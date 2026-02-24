Introduction: Why “Vague but Effective” Language Is a Methodological Phenomenon

In cooking, clinical communication, organizational coordination, and engineering management, language often works through vague expressions—“almost,” “adjust as needed,” “stop when it looks right.” This vagueness does not weaken language; it is one of its core advantages in complex systems. Language is not designed to provide a full, precise description of reality. It is designed to achieve low-cost alignment of action, and to converge through feedback.

In other words, language is not a mirror of the world. It is an interface for intervening in the part of the world that remains controllable.

I. Definitions of Three Core Concepts

1) Wittgenstein in

Philosophical Investigations

(Late Wittgenstein): Key Claims

The late Wittgenstein can be summarized—at a level compatible with engineering methodology—through three central claims:

(W1) Meaning is Use

A word’s meaning is not a hidden object behind the word, not a private mental image, and not an abstract definition. Meaning emerges from how a word is used in lived practice—how it is learned, corrected, accepted, rejected, and applied.

(W2) Language-Games and Forms of Life

Language is always embedded in action and rules. Speaking is not merely describing; it is participation in a social practice. Words work because speakers share a “form of life”—shared training, background assumptions, criteria for judgment, and feedback mechanisms.

(W3) Many Philosophical Problems Come from Language Crossing Its Proper Domain

Many “deep” philosophical confusions arise when words are pulled out of the contexts in which they function and forced into domains where rules and feedback are unstable or absent. Wittgenstein’s method is not to propose a new metaphysical theory, but to return language to the practices where it actually works.

Engineering translation: language works because of public alignment + corrective feedback + rule-governed practice, not because it precisely encodes reality.

2) PPI (Predictable Intervention Principle): Definition

PPI: In complex systems, interventions must first be located in the predictable layer (Zone A). Otherwise, intervention is either ineffective (Zone B) or meaningless (Zone C).

Zone A: Predictable Layer (Stable Feedback Loops) Observable, alignable, correctable. Intervention can be tested, iterated, and made to converge.

Zone B: Chaotic Layer (Unstable or Divergent Feedback) Details are highly sensitive and hard to reproduce. More effort often yields less control.

Zone C: Decoupled Layer (No Observable Feedback) Relevant feedback cannot be obtained. Intervention has no operational meaning.

3) World Model: Definition (From a Complex Systems Perspective)

A world model is an internal representational system that supports prediction, decision-making, and action. In complex systems, a world model is not a full-state reconstruction of reality. It is a hierarchy of abstractions built for a purpose:

State abstraction: extract task-relevant variables from infinite detail

Prediction: provide usable forecasts (even coarse ones) about those variables

Action interface: enable low-cost intervention and correction via feedback

A world model is judged by whether it can stably guide action and improve through closed-loop correction, not by whether it can describe the world exhaustively.

II. Alignment: Why Wittgenstein Naturally Lands in Zone A

The central claim is:

A language-based explanation system is a “predictable-layer intervention interface” inside a complex system’s world model.

Alignment 1: Meaning-as-Use ↔ Zone A’s Reproducible Operations

If meaning is use, then a word has meaning because it belongs to a reproducible practice: it can be taught, learned, corrected, and aligned across people. These are precisely Zone A conditions—shared criteria, observable feedback, and convergent alignment.

Conclusion: In methodological terms, linguistic “meaning” equals a word’s ability to support predictable intervention within a shared feedback loop.

Alignment 2: Language-Games ↔ Feedback Loops and Rule Constraints

Language-games highlight that language is action. Commands, promises, diagnoses, explanations, assessments—these are not representations; they change the state of an interaction system. This matches the Zone A loop:

low-dimensional language → action → observed result → feedback → updated language/action

Conclusion: Language functions as a control interface in complex systems, not as a world-encoding substrate.

Alignment 3: Philosophical Illusions ↔ Mistaking Zone B/C for Zone A

A classic failure mode is to treat language as if it can be extended into domains where stable alignment and feedback do not exist—then to compensate by writing “more detailed” descriptions. This does not produce knowledge; it produces pseudo-certainty and narrative inflation.

