Rethinking Oxidative Therapy

When most people hear the word oxidation, they immediately think of damage: rust, aging, free radicals, and chronic disease. Entire industries have been built on this fear, offering antioxidants as the universal antidote.

But this picture is only half the truth. Oxidation is not simply destructive—it is one of biology’s most fundamental tools for control and renewal.

Our immune system deploys bursts of reactive oxygen species (ROS) to eliminate pathogens and abnormal cells.

Surgeons and dermatologists rely on oxidative agents to disinfect, debride, and reset tissue environments.

Emerging cancer research increasingly explores oxidative bursts to collapse tumors, sensitize them to radiation, and stimulate immune recognition.

In this sense, oxidative therapy should be redefined not as a “fringe alternative,” but as a family of interventions that amplify the body’s own logic of selective stress and repair. It is not about flooding the body with uncontrolled radicals, but about placing a controlled oxidative event at the right site, in the right dose, at the right time.

This redefinition opens a continuum:

From the everyday (hydrogen peroxide for wounds),

To the intermediate (ozone for infections and cavities),

To the frontier (chlorine dioxide for image-guided intratumoral injection).

In this essay, I will trace this continuum and argue that oxidative therapies deserve to stand as a legitimate therapeutic category, alongside chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and regenerative medicine.

Part I | Hydrogen Peroxide: Reframing Common Sense

In her article Oxygen in a Bottle: Exploring the Healing & Controversy of Hydrogen Peroxide (Sep 10, 2025), Molly Roberson reconstructs the overlooked history of oxygen-based medicine. You can read it here: https://substack.com/home/post/p-173212329

She notes that since the 18th century, physicians have experimented with oxygen as medicine—whether through inhalation, injections, or later, hyperbaric chambers. Hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) itself became a staple antiseptic, widely available in every household, while also being explored in oncology and surgical settings.

Roberson’s most important claim is:

“Oxidation and antioxidation are not mutually exclusive. In many chronic diseases, controlled oxidation may be the more powerful lever for reversal, while antioxidants serve best in maintenance and recovery.”

This statement captures the paradigm shift we need. Hydrogen peroxide illustrates the double-edged nature of oxidation: excessive or systemic exposure is dangerous, but carefully localized and dosed exposure is profoundly therapeutic.

Safe zones: wound cleaning, dental rinses, dermatologic applications, surgical irrigation.

Experimental zones: radiosensitization in cancer therapy, synergistic use with photodynamic or enzymatic approaches.

Controversial zones: oral ingestion protocols, which remain outside medical consensus and carry safety risks.

Hydrogen peroxide shows us that oxidation is not foreign to the body. Our own white blood cells produce it during the respiratory burst, killing bacteria, fungi, and abnormal cells. In other words, therapeutic H₂O₂ is simply amplifying what evolution already built into our defense system.

Part II | Ozone Therapy: From Strong Oxidation to Microenvironment Reset

Ozone (O₃), with the highest oxidation potential among these agents, has been explored since the early 20th century. German clinicians used it for skin diseases in 1915, and later in cancer therapy trials in the 1950s. Today, ozone therapy is practiced in various forms:

Local surface therapy — for chronic wounds, periodontal infections, dermatologic lesions. Autohemotherapy — mixing ozone with blood and reinfusing (common in certain European and Latin American clinics). Adjunctive care — musculoskeletal pain, fibromyalgia, degenerative arthritis, and rehabilitation protocols.

Strengths of ozone:

Extremely effective at disrupting microbial biofilms and breaking down necrotic tissue.

Improves oxygenation in hypoxic, inflamed tissues.

Can be applied in cavities or surface lesions where its gaseous state is advantageous.

Limitations of ozone:

Difficult to stabilize in injectable form.

Overuse risks lipid peroxidation and oxygen toxicity.

Clinical evidence is variable, with some promising reports but few standardized trials.

Thus ozone therapy occupies a clear niche: a powerful reset for surface and cavity microenvironments, but less practical when precise, deep-tissue penetration is needed.

Part III | Chlorine Dioxide Therapy: Three Core Mechanisms and the Power of Intratumoral Injection

👉 The Chlorine Dioxide Miracle – Safeguarding Health with Safe and Effective Application (https://www.cdsxcancer.com/product-page/the-chlorine-dioxide-miracle-safeguarding-health-with-safe-and-effective-applic) expands this vision into a comprehensive framework. The book positions chlorine dioxide as more than an antiseptic: it argues that ClO₂ may act as a physiological mimic of reactive oxygen species (ROS), capable of eliminating abnormal cells, supporting tissue regeneration, and modulating immune responses. By combining systems biology with extensive self-experimentation, it outlines 13 clinical protocols—from skin and autoimmune conditions to cancer and arthritis—showing how localized oxidative interventions can be both safe and transformative. In the broader spectrum of oxidative therapies, this book anchors chlorine dioxide as the agent best suited for precise, intralesional application, complementing the roles of hydrogen peroxide and ozone.

