Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniela C's avatar
Daniela C
4hEdited

Nice to read your letter. Don’t forget the same ones trying to bring us down are the same ones controlling our governments too, ALL governments , they all play in the same team, team anti-human ! Btw, I successfully applied your injected protocol to my dear dogs tumor and exactly as you said in 72 hrs or maybe a little more, gone. Can’t be more thankful for your discovery and success! Still do not believe injections should be the norm as it is not a natural way of incorporating medicine for humans. I prefer to take orally or topically. I try to avoid needles as much as possible. ( specially now that they’re all laced with nano bots etc ) Anything that bites in nature is normally NOT good, but now for extreme cases I agree, super success.!!! Thank you kindly for sharing your work! Xie Xie from Sint Maarten DC

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Xuewu Liu and others
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
1h

What I can take positive from your post Xuewu is your intention and strategy to "decentralize" your therapy, good.

I hope too you will give your therapy without the necessity for monetary reward to the poor who need it most.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture