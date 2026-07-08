Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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Jennifer Margulis's avatar
Jennifer Margulis
3d

Thank you for writing about this -- we do learn so much, so much, from our failures. I wish in America that we could talk more openly about failing. That's how science (and culture and human psychology) progresses: by learning from our mistakes.

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John Leschena's avatar
John Leschena
3d

The Companions of this patient were very thoughtful and kind in allowing you to accomplish this procedure. The canine passed peacefully while anesthetized and in the process of the procedure you gained a learning experience that is invaluable. This is good.

Success is a journey that takes time and knowledge.

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