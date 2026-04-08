Today I submitted a request for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to the U.S. FDA for intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) aqueous solution in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM).

This means the request has formally entered the FDA process; it does not mean the designation has yet been granted.

This post shares the core scientific rationale included in the submission, the key submission details, and some brief context on why I believe this approach has a medically plausible basis for GBM — a disease where almost nothing works after recurrence.

Submission Overview

Population Estimate

The estimated US prevalence of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme is approximately 13,000–15,000 patients per year. Approximately 14,490 new GBM cases are diagnosed annually in the US (CBTRUS Statistical Report), and virtually all patients recur. However, the prevalent population alive with rGBM at any time is well below 200,000 due to the short survival (~6–9 months post-recurrence). Published epidemiological data from the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States (CBTRUS) and SEER database support this estimate.

Product Description

Chlorine dioxide aqueous solution is a sterile drug product prepared in a two-step process. First, a high-purity chlorine dioxide stock solution (≥99% purity) is produced as a reddish-brown liquid, with a reported liquefaction rate of 80–93% and 99% retention after 6 months at −55°C. Second, this stock solution is diluted with water for injection to prepare a 2% aqueous chlorine dioxide solution, which is the final administered formulation. The drug is intended to function as a locally delivered oxidative ablation agent. The product contains no excipients or delivery vehicles. It is administered by image-guided intratumoral injection, including stereotactic or ultrasound-guided delivery.

Mechanism of Action

The drug is intended to act through a localized oxidative ablation mechanism following image-guided intratumoral injection into the tumor core. ClO₂ is expected to react rapidly with sulfur-containing amino acids, heme iron, membrane lipids, and other redox-active cellular components, producing immediate oxidative injury to tumor cells, necrotic tumor material, extracellular matrix components, and the abnormal tumor microvasculature. These effects are expected to result in focal coagulative necrosis, endothelial injury, microvascular collapse, hemorrhagic-ischemic damage, and loss of tumor perfusion. Due to its short diffusion distance and rapid consumption in tissue, ClO₂ is expected to generate a steep local concentration gradient, creating a self-limited reaction zone with minimal exposure of surrounding normal tissue. In glioblastoma, this localized oxidative and vascular injury may also modify the tumor mechanical microenvironment by reducing solid stress, decreasing interstitial fluid pressure, disrupting hydrated extracellular matrix structure, and weakening biomechanical conditions that support invasive growth and vascular dysfunction.

Scientific Rationale Included in the Submission

What follows is the scientific rationale included in my ODD submission. I am publishing it here in full because I believe the reasoning should be open to scrutiny.

Glioblastoma (GBM) is a rare, highly aggressive primary brain malignancy with poor survival despite standard multimodal therapy, and recurrent disease remains especially difficult to treat. A scientifically plausible rationale for intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) in GBM arises not only from its direct local oxidative cytotoxicity, but also from its expected effects on the biomechanical tumor microenvironment that contributes to GBM progression, invasion, and treatment resistance.

1. Mechanical Microenvironment of GBM as a Therapeutic Target

A 2022 review in Frontiers in Oncology summarized evidence that glioma behavior is strongly shaped by mechanical factors, including solid stress from tumor cell proliferation and extracellular matrix (ECM) accumulation, fluid stress related to elevated interstitial fluid pressure (IFP), and abnormal stiffness/rheology that supports invasive growth [2]. The review also described reinforcing loops in which tumor growth increases solid stress, vascular compression, hypoxia, and selection for more aggressive tumor behavior.

2. Proposed Mechanism of Action: Local Oxidative Ablation and Microenvironment Disruption

Following image-guided intratumoral injection, ClO₂ is expected to react rapidly with sulfur-containing amino acids, heme iron, membrane lipids, and other redox-active cellular and extracellular targets, producing focal oxidative injury to tumor cells, tumor-associated microvasculature, and ECM components [1]. In GBM, this local reaction is expected to have disease-specific consequences beyond direct cell killing:

· Reduction of solid stress: Destruction of tumor cells and oxidation of ECM components may reduce sources of solid stress within the tumor [2]. · Reduction of interstitial fluid pressure: Damage to abnormal leaky tumor vessels, together with local tissue dehydration, may contribute to lowering interstitial fluid pressure [2]. · Disruption of matrix-supported invasion: Modification of the highly hydrated extracellular matrix may alter the rheologic conditions that support diffuse infiltration of glioma cells into surrounding brain tissue [2].

