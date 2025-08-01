MFN is Not Enough: A Structural Approach to Rebuilding Affordable Healthcare
A Value-Based Breakthrough: How Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy Aligns with U.S. Healthcare Cost Reform Goals
In July 31 2025, President Donald Trump announced a sweeping set of executive directives targeting America’s ballooning healthcare costs, with particular focus on prescription drug prices. His letter to the CEOs of major pharmaceutical companies contained four key demands:
Extend "most favored nation" (MFN) pricing to Medicaid reimbursements.
Mandate that all newly listed drugs adopt MFN pricing.
Repay overseas excess profits to American patients and taxpayers.
Open a direct procurement channel based on MFN pricing.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-sends-letters-17-pharmaceutical-companies-reducing-drug-prices
While this policy appears to restore price justice, a deeper analysis reveals that it selectively pressures pharmaceutical firms while leaving the rest of the U.S. medical cost structure untouched. Yet, paradoxically, this creates a window of opportunity for low-cost, high-impact alternatives like Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Therapy.
🔹 Is MFN Pricing Fair? Only Superficially.
The MFN policy is premised on this idea: if Germany, France, and Japan pay less for the same drug, the U.S. government should get the lowest price as well.
However, this overlooks fundamental differences:
GDP and Currency Effects: U.S. dollar purchasing power is higher, making price parity unjust without GDP-adjusted benchmarks.
Global Price Controls: European countries enforce centralized price negotiations and caps, which are not "market prices" but administrative limits.
Innovation Subsidy: The U.S. has historically shouldered the lion's share of global pharmaceutical R&D by paying premium prices.
Policy Proposal: If MFN were adjusted by per capita GDP and purchasing power parity (PPP), it would be fairer and more economically consistent.
🏛️ Potential Impact on Federal Spending
If MFN pricing were fully enforced without loopholes:
· Estimated reduction in Medicare/Medicaid drug spending: 25–50%
· But hospital and physician costs would remain largely unaffected
· Total federal healthcare expenditure drop: only ~6–8%, due to the disproportionate role of service-based costs
In short, structural imbalance remains. The policy relieves one pressure point but leaves the rest of the system intact.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Xuewu Liu’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.