Conclusion: The attempt to “precisely describe the unpredictable detail layer” using language is a categorical mistake—an intervention-level error.

III. Language as Predictable-Layer Intervention: What It Actually Does

Definition: Language-Based Explanation System

A language-based explanation system is a subsystem of a world model that uses public symbols (words, sentences, narratives, reasons) to perform three functions:

Abstraction and compression: reduce a complex system to a small set of stable variables Shared alignment: enable multiple agents to coordinate on the same abstraction layer Closed-loop correction: continually recalibrate explanations and actions through feedback

Therefore, the function of explanation is not “more accurate description.” It is locking intervention into a level where verification and convergence are possible.

IV. Example: Why Cooking Language Must Be Vague Yet Still Works

“Water is boiling,” “reduce until it coats the spoon,” “almost done” are not precise descriptions, but they have four properties:

Perceivable: humans can judge them via sight, touch, smell

Alignable: others can generally agree on what counts

Correctable: deviations can be fixed by adjusting heat, time, stirring

Cheap: no fluid dynamics equations are required

Cooking language works because it operates as a Zone A intervention interface: it refers only to states that can be stabilized through a feedback loop.

When language tries to encode “the full microstate of boiling turbulence and molecular interactions,” it leaves Zone A and enters Zone B: exploding cost, poor reproducibility, and non-convergent guidance. That is exactly what Wittgenstein calls language crossing its functional domain—and what PPI calls intervention in the wrong layer.

V. Conclusion: The Shared Core Between Wittgenstein and PPI

Wittgenstein shows that meaning arises from public use and correction, not from precise representation. PPI shows that in complex systems, effective intervention must be anchored in the predictable layer. Therefore, language-based explanation is a predictable-layer intervention interface: through abstraction, alignment, and feedback, it keeps action inside Zone A.

Addendum: LLMs Are Not World Models—How Could They Become One?

1) What LLMs Are: Probability Compressors, Not Verified World Models

Large language models (LLMs) primarily learn statistical structure in text: given context, predict the next token. Their “understanding” is often a reflection of human experience as captured in training data—not an internal system grounded in observable state, actionable control, and testable prediction.

That implies a critical constraint:

LLMs can generate plausible narratives, but they are not naturally bound by reality-based verification.

In complex systems, longer outputs do not automatically increase predictability; they can inflate narrative detail and drift into Zone B—coherent-sounding but ungrounded.

2) Turning LLMs Toward “World Model” Function: Constrain Outputs to the Predictable Layer

If an LLM is to act as a component of a world-modeling system, the key is not making it “more detailed.” The key is forcing it to operate inside Zone A through structural constraints + observable feedback + testable tasks.

Three practical mechanisms define “predictable-layer structural constraints”:

(A) State–Action–Verification Structure (Embedding Language in a Closed Loop)

Instead of allowing pure narrative, outputs must specify:

observable state variables (measurable or decidable)

executable actions

verification criteria (success/failure tests)

This converts explanation into actionable plans with checkable conditions, anchoring it in Zone A.

(B) External Constraints and Verification (Reality as the Referee)

Use retrieval, experiments, simulation, sensors, structured databases, or rule engines so that key claims must be validated or falsified externally. Truth is moved out of language self-consistency and into feedback.

(C) Layered Modeling: Let the LLM Handle Abstraction, Not Micro-Dynamics

In complex systems, LLMs are best used for:

setting goals and constraints

selecting abstract variables

organizing strategy and procedure

While micro-dynamics, continuous control, and physical constraints belong to specialized modules (simulators, controllers, optimizers, verifiers). The LLM becomes an “executive/interpretation layer,” not a universal simulator.

3) One-Sentence Summary

An LLM is not a world model; it is a probability compressor over language. To make it function as a world-model component, its outputs must be forced into the predictable layer: structure language into state–action–verification loops, use external feedback as adjudication, and impose layered architectures to prevent drift into unpredictable detail.