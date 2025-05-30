On May 22, 2025, a 44-year-old woman from Xinjiang, China received the third officially recorded Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Injection Therapy in China. This marked the second case treated at a remote clinic in Xinjiang, following a successful nasopharyngeal cancer case earlier this year. The treatment was performed without ultrasound or CT guidance, and instead relied on visual identification of the cervical tumor through vaginal exposure.

🧬 Clinical Background

The patient had been previously diagnosed with recurrent cervical cancer after undergoing multiple conventional treatments. Her most recent diagnostic report from Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (April 29, 2025) indicated:

Post-radiotherapy changes in the uterus: the uterus and surrounding structures are missing or atrophied, with irregular soft tissue density observed in the region of the cervix and uterine body. Consider tumor recurrence and progression, with possible invasion of the bowel and bladder. Metastatic lesions in the left iliac and inguinal lymph nodes. Abnormal soft tissue density in the lower right abdominal wall, with uneven contrast enhancement, suggestive of tumor infiltration or implantation metastasis.

💉 Injection and Pain Response

Due to limited resources, the Xinjiang clinic could not provide sedation or even intravenous analgesia. The injection was therefore conducted under local anesthesia only, resulting in severe pain during the procedure, though the patient recovered quickly afterward.

This case highlights both the feasibility and challenges of performing this therapy in low-resource environments. The team has since acknowledged the need to upgrade to venous sedation protocols to improve patient comfort and procedural precision.

🧪 Imaging Comparison Before and After Injection

One week after injection, a follow-up contrast-enhanced MRI (May 30, 2025) was performed. Compared to the pre-treatment CT scan from Sun Yat-sen University, the MRI no longer clearly delineated the previously massive tumor in the cervix.

Although the MRI report did not quantify the tumor size, clinicians noted the absence of a prominent mass where the tumor had been previously observed, suggesting possible large-scale necrosis and resolution of structural tumor density.

Additionally, the patient reported subjective relief from pelvic pressure and smoother urination—early signs consistent with local tumor inactivation.





📖 Cited Clinical Record

This case is documented in the Substack article titled “Pioneering ClO₂ Injection Therapy Reaches Xinjiang”, where it was first described as follows:

This case represents the third officially recorded Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Injection Therapy in China, performed on May 22, 2025. The patient, a 44-year-old woman with recurrent cervical cancer, had undergone multiple conventional therapies. Due to limited imaging resources, the injection was performed under visual guidance. The patient reported relief of pelvic pressure within hours, and MRI on May 30 revealed a striking reduction in observable tumor mass. The absence of clearly defined tumor regions may reflect extensive necrosis. [Source: Pioneering ClO₂ Injection Therapy Reaches Xinjiang, Substack, May 2025 – https://clo2xuewuliu.substack.com/p/pioneering-clo-injection-therapy]

🚀 Looking Ahead: Enhancing Accuracy and Safety in China

This case emphasizes the need to establish ClO₂-guided tumor injection support systems in diagnostic centers across China. One such proposal involves working with Shoufu Hospital, a major hospital in Wuhan led by Dr. Xiao Chuanguo.

Under this plan, patients would undergo PET-CT, MRI, and contrast-enhanced imaging at Shoufu Hospital to plan safe needle paths for injection. Fees would be charged accordingly, and the injection itself could be carried out later at certified foreign clinics such as our partner facility in Germany.

🧠 Final Thoughts

The absence of visible tumor mass on post-injection MRI, together with patient-reported symptom relief, supports a preliminary assessment of clinical response. While further injections and histological confirmation are needed, this case strengthens the evidence for ClO₂ therapy’s role in the treatment of advanced cervical cancer.

