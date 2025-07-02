Dear friends and supporters,

I wish to inform you that my recent collaboration agreement with CMN Hospital in Mexico has been unilaterally terminated by the other party, shortly after the signing and before any treatment procedures had begun. No clinical implementation had yet taken place.

The termination letter cited alleged violations of the agreement, but provided no clear evidence or prior discussion. Given the timing and abrupt nature of this decision, I am left to suspect that external pressures may have played a role.

As always, I remain committed to the safe, effective, and transparent development of Intra-Tumoral Chlorine Dioxide Therapy for cancer patients worldwide. My work continues in collaboration with other clinics, researchers, and supporters who recognize the potential of this breakthrough approach.

Let us remember:

Any effort to suppress a truly revolutionary cancer therapy is not only destined to fail — it is a moral and historical crime.

Thank you for your continued trust and support.

Warm regards,

Xuewu Liu

Inventor of Intra-Tumoral ClO₂ Therapy

xuewu.liu@cdsxcancer.com