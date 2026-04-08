Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

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Teresa Abney's avatar
Teresa Abney
1d

My beautiful grandson Barrett transitioned to Heaven two weeks after his eleventh birthday, almost one year to the day of his first seizure caused by a diffuse glioma. I was then and am now convinced that Chlorine Dioxide could save him, it probably would have needed to be started early and aggressively but our family didn't have options like the one suggested in this post or even access to IV CDS. If you find yourself or someone you love in this situation and have the opportunity to try this option, please don't hesitate.

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
1d

Second, this stock solution is diluted with water for injection to prepare a 2% aqueous chlorine dioxide solution, which is the administered formulation. Question, Are all Intra Tumoral CLO2 therapies diluted to two percent or is it just for this application only?

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