The Link Between Autism and Chlorine Dioxide

As an innovative thinker, I've successfully treated 13 different illnesses using chlorine dioxide, but tackling autism has always been daunting for me. I've long believed that chlorine dioxide could potentially cure many diseases that modern medicine struggles to address and that there are scientific mechanisms supporting this potential.

Recently, I realized that outside of China, many educated individuals might lack basic chemistry knowledge. This may be because in developed countries, getting into college is relatively easier, and chemistry is not a required subject. In contrast, most high school graduates in China have mandatory basic chemistry courses. Consequently, many independent researchers of chlorine dioxide therapy seem to lack a chemistry background, which leaves their research without robust scientific (especially chemical) support.

There is much discussion about the possible link between mRNA vaccines and the increased prevalence of autism. Kerri Rivera, a well-known proponent of chlorine dioxide therapy, reportedly has many successful cases of treating autism. If chlorine dioxide can treat autism, there must be a scientific basis for it.

My literature search provided some clues:

Certain inflammatory factors in individuals with autism are significantly higher than in the general population.

Corticosteroids can improve autism symptoms.

Autism patients are more prone to autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis and arthritis. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/dth.15533

mRNA vaccines may increase the incidence of autoimmune diseases.

Based on these clues, I speculate that autism could be an autoimmune disease. In my book, "The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle," I discuss cases where chlorine dioxide successfully treated a variety of diseases, many of which are autoimmune. Modern medicine currently has no cure for these diseases, but chlorine dioxide might offer a solution, implying it could also cure autism.

My therapy emphasizes directly delivering chlorine dioxide to the affected area. Since chlorine dioxide is a strong oxidant, indirect administration methods (such as oral, enema, or intravenous) fail to achieve its full effect. I previously didn't consider autism due to the challenge of directly treating the brain. However, Kerri Rivera's successful cases have given me confidence that I can design alternative methods to deliver chlorine dioxide directly to the affected areas.

Methods for Using Chlorine Dioxide to Treat Autism

Before designing a method for using chlorine dioxide to treat autism, let me revisit a case in which I treated arthritis. Using high concentrations of chlorine dioxide injections, I cured long-standing rheumatoid arthritis with no recurrence. I discovered that small injections could correct widespread inflammatory responses; I observed this in tumor injection therapies as well. Such therapies extend benefits beyond the immediate treatment area. Therefore, for autoimmune diseases that are difficult to target directly, chlorine dioxide therapy might achieve systemic effects through localized treatment.

For autism, if it is confirmed as an autoimmune disorder, one could:

Identify other autoimmune diseases in the patient and assess whether chlorine dioxide treatment is suitable, such as applying it topically (for skin conditions) or through injection (for arthritis). If the patient has no obvious autoimmune disease, chlorine dioxide could be applied to the nasal cavity, as it is closely linked with the immune system and near the brain, potentially enabling the therapeutic mechanism to reach the brain.

Through these methods, chlorine dioxide might not only treat other autoimmune diseases but also positively impact autism symptoms by improving immune system function.