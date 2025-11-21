Dear Readers,

After years of development, international collaboration, and dozens of successful early cases, we are preparing to launch a 200-patient clinical study of Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Ablation Therapy at the Hainan Boao Evergrande International Hospital in China.

Today, we are opening official pre-registration so eligible patients — from any country — can be notified the moment enrollment begins.

Why China (Hainan) is an ideal location for international patients

Participating in a clinical study abroad can feel stressful — but Hainan is uniquely friendly, safe, and accessible:

🇨🇳 1. China is one of the safest countries in the world

Extremely low crime rates

Clean, orderly cities

No firearms

Hospitals and hotels located in secure medical tourism zones

Patients can travel alone or with family with confidence.

🏥 2. Medical infrastructure is world-class

Hainan Boao Evergrande International Hospital is designed under Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital guidance, with:

International JCI-standard design

223 single inpatient rooms

Full imaging suite (CT / MRI / PET-CT)

Multidisciplinary oncology teams

High-quality English-speaking medical coordination

✈️ 3. Travel, food, and accommodation are remarkably affordable

Compared to the U.S. or Europe:

Hotels cost 30–60% less

Healthy meals cost a fraction of Western prices

In-island transportation is inexpensive and safe

🛂 4. Visa-free access for most countries

Most foreign citizens enjoy 30-day visa-free entry to Hainan, making it one of the easiest clinical trial destinations in Asia.

Study Overview

Location: Hainan Boao Evergrande International Hospital (China)

Participants: 200 patients (100 Chinese + 100 international)

Eligibility: Solid tumors (brain tumors excluded in the first phase)

Treatment: 4 intratumoral injection sessions over 30 days

One-year follow-up benefit: Unlimited free re-injection for any active tumor within 12 months

Cost: Clinical treatment is free Two PET-CT scans required (USD $6,000 total)



Why You Should Pre-Register Now

The study is undergoing:

Hospital Ethics Committee approval

Hainan Provincial academic & ethics filing

Departmental coordination and protocol review

This process requires 1–3 months.

Pre-registration gives you priority access, including:

Early notification

Eligibility review

Assistance with travel and scheduling

Guaranteed placement in the first contact list

Pre-registration does not obligate you to participate, but ensures you will receive full information and priority communication once enrollment opens.

Thank you for being part of this global effort to establish a new, predictable, low-toxicity approach to solid tumor treatment.