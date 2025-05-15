Today, I am pleased to announce a new international milestone in our mission to bring safe and effective cancer treatments to pets: we have officially signed a cooperation agreement with Siaurio Šnauceris, one of Lithuania's most advanced veterinary institutions. This marks the first formally authorized clinic in Europe to provide Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) Injection Therapy for pets.

While our first pet tumor treatment using this therapy was successfully completed in Ibiza, Spain, the Lithuanian clinic is the first to formalize this collaboration through a signed agreement. With this step, we open the door for pet owners across Lithuania and surrounding countries to access a novel, minimally invasive cancer treatment that shows exceptional promise.

About the Clinic

"Siaurio Šnauceris" is a top-tier veterinary institution located in Kaunas, Lithuania. The clinic operates 24/7 across two modern facilities and is known for its commitment to innovation and excellence in diagnostics and treatment. Their services include:

Oncological diagnostics and chemotherapy

Tumor ablation using microwave technology

CT imaging, ultrasound, gastroscopy, and laser surgery

Hemodialysis and advanced ophthalmology

The clinic's team comprises highly experienced and compassionate veterinarians who have built deep trust among Lithuanian pet owners over the past three decades.

What This Means for Pet Owners

Pet owners in Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Estonia, and other nearby countries can now schedule consultations and treatments with confidence, knowing they are working with a professionally equipped team trained in our patented intratumoral injection technique. Initial treatment cases will be closely supported by our team to ensure precision and outcomes.

Important Reminder: To ensure proper coordination and authorization, please contact me first before reaching out to the clinic directly. I will provide formal recommendations and arrange treatment pathways with the clinic.

Contact for Appointments:

Veterinary Clinics "Šnauceris"

Website:

https://www.snaucerisvet.lt/



Phone: +370 655 55818

Email: info@snaucerisvet.lt

Location: Pramonės pr. 36A & Technikos g. 39, Kaunas, Lithuania

Working Hours: Mon-Fri 9:00–20:00, Sat-Sun 9:00–17:00 (24/7 emergency available)

This collaboration is a powerful step toward our global veterinary oncology strategy. I sincerely thank the Lithuanian clinical team for their professionalism, and I warmly invite pet owners across the region to explore this new hope in the battle against pet tumors.