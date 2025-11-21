🌍 Join the 200-Patient Intratumoral ClO₂ Clinical Study in Hainan, China
Pre-Registration Now Open
Dear Readers,
After years of development, international collaboration, and dozens of successful early cases, we are preparing to launch a 200-patient clinical study of Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Ablation Therapy at the Hainan Boao Evergrande International Hospital in China.
Today, we are opening official pre-registration so eligible patients — from any country — can be notified the moment enrollment begins.
👇 If you or your loved one has a solid tumor, please submit the pre-registration form now:
👉 https://www.cdsxcancer.com/clinical-study-pre-registration
Why China (Hainan) is an ideal location for international patients
Participating in a clinical study abroad can feel stressful — but Hainan is uniquely friendly, safe, and accessible:
🇨🇳 1. China is one of the safest countries in the world
Extremely low crime rates
Clean, orderly cities
No firearms
Hospitals and hotels located in secure medical tourism zones
Patients can travel alone or with family with confidence.
🏥 2. Medical infrastructure is world-class
Hainan Boao Evergrande International Hospital is designed under Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital guidance, with:
International JCI-standard design
223 single inpatient rooms
Full imaging suite (CT / MRI / PET-CT)
Multidisciplinary oncology teams
High-quality English-speaking medical coordination
✈️ 3. Travel, food, and accommodation are remarkably affordable
Compared to the U.S. or Europe:
Hotels cost 30–60% less
Healthy meals cost a fraction of Western prices
In-island transportation is inexpensive and safe
🛂 4. Visa-free access for most countries
Most foreign citizens enjoy 30-day visa-free entry to Hainan, making it one of the easiest clinical trial destinations in Asia.
Study Overview
Location: Hainan Boao Evergrande International Hospital (China)
Participants: 200 patients (100 Chinese + 100 international)
Eligibility: Solid tumors (brain tumors excluded in the first phase)
Treatment: 4 intratumoral injection sessions over 30 days
One-year follow-up benefit:
Unlimited free re-injection for any active tumor within 12 months
Cost:
Clinical treatment is free
Two PET-CT scans required (USD $6,000 total)
Why You Should Pre-Register Now
The study is undergoing:
Hospital Ethics Committee approval
Hainan Provincial academic & ethics filing
Departmental coordination and protocol review
This process requires 1–3 months.
Pre-registration gives you priority access, including:
Early notification
Eligibility review
Assistance with travel and scheduling
Guaranteed placement in the first contact list
👉 Click here to Pre-Register Now
https://www.cdsxcancer.com/clinical-study-pre-registration
Pre-registration does not obligate you to participate, but ensures you will receive full information and priority communication once enrollment opens.
Thank you for being part of this global effort to establish a new, predictable, low-toxicity approach to solid tumor treatment.
Xuewu Liu’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What a beautiful idea and gift to humanity. Bless you!