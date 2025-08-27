Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sk4vrddw@protonmail.com's avatar
Sk4vrddw@protonmail.com
1h

People just need the right to make their own medical choices. People can opt to be assisted in suicide but still don't have rights to choose unconventional therapies and it certainly isn't because they care about our lives. Its about money, power and control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture