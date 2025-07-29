Definition: The WIRED article presents itself as “investigative journalism,” but in reality, it is a coordinated media operation disguised as reporting — designed to suppress rather than inform.

Original article:

https://www.wired.com/story/dangerous-bleach-injecting-cancer-treatment/

I can tolerate criticism.

I can even tolerate misunderstanding.

But I cannot tolerate deliberate deception, the use of a fake patient to infiltrate a medical facility, and the fabrication of statements falsely attributed to me — all while violating the most basic principles of journalistic ethics.

On July 29, 2025, I sent the following formal warning letter to WIRED’s editorial team. I am now sharing it publicly in the name of accountability:

✉️ To the Editorial Team at WIRED,

I am writing to formally object to several factual distortions and unethical methods used in your article titled “An Inventor Is Injecting Bleach Into Cancerous Tumors—and Wants to Bring the Treatment to the US”, published on July 24, 2025.

1. Fabricated Patient Identity and Misrepresentation of Dialogue

The so-called “prospective patient” referenced in the article, who was involved in WhatsApp and phone communications with the German clinic, was not a real patient. She was in fact Fiona, an Irish national known to oppose chlorine dioxide therapies, who deliberately posed as a patient in coordination with your journalist.

This is intentional impersonation to extract confidential medical information — an act that crosses both ethical and legal lines.

2. False Attribution to the Inventor

The article states: “Liu tells WIRED that German authorities are investigating a complaint about the clinic.”

This is entirely false. I have never made such a statement, nor do I have knowledge of any investigation. This attribution is a fabrication, made without my consent or verification.

3. Misleading Portrayal of Dr. Renz’s Silence

Your article suggests that German doctor Wolfgang Renz declined to comment. In truth, he refused further engagement after discovering that the patient inquiry was fraudulent and likely linked to your journalist. He and I both viewed this as an unacceptable breach of professional ethics, which ended any legitimate basis for interview cooperation.

📌 Request for Immediate Action

I hereby request WIRED to:

Issue a formal correction to the article;

Disclose whether the impersonation tactic was approved by editorial leadership;

Clarify the true identity of “Fiona” and how her involvement aligns with journalistic standards.

If no satisfactory response is provided, I will initiate formal complaints with the following bodies:

The German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM);

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the FDA Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (OPDP);

International journalistic ethics boards and media ombudsman institutions.

I also reserve the right to publish documentation — including WhatsApp records, emails, and witness statements from the medical team — that fully substantiate my claims.

Sincerely,

Xuewu Liu

Inventor, Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy

Date: July 29, 2025