3.1 Why “Direct-to-Lesion” Delivery is Non-Negotiable

Chlorine dioxide (ClO₂), another oxidant, differs from both ozone and hydrogen peroxide in one critical respect: it can be formulated as a stable solution without releasing oxygen gas during reaction. This makes it uniquely suitable for intratumoral injection.

My preclinical research (2016–2023) and early clinical cases confirm that the therapy is only as powerful as its localization. Intratumoral delivery ensures:

High concentration where it matters most — lethal to tumor cells within minutes.

Low systemic exposure — minimizing toxicity elsewhere.

Real-time feedback — guided by ultrasound or CT, physicians can observe tumor collapse and tissue regeneration.

3.2 The Three Core Mechanisms

1. Elimination of Abnormal Cells

ClO₂ breaks down membranes, proteins, and nucleic acids indiscriminately. In cancer therapy, this brute chemical action is an asset: resistant clones and genetic diversity no longer matter. Every cell in the injection field is destroyed.

2. Promotion of Tissue Regeneration

After destruction comes repair. ClO₂ suppresses microbes, clears necrotic tissue, and reduces inflammation—conditions that allow healthy tissue to regrow. In both animal wound models and human cancer cavities, regeneration is visible within weeks.

3. Immune Modulation

The most underestimated effect: ClO₂ both suppresses harmful inflammation and stimulates systemic immune recognition. Cases of untreated tumors regressing after contralateral injection suggest a systemic immune awakening. In autoimmune or inflammatory conditions, local ClO₂ also dampens excessive immune activation.

Together, these three mechanisms form a synergistic triad: destruction, regeneration, and immune reprogramming.

Part IV | Comparative Chemistry: Why Chlorine Dioxide Leads for Injection

Though all three are oxidants, their chemistry dictates their therapeutic positioning:

Oxidation potential: Ozone > H₂O₂ > ClO₂.

Physical state: H₂O₂ is liquid, ozone and ClO₂ are gases.

Reaction byproducts: Ozone and H₂O₂ generate oxygen gas (risking embolism in tissue); ClO₂ does not.

Comparative Overview: Hydrogen Peroxide vs. Ozone vs. Chlorine Dioxide

Interpreting the Comparison

This side-by-side view makes one point clear: hydrogen peroxide, ozone, and chlorine dioxide belong to the same therapeutic family, but their chemistry dictates very different clinical niches.

Hydrogen peroxide excels where simple, repeatable, and topical oxidation is required.

Ozone dominates in surface disinfection and cavity reset, where its gaseous nature is an advantage.

Chlorine dioxide, uniquely, can be stabilized as an injectable solution and applied under imaging guidance — making it the most practical candidate for deep oxidative oncology.

In other words, oxidative therapy is not a single method but a spectrum of tools, each suited to a specific layer of pathology. Recognizing these distinctions allows us to move beyond controversy and toward systematic integration.

Clinical Pathway of Oxidative Therapies

A conceptual roadmap for integrating oxidative therapies into medicine.

Indications & Goals — local focus (tumors, wounds, infections) vs systemic integration (adjunct with radiotherapy or immunotherapy). Assessment & Triage — anatomy, risk-benefit, multidisciplinary consensus. Delivery Strategies — local first; H₂O₂ for perioperative, O₃ for accessible cavities, ClO₂ for intratumoral. Quality & Safety — purity, preparation, informed consent, ethical oversight. Treatment & Feedback — real-time evaluation of effect. Follow-up & Reassessment — imaging, patient-reported outcomes, long-term surveillance. Data & Governance — evidence collection, adverse event reporting. Patient Education — clear expectations: oxidative therapy resets environments, not a universal cure.

Conclusion: From Suppressed Common Sense to Engineered Interventions

Hydrogen peroxide shows us oxidation is already a tool of our own biology.

Ozone demonstrates the unmatched power of high-potential oxidation for surface reset.

Chlorine dioxide proves that with the right chemistry, oxidative therapy can be safely and effectively injected into solid tumors.

The debate is no longer oxidation versus antioxidation. The future lies in engineering controllable oxidative events:

Oxidation to achieve decisive clearance.

Antioxidation to sustain long-term stability.

Redefining oxidative therapy means reclaiming a natural principle—one our cells already use daily—and elevating it into a therapeutic category as legitimate as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or regenerative medicine.

