometimes, taking the first step is the most difficult one to take. If it’s not Japan, another will step up to the plate.

Thank you. Many of us support your efforts and wish you well.

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Stina_Behrens's avatar
Stina_Behrens
1d

❤️🙏🏼❤️

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