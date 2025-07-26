Introduction

There is a widespread belief that mainstream cancer medicine is malicious, profit-driven, or even conspiratorial in nature. This belief, while understandable, is misguided. The failure of mainstream oncology does not lie in its intentions, but in its structure—more precisely, in the flawed architecture of its interventions.

Mainstream actors, including pharmaceutical companies, do not consciously design ineffective or harmful therapies. In fact, many have begun abandoning outdated chemotherapeutics and embracing newer modalities such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), checkpoint inhibitors, or cell therapies. However, this shift does not represent true progress, but rather a lateral move from one form of unpredictability to another.