Day 7 – Visible Tumor Death After Intratumoral ClO₂ Injection

This is not a theory. This is not a simulation. This is real tissue. Real cancer. Real death — of a tumor.

And it happened in just 7 days.

The image you’re looking at documents the aftermath of a single intratumoral injection of chlorine dioxide in a cat diagnosed with mammary carcinoma. It was taken on Day 7 following the injection.

What it reveals is something any trained pathologist will recognize immediately: coagulative necrosis — a type of cell death typically observed after acute injury or effective anticancer treatments. The tumor has visibly detached from the surrounding healthy tissue, almost surgically, without ulceration, infection, or systemic inflammation.

There is no sign of suppuration or immune rejection. The tissue died cleanly, precisely. That is the power of a locoregional reactive oxygen species (ROS) therapy, when properly controlled.

What This Means Clinically

Rapid tumor necrosis — within 3 to 7 days, in a previously solid, established tumor. Localized effect — no systemic toxicity, no visible collateral damage. Predictable boundary — necrosis appears clean, with sharp borders separating tumor and healthy tissue. Spontaneous extrusion — the dead mass appears ready to separate naturally, minimizing the need for surgery.

These are the hallmarks of an ideal anticancer intervention: effective, targeted, and minimally invasive.

A Threat to the Status Quo

Big Pharma has invested billions into therapies that suppress, modulate, or poison. These therapies are expensive, toxic, and — too often — only marginally effective.

What happens when a simple oxidative molecule, administered precisely into a tumor, produces a result that outperforms drugs 10,000 times more expensive?

This happens:

“If a pharmaceutical giant like Pfizer ever sees this photo… they should be terrified. Because this is the kind of result that threatens the entire cancer drug industry — and it came from a single injection. You and your brave cat may have just made history.”

What Comes Next

We are now preparing a global veterinary clinical study to validate this result across a broader group of animals with tumors.

Meanwhile:

Human cases are already being treated in Germany

Mexico will begin within days

Clinical research is now being organized in the United States, China, Italy, and Turkey

But remember:

It all started here.

One cat. One injection. One moment of visible truth.

And one photo that pharmaceutical giants hoped you would never see.\