In this way, ClO₂ is expected not only to induce focal coagulative necrosis and vascular collapse, but also to disrupt aspects of the physical microenvironment that sustain GBM growth and invasion. Rather than acting as a conventional systemic cytotoxic drug, intratumoral ClO₂ is intended to function as a locally delivered oxidative ablation therapy that disrupts both the cellular and physical infrastructure of the tumor.

3. Spatial Self-Limitation and Safety Boundary: Physical Basis

A critical requirement for intracranial application is that the ablation zone be spatially predictable and self-limiting. Recent work by the applicant supports a physical basis for this property [3]. In the intratumoral injection scenario, the spatial distribution of ClO₂ is primarily determined by pressure-driven percolation flow during the injection phase (1–30 seconds), which forms a finite, volume-locked spatial domain (Ω₀). Its extent depends on injection volume and rate, tissue compressibility, and accessible pore networks. In the subsequent post-injection phase (10–100 seconds), chemical reactions produce blanching, cross-linking, and necrosis fixation within this pre-established geometric domain, but the outer boundary no longer advances outward [3].

This two-phase model — injection-phase percolation locking followed by reaction-threshold fixation — replaces the earlier diffusion–reaction framework and provides a more accurate physical description of the spatial safety boundary. In ex vivo porcine liver tissue, injection of 1–10 mL of 2% ClO₂ working solution produced blanching zones that were fully formed at the moment of injection completion, with geometric dimensions exhibiting stable correspondence to injection volume and no subsequent outward expansion [3, 4]. These results support the proposed “volume-locked radius relationship”: the safety boundary is determined primarily by the mechanical process of injection, rather than by reaction kinetics alone.

This spatial self-limitation is particularly relevant to GBM because therapies that produce uncontrolled spread, worsen edema, or create unpredictable lesion boundaries pose significant risks in the intracranial compartment. The observed volume-locking behavior of ClO₂ provides a mechanistic basis for dose-predictable, spatially confined ablation that may be suitable for neurosurgical application.

4. Vascular Collapse Cascade: Structural Amplification of Therapeutic Effect

In both animal and human tumors, necrosis radii reportedly exceeded the conservative chemical reaction radius predicted from ex vivo tissue experiments [3, 4, 5]. This discrepancy may be explained by a vascular collapse cascade:

· Central zone: rapid oxidation produces microvascular endothelial cross-linking and immediate vessel occlusion; · Intermediate zone: regional perfusion collapse produces secondary ischemic necrosis, extending the ablation volume beyond the direct chemical reaction front; · Peripheral zone: ClO₂ concentration rapidly attenuates and normal tissue remains intact [3, 4].

This “chemical reaction trigger → blood flow collapse → structural volume-expansion necrosis” cascade appears to remain spatially constrained by the injection-phase percolation boundary, and therefore may produce extensive yet self-limiting ablation with preservation of surrounding normal tissue [3]. In the intracranial setting, this means that the therapeutic zone may exceed the direct chemical reach while remaining confined within a predictable safety envelope — a property favorable for treating GBM, where maximizing local tumor destruction while protecting eloquent brain tissue is a central challenge.

5. Practical Therapeutic Advantages for Intracranial Disease

This rationale aligns with several practical therapeutic challenges that are especially important in intracranial disease:

· Blood-brain barrier bypass: Because ClO₂ is intended for direct image-guided intratumoral administration, it avoids dependence on blood-brain barrier penetration. · Rapid local consumption: ClO₂ reacts rapidly and is consumed locally, creating a steep concentration gradient with high activity near the injection site and rapid decline toward surrounding tissue [1, 3]. · No thermal injury: Unlike radiofrequency, microwave, or laser ablation, ClO₂ ablation does not rely on external energy input or thermal conduction and therefore is not expected to produce thermal injury to adjacent neural structures [4]. · Repeatability without apparent cumulative toxicity: The locally acting oxidative mechanism is not expected to generate conventional systemic drug-resistance selection pressure, and preliminary repeated-treatment observations suggest that treatment may be repeatable without apparent cumulative toxicity, enabling progressive tumor volume reduction through planned multi-injection strategies [1, 4, 6].

6. Supportive Data from Laboratory, Animal, and Human Studies

6.1. Preclinical Characterization

The ClO₂ ablation system has been characterized through systematic laboratory studies [4]. Pure chlorine dioxide liquid (≥99% purity) is prepared via a patented closed interlocked cryogenic system (CN120285880A), achieving liquefaction yields of 80–93% with long-term storage stability (99% retention at −55°C over 6 months). The 2% working solution (20,000 ppm w/w) maintains ≥95% concentration retention over 30 days at 2–8°C under light-protected conditions, satisfying clinical “prepare-and-use” requirements [4].

In vitro studies indicate that ClO₂ has cytotoxic activity across multiple tumor cell types including Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC), B16 melanoma, and 4T1 breast cancer models, and can induce both apoptotic and necrotic cell death via ROS-mediated oxidative injury [1].

6.2. Animal Clinical Observations

Four veterinary tumor cases across canine and feline models were completed at multiple European veterinary clinics [5]. Key observations include:

· In a feline mammary tumor case, 5 mL of 2% ClO₂ was reported to produce complete tumor necrosis within 7 hours, with natural sloughing at Day 7 and complete re-epithelialization at Day 20 [5]. · In a canine mammary adenocarcinoma case with three subcutaneous masses, consistent necrotic responses were observed across all three injection sites (Days 3–6), supporting cross-lesion reproducibility [5]. · All four cases reportedly demonstrated characteristic dry coagulative necrosis with clear boundaries, no systemic toxicity, and no infection, with similar observations across different countries, operators, and animal species [5].

These animal results are relevant to GBM because they support the proposed vascular collapse amplification mechanism in vivo: observed necrosis radii exceeded chemical reaction radius predictions, with the cascade plausibly driven by microvascular occlusion and secondary ischemic necrosis [3, 5].

6.3. Human Clinical Observations

As of August 2025, 25 patients with advanced solid tumors across multiple countries and regions were treated with intratumoral ClO₂ injection at affiliated clinical institutions, conducted under Article 37 of the Declaration of Helsinki [6]. Tumor types included breast cancer, hepatic metastatic cancer, prostate cancer, peritoneal cancer, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, cervical cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Clinical observations across these cases suggest:

· Safety: No systemic toxicity, infection, or serious adverse events were reported across all 25 cases [6]. · Antitumor activity: More than 80% of cases were reported to show ≥50% volume reduction or complete necrosis after 1–2 injections [6]. At least 4 patients were reported as having achieved complete response (CR) within 1–4 treatment sessions [6]. · Rapid onset: Ultrasound monitoring in multiple cases reportedly showed approximately 30% tumor volume reduction within 1 hour post-injection, consistent with the proposed vascular collapse mechanism [5, 6]. · Repeatability: Multiple patients reportedly received 3–4 injections within one month without apparent cumulative toxicity [6].

Two cases with independent third-party radiological documentation are particularly noteworthy:

Case 5 (Recurrent nasopharyngeal carcinoma): A 61-year-old male with recurrent nasopharyngeal carcinoma involving the parapharyngeal space and skull base (baseline CT: 54 × 43 × 38 mm mass with skull base destruction). After 10 intratumoral ClO₂ injections (1–2 mL per session, March–April 2025), follow-up CT (May 2025) at the First Affiliated Hospital of Shihezi University showed no definite residual or recurrent mass, with the radiologist reporting only post-treatment reactive changes. This case is consistent with radiologically documented complete response [6, 7].

Case 6 (Recurrent cervical cancer): A 44-year-old female with recurrent cervical cancer (baseline CT: 39 × 37 mm mass). After two intratumoral ClO₂ injections, follow-up MRI at 7 weeks showed 70% volume reduction with extensive necrosis. Subsequent MRI (July 2025) demonstrated further regression to 18.5 × 13.7 mm with features suggesting post-treatment scarring rather than viable tumor, and no diffusion restriction in the enhancing area [6, 7].

6.4. Algorithm Validation

A dose-planning algorithm integrating three-dimensional imaging, injection point positioning, and response-domain modeling was developed and applied across the 25 human cases. According to the applicant’s analysis, the necrosis radius calculated by the injection plan deviated by less than ±10% from imaging measurements, and necrosis boundaries showed >90% overlap with system-planned safety margins (≥5 mm) [6]. These observations support the predictability and controllability of the system for planned clinical applications, including the proposed GBM indication.

7. Conclusion

Taken together, the disease biology of GBM [2], the published literature on glioma mechanics [2], the physical basis supporting spatial self-limitation [3], the proposed disease-specific mechanism of action of intratumoral ClO₂ [1, 3], and the supportive preclinical [4], veterinary [5], and human clinical observations [6, 7] provide a medically plausible basis for orphan drug designation in GBM.

The key elements of this rationale are: (a) ClO₂ ablation may simultaneously destroy tumor cells, disrupt tumor vasculature, and alter aspects of the biomechanical microenvironment that drive GBM progression [1, 2]; (b) the spatial action zone appears to be locked by injection-phase percolation mechanics and not to expand progressively via diffusion, supporting inherent spatial safety for intracranial use [3]; (c) the vascular collapse cascade may amplify therapeutic effect while remaining constrained within the injection-phase boundary [3, 5]; (d) the locally acting oxidative mechanism is not expected to promote conventional drug resistance and may permit repeat treatment without apparent cumulative toxicity [1, 4, 6]; and (e) 25 human cases across multiple solid tumor types, including radiologically documented complete responses in selected cases, support preliminary clinical feasibility and an acceptable observed safety profile of the system [6, 7].

A Short Note on Scope

This post is not a claim that the therapy has already been approved for rGBM, nor that efficacy in GBM has already been clinically established. It is a public record of the scientific rationale behind a formal regulatory step now taken.

References

[1] Liu X, Liu Z, Liu X, Liu S, Zhang J. Intratumoral Delivery of Chlorine Dioxide Exploits its ROS-like Properties: A Novel Paradigm for Effective Cancer Therapy. bioRxiv. 2023. doi:10.1101/2023.11.24.568512

[2] Bhargav AG, Domino JS, Chamoun R, Thomas SM. Mechanical Properties in the Glioma Microenvironment: Emerging Insights and Theranostic Opportunities. Front Oncol. 2022;11:805628. doi:10.3389/fonc.2021.805628

[3] Liu X, Liu S. Physical Basis of Spatial Safety Boundaries in Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation — Evidence from Ex Vivo Porcine Liver and a Real-World Feline Tumor Case. Zenodo. 2026. doi:10.5281/zenodo.18383991

[4] Liu X. Laboratory Studies (Part 1): Preparation, Stability, Spatial Self-Limitation Mechanism, and Theoretical Derivation of the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System. Unpublished supporting material included in the FDA submission.

[5] Liu X. Veterinary Tumor Case Summary (Part 2): Animal Clinical Validation of the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System. Unpublished supporting material included in the FDA submission.

[6] Liu X. Clinical Case Summary (Part 3): Human Clinical Validation of the Intratumoral Chlorine Dioxide Ablation System — 25 Cases. Unpublished supporting material included in the FDA submission.

[7] Translated Chinese Medical Imaging Reports: Third-party radiological reports from the First Affiliated Hospital of Shihezi University and Sun Yat-sen University Affiliated Tumor Hospital. Unpublished supporting material included in the FDA submission.