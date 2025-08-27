In the United States, patients are often trapped by federal bureaucracy. But states, as Colorado just demonstrated, can act independently to protect medical freedom.

1. Learning from Colorado’s Example

In May 2025, Colorado passed the Right to Try for Individualized Treatments Act (HB 1270), expanding patient access to experimental therapies. This groundbreaking law allows patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases to pursue highly personalized treatments—treatments that cannot reasonably move through the FDA’s outdated “one-size-fits-all” clinical trial process.

As the Goldwater Institute explains, Colorado’s reform demonstrates something profound: states have the authority to legislate and create medical freedom within their own borders. When federal systems are too slow, rigid, or outdated, states can step forward to protect the survival and autonomy of their citizens.

2. My Proposal and the Reality of Cancer Patients

On March 28, I published Cancer Patients Deserve Options: A Call for Therapeutic Freedom in America’s Free States, publicly advocating for U.S. states to pass laws that grant late-stage cancer patients the right to receive Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Therapy.

Today, I reaffirm this proposal.

So far, we have treated around 25 cancer patients, with 2–3 achieving complete remission. Based on our experience, if tumors are accessible for guided injection and patients continue with therapy, every patient has the potential to reach complete remission.

These results are, in effect, equivalent to completing FDA Phase I clinical trials. In principle, I could apply for an FDA IND submission tomorrow. But here is the reality:

Cancer patients cannot wait.

Even initiating a Phase I trial would take me at least six months under FDA rules.

Federal Right to Try requires that Phase I be completed before patients gain access.

By contrast, state-level legislation can exempt the Phase I requirement, giving patients access to treatment six months earlier. For late-stage patients, six months is often the difference between life and death.

3. Federal vs. State: A Critical Comparison

Key Point: State laws can save cancer patients at least six months compared to the federal RTT pathway—time that may literally mean the difference between life and death.

4. Why My Legislative Proposal Remains Valid

Some may argue that Colorado’s HB 1270 focuses only on rare genetic diseases and individualized therapies. But the legislative logic applies equally—perhaps even more urgently—to cancer:

Cancer is the quintessential life-threatening disease. Patients deserve the same freedom of choice.

We already have real-world evidence equivalent to Phase I safety data.

State legislation not only solves the problem of legality—it saves critical time .

The moral principle is identical: patients should not be denied treatment simply because federal bureaucracy moves too slowly.

For these reasons, I state clearly: my legislative proposal remains valid, urgent, and necessary.

5. A Call for Support

Today, American cancer patients are racing against time.

Today, state legislators have the chance to write history—just as Colorado did—by creating hope where federal systems only impose delay.

I call on all who care about medical freedom and the right to life to join me in this movement:

Pass state legislation to authorize Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy;

Protect physicians who act with integrity and patient consent;

Give every cancer patient the right to choose.

Cancer will not wait. But the law can move.

And it must.

✍️ Xuewu Liu

Inventor, Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy