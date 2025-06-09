Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Xuewu Liu’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luminous Lady's avatar
Luminous Lady
4d

Can you please let us know how vets can apply to do this. I’m telling my vet about this today in Uk. Maybe you could provide an information pack for those interested. He’s a holistic vet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Xuewu Liu and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Xuewu Liu
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture