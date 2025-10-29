For years, I believed that Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy (Intra-ClO₂ Therapy) had to follow the pharmaceutical drug path — requiring extensive pharmacological studies, systemic efficacy endpoints, and multi-phase clinical trials.

After months of cross-referencing the laws and regulatory definitions in China, the European Union, and the United States, I realized something game-changing:

Chlorine dioxide, when used for local tumor ablation, does not act pharmacologically, immunologically, or metabolically.

It achieves its therapeutic purpose through physicochemical oxidation, making it a Class III medical device — not a drug.

This discovery changes everything.

It means our path to clinical approval is shorter, safer, and far more feasible worldwide.

It also reframes this therapy as an engineering-based cancer solution, rather than a chemical drug.

🇨🇳 China: Class III Medical Device + Order 818 Biomedical New Technology

Dual-Track Strategy for Rapid Approval

Under China’s Regulations on the Supervision and Administration of Medical Devices,

a medical device’s primary intended action must not be achieved through pharmacological, immunological, or metabolic means.

By contrast, the Drug Administration Law requires that drugs modulate physiological functions intentionally.

Intratumoral chlorine dioxide works through non-selective oxidation, causing localized necrosis and collapse of the tumor’s internal structure — a physicochemical ablation process identical in logic to radiofrequency, microwave, or cryoablation devices.

Therefore, it qualifies as a Class III medical device (high-risk), not a pharmaceutical drug.

I am now pursuing two synchronized application tracks:

Innovative Medical Device Registration (NMPA) –

Product name: Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System

Order 818 Filing (National Health Commission) –

As a new biomedical technology for local oxidative ablation.

Together, these routes will allow lawful clinical translation inside China — faster and more transparently than any drug pathway.

🇪🇺 European Union: Substance-Based Device under MDR 2017/745

Falling squarely within EU “non-pharmacological” classification

The EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745) defines devices as products whose primary intended action is not achieved by pharmacological, immunological, or metabolic means.

Chlorine dioxide’s effect — chemical ablation of tissue through oxidation — is a physical destruction, not a modulation of physiology.

It thus qualifies as a “substance-based medical device”, a category that already includes:

Hemostatic gels

Tissue adhesives and sealants

Chemical cauterization or irrigation fluids

Under MDR 2017/745, the chlorine dioxide ablation system would be registered as a Class III device, evaluated mainly on local safety, controllability, and reproducibility — typically achievable within 2–3 years, not 8–10 years like drugs.

🇺🇸 United States: Consistent with FDA’s “Non-Chemical Action” Definition

Clear alignment with FDA’s 2011 Chemical Action Guidance

Section 201(h) of the U.S. Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act states:

A product is not a device if it “achieves its primary intended purposes through chemical action within or on the body.”

But the FDA’s 2011 draft guidance clarified:

The presence of a chemical reaction ≠ “chemical action.”

It counts only if the reaction mediates a bodily response or alters an entity’s properties.

Chlorine dioxide does neither.

It does not bind receptors, alter metabolism, or modulate immunity — it physically destroys target tissue via oxidation, then decomposes to inert salts.

The FDA offers analogies:

Dental filling materials form covalent bonds yet are devices.

Bone cement causes exothermic polymerization yet is a device.

By the same logic, chlorine dioxide’s tissue ablation is a device-type physicochemical process — qualifying it for PMA or De Novo device approval.

🧭 Why the Device Pathway Is Faster and More Ethical

A shift from pharmacology to precision engineering

Drug approvals focus on systemic efficacy and mechanistic pharmacology.

Medical devices, instead, are judged on local safety, performance reproducibility, and engineering control.

For intratumoral ClO₂ ablation:

The evaluation endpoints are ablation range , imaging visibility , and dose-range correlation ,

Not long-term survival or biochemical modulation.

Ethically, Declaration of Helsinki Article 37 states:

“Where proven interventions do not exist, physicians may use unproven interventions with informed consent, if they offer hope of saving life, re-establishing health, or alleviating suffering.”

Device-based protocols align perfectly with this clause — lowering ethical barriers and giving physicians flexibility under compassionate-use principles.

🩺 Empowering Physicians: Personalized “Non-Standard” Care for Late-Stage Patients

Guided by Helsinki Article 37 and the Right-to-Try ethos

When standard therapies fail, are inaccessible, or intolerable, physicians have a moral and legal basis to provide individualized local ablation using new or unapproved technologies — provided informed consent and documentation are thorough.

Our ethical framework:

Purpose: localized debulking, symptom relief, or bridge to other therapy

Nature: engineering-based ablation system — not systemic pharmacology

Indication: advanced or refractory solid tumors

Core requirement: image-guided, controlled dosage, predictable boundaries

Implementation checklist:

Ethical & legal best practice:

Label as “individualized non-standard local therapy,” not a “drug treatment.”

Record before/after imaging, injection parameters, complications.

Include family participation in consent and shared decision-making.

Whenever possible, obtain IRB or hospital academic review and classify cases as Real-World Evidence (RWE) for future publications.

Suggested consent language:

“Given that standard therapies are no longer effective or suitable, we may attempt a personalized local ablation technique. A small volume of chlorine dioxide working solution will be injected directly into the tumor under imaging guidance, with the goal of local necrosis and tumor shrinkage.

This is a non-standard therapy — potential risks and uncertainties are fully disclosed, and the decision to proceed is entirely voluntary.”

🤝 Call for Collaboration

An open invitation to physicians and researchers

I warmly invite oncologists, interventional radiologists, and biomedical engineers across China, Europe, and the U.S. to participate in:

Multicenter clinical studies and ethical trials

Case registries and real-world evidence (RWE) collection

Algorithm optimization for path planning and dose-response mapping

Imaging follow-up correlation of necrosis and recovery

Together, we can build a rigorous evidence base and bring this therapy to patients faster — scientifically, ethically, and globally.

🌍 Next Steps: From China to Global Certification

China – Complete Innovative Medical Device application and Order 818 filing. European Union – Register under MDR 2017/745 as a Substance-Based Class III Device. United States – Submit PMA application, asserting “non-chemical action” classification.

Each region reinforces the same principle: physicochemical ablation is an engineering intervention, not a pharmaceutical one.