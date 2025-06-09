Thirty days after his first intratumoral chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) injection, Pepe — a Podenco (Ibiza Hound) in Spain — is showing unmistakable signs of progress. This morning, Pepe's owner sent updated photos and shared that their veterinarian responded with one word: “Incredible.”

These photos provide visible confirmation that the tumor on Pepe's shoulder is collapsing. The once-protruding mass has clearly flattened, and the previously ulcerated area is now significantly healing. Skin color is returning to normal, with scabbing and reduced inflammation indicating that the necrotic process is stabilizing.

🕒 Clinical Timeline (Expanded)

May 10: First intratumoral ClO₂ injection (10 mL for ~70 mL tumor) administered by Dr. Fernando.

May 13–20: Swelling and localized pain, as expected post-injection.

May 22: Central softening and early necrosis became visible.

May 24: Ulceration appeared; second injection delayed.

May 28: Ultrasound confirmed mix of viable tumor and necrosis.

May 31: Wound stabilized, no signs of infection.

June 9 (Day 30): Tumor visibly flatter; scab formation underway; owner and vet both encouraged by healing.

🔬 Clinical Interpretation

Today’s images offer a rare view into the evolution of ClO₂-induced tumor necrosis in a natural veterinary setting:

Tumor volume reduction is visible. The shoulder mass is no longer protruding, suggesting internal collapse.

Coagulative necrosis confirmed. There is no pus or fluid leakage, and the wound is dry, confirming that ClO₂ induced coagulative, not liquefactive, necrosis.

Healing is underway. Wound edges are clean, inflammation is reduced, and the dog is in no visible distress.

These observations confirm that intratumoral ClO₂ works not only to kill tumor cells but also supports a clean, structurally preserved breakdown of tumor tissue that is safer and less prone to infