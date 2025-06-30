Lately, my inbox has become a reflection of a deeply divided world. On one hand, I’ve received genuine interest from supporters and potential investors who are trying to understand the commercial logic behind my cancer therapy. On the other hand, I feel the presence of a darker force observing me.

I’ve encountered extremists disguised as patients. I’ve received baited messages from fake patients designed to tempt me into making illegal medical claims. I’ve dealt with people fishing for confidential commercial information.

At first, I assumed this was typical media, pharma, or opportunistic capital behavior. But the coordination and persistence of this group suggests something more organized than any conventional force.

Frankly, I’m exhausted. So today, I’m writing this letter to make my position crystal clear. It is both a report to my true supporters and a warning to those working in the shadows: your schemes are pointless.

My “Umbrella”: A Paradox You Don’t Understand

I’ll be honest. As someone born and raised in China with little international experience, I understand authoritarian systems far better than I understand Western culture or commercial logic.

I’ve said many times that my therapy threatens the core business of Big Pharma. But this scale of threat is actually my first layer of protection.

Why? Because my therapy doesn’t just compete with a single drug. If successful, it may upend the entire model of modern cancer treatment. This means all pharma companies stand to lose, and no single one of them has enough economic incentive to bear the cost of attacking me, since any benefit would be shared by their competitors.

That’s economics 101: attacking me is a bad investment.

But let’s say someone foolish still tries to control this technology for monopoly. Then consider my second, most unexpected layer of protection:

I live in China.

Ironically, I’ve never received official support here. But after dealing with waves of fake patients, I think I’ve developed a kind of Stockholm Syndrome.

I’ve begun to realize: China’s political structure and non-negotiable sovereignty make it my most effective shield for now. Any foreign organization trying to deploy their usual playbook here will face a power they cannot manipulate. Not because I seek its protection—but because they simply can’t act freely here.

My Principle: Never Controlled. Open to Honest Cooperation.

Let me be clear about one thing:

I refuse to be controlled—by any person, institution, or government.

My ultimate goal is to ensure this technology reaches those who need it, not to turn it into a weapon for domination or fear.

If I allow this therapy to be fully tied to any single superpower, then what happens? A revolutionary cancer cure, backed by one dominant force, would cause panic, distrust, and geopolitical tension.

That would not be saving lives. It would be creating a new global crisis.

I welcome sincere cooperation. But I reject manipulation in the dark.

My Strategy: A Decentralized Patent Network

To embody these principles, I have chosen a path that decentralizes power and prevents any single actor from monopolizing my therapy.

Here is my plan:

Localized Patent Ownership I will assign patent rights country by country to locally registered, locally owned entities. A U.S. company will hold the U.S. rights. A German company for Germany. A Japanese company for Japan. Each one is independent. A Federal Network of Equal Partners I remain at the center, as the inventor, providing core licensing and guidance. Each local partner handles their own country’s clinical deployment and commercialization. We are financially and operationally independent. Built-In Checks and Balances Cross-licensing clauses will prevent any node from blocking the global use of the technology. No one can weaponize it. This creates a “shared destiny” system—a community where everyone benefits or loses together.

This system will turn my invention into a non-political, decentralized global health asset.

It cannot be weaponized. It cannot be hijacked.

It will serve only one purpose: to heal.

So to those working in the shadows: stop wasting your time.

All you’ve achieved is reinforcing my belief that I’m on the right path.

If you’re genuinely interested in this therapy and respect the principles above, then come into the light and start a real, transparent dialogue.

Otherwise, stay away.

A Final Note to Avoid Misinterpretation

This letter draws a line—but it also extends an invitation.

It is meant to filter noise, not shut doors.

I remain eager to collaborate with anyone who truly understands and supports my global, decentralized vision. The only requirement is honesty and mutual respect.

Contact: xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com

My strategy is now public. My door is open.

What you do next is your choice.