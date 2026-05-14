Real-time clinical trials should not merely speed up bureaucracy. They should create an A-zone for early-signal therapies that may change the treatment of major diseases.

I have written many times about PPI — the Predictable Intervention Principle — a methodology I developed for analyzing complex systems.

PPI is not limited to medicine, artificial intelligence, industrial governance, or trade structures. It can also be applied to political systems.

Politics itself is a highly complex system.

Media reports, interest groups, bureaucratic agencies, policy documents, public reactions, personal statements, and institutional conflicts are all surface-level signals within that system. If we look only at these signals, we can easily become trapped in noise.

The PPI method does not begin from low-level noise. It begins by identifying the highest, most stable, and most outcome-determining variable in the system.

Today, I want to use PPI to analyze a very unusual event:

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary’s resignation shortly before President Trump’s visit to China.

According to public reporting, on May 12, 2026, President Donald Trump confirmed that FDA Commissioner Marty Makary had resigned, and FDA Deputy Commissioner Kyle Diamantas became the acting head of the agency. The timing was striking: Trump was preparing to leave for China, and major U.S. CEOs, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, were joining the presidential delegation. The FDA had also just announced a major real-time clinical trial initiative on April 28, 2026.

This could be coincidence.

It may not be coincidence.

But PPI does not need to begin with conspiracy. It begins with a simpler question:

In this complex political system, what is the most predictable and most decisive variable?

The answer is clear:

Whether Trump was satisfied.

1. Makary’s resignation does not look like a normal voluntary departure

From a PPI perspective, Makary’s resignation looks less like a normal voluntary departure and more like a forced political exit.

The reason is simple.

Only about two weeks before his resignation, the FDA had publicly announced its Real-Time Clinical Trials initiative. The agency described this as a major step toward allowing regulators to receive trial endpoints and safety signals in real time, rather than waiting for traditional reporting and submission cycles. The initiative included proof-of-concept work and a planned broader pilot program.

Makary, as FDA Commissioner, was associated with this reform.

This policy is highly relevant to my own project. I have applied to the FDA for Orphan Drug Designation for recurrent glioblastoma. I have also argued that real-time clinical trials should not be treated as an ordinary process reform. They should become a new regulatory space for early-signal therapies, rare diseases, orphan drugs, and revolutionary treatment technologies that may not fit the slow traditional model.

Makary’s departure came at a moment when his reform agenda was still being packaged, announced, and politically presented.

A person who is voluntarily leaving after completing his mission normally does not need to concentrate so much attention on proving how much he has done. But the public framing around Makary’s exit repeatedly emphasized reforms, changes, and FDA initiatives.

This creates the impression of a man trying to show that he had delivered.

In PPI terms, the first-level judgment is this:

Makary’s exit was not simply a personal career move. It was a political feedback event.