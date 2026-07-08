Every Patient Teaches Us Something New

Today, we treated a 13-year-old Schnauzer with advanced cancer using intratumoral chlorine dioxide injection therapy.

This was not a routine case.

It was one of the most challenging cases we have encountered, not only because of the tumor burden, but because it forced us to think deeply about the ethical boundaries of treatment in patients with advanced disease.

This case also provided an important clinical observation that may help improve the future precision of intratumoral therapies.

(Pre-treatment image of the patient before intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy)

A Patient Already at the Edge of Disease Progression

Before treatment, this dog had:

More than 50 tumor lesions;

A total tumor volume estimated to exceed 200 mL;

Severe pain requiring continuous analgesic medication;

No food intake for approximately two days;

Evidence of systemic inflammation;

A condition consistent with advanced cancer-related decline.

This was not an early-stage cancer patient.

The dog had already entered a state similar to cancer cachexia, where the disease itself had significantly affected the animal’s overall condition.

The tumor was not only a local problem.

It was affecting:

Energy metabolism;

Nutrition;

Comfort;

Daily function;

Quality of life.

Before Treatment: Risk Was Clearly Discussed

Before the procedure, the veterinarian performed a cardiac ultrasound examination and identified existing cardiac concerns.

The owner was informed that:

The dog was elderly;

The tumor burden was very high;

The physical condition was poor;

Anesthesia and treatment carried significant risks;

A serious cardiovascular event was possible.

The owner understood these risks and still decided to proceed.

This decision was not made because the risk was ignored.

It was made because the alternative situation also carried serious concerns.

Why We Still Believe Treatment Was a Reasonable Choice

Some may ask:

“If the patient was already so fragile, why proceed with treatment?”

This is an important question.

However, advanced veterinary oncology decisions are not always between “treatment” and “complete recovery.”

Sometimes the real decision is between:

A high-risk treatment attempt that may provide improvement;

Or continued disease progression with severe pain, inability to eat, and declining quality of life.

At the time of treatment, this dog was already:

Experiencing significant pain;

Dependent on pain medication;

Unable to eat normally;

Facing rapid deterioration.

Without intervention, the dog could have continued to decline rapidly and may have reached a point where euthanasia became the only option to prevent further suffering.

For this reason, we do not consider this case a treatment failure.

A treatment decision should not only be judged by whether the patient survives.

It should also be judged by:

The patient’s condition before treatment;

The available options;

The potential benefit;

The suffering that may occur without intervention.

After considering these factors, we do not regret giving this dog an opportunity.

The Treatment and the Unexpected Event

The procedure was performed under veterinary supervision.

Because of the extensive tumor burden, approximately 60 mL of chlorine dioxide solution was administered into the tumor regions.

During the procedure, another important observation was made regarding ultrasound imaging.

However, approximately one hour after the beginning of treatment, during the recovery period, the dog developed acute heart failure.

Emergency intervention was immediately attempted, but unfortunately the dog could not be resuscitated.

The owner experienced understandable sadness and grief.

However, because the risks had been discussed beforehand and the owner understood the severity of the disease, the owner accepted the outcome and did not blame the veterinary team.

This response reflects an important aspect of medical decision-making:

A tragic outcome does not always mean that a wrong decision was made.

The First Lesson: Understanding the Ethical Boundary of Treatment

This case raises a difficult but important question:

When an animal has advanced cancer and is already suffering, should we avoid treatment because the risk is high?

Or should we consider treatment when there remains a possibility of reducing suffering or improving quality of life?

There is no simple answer.

But one principle is important:

The purpose of medicine is not only to extend life. It is also to reduce suffering.

In terminal disease, the decision should consider the balance between:

The risk of intervention;

The suffering caused by disease progression;

The possibility of improvement.

This case does not mean that every advanced cancer patient should receive treatment.

Instead, it teaches us that patient selection must become more precise.

Future evaluations should include:

Cardiac function;

Nutritional status;

Duration of anorexia;

Inflammatory status;

Tumor burden;

Overall physiological reserve.

The Second Lesson: Ultrasound Revealed a New Possibility for Dose Control

During intratumoral injection, we observed a potentially important phenomenon.

Before injection, the tumor appeared as a relatively uniform hypoechoic structure under ultrasound.

After injection began, bright white linear and branching echogenic patterns appeared from the center of the tumor and expanded outward.

This phenomenon suggested that ultrasound may provide real-time information about intratumoral fluid distribution.

(Ultrasound image showing the development of echogenic expansion during injection)

From Fixed Dose to Feedback-Controlled Therapy

Currently, intratumoral therapies often rely on calculated injection volumes based on tumor size.

For example:

Injection volume is estimated as a percentage of tumor volume.

However, tumors are not identical.

Different tumors may have different:

Tissue density;

Fibrosis;

Necrosis;

Internal pressure;

Permeability.

Therefore, the same injection volume may produce different distribution patterns.

The ultrasound observation from this case suggests a potential future approach:

Ultrasound-Guided Real-Time Dose Adjustment

The process could include:

Estimate initial dose based on tumor volume; Begin injection under ultrasound guidance; Monitor the expansion of echogenic patterns; Adjust injection volume according to actual distribution; Stop when the visible distribution covers the target tumor region without extending beyond the tumor boundary.

This approach may transform intratumoral therapy from:

A fixed-volume procedure

into:

A real-time feedback-controlled procedure.

Every Difficult Case Improves the Future

The development of a new therapy is not built only from successful cases.

It is also built from difficult decisions, unexpected events, and honest reflection.

This case taught us two important lessons:

First:

High-risk patients require careful evaluation, but they also deserve thoughtful consideration of reasonable treatment opportunities when suffering is already severe.

Second:

Real-time ultrasound feedback may become an important tool for improving precision, safety, and personalization in intratumoral therapies.

We remember this patient not as a failure.

We remember this patient as a case that helped us better understand:

The ethical responsibility of treatment decisions;

The importance of patient selection;

The future direction of precision intratumoral therapy.

Every patient teaches us something.

And this patient will continue to guide the improvement of intratumoral chlorine dioxide therapy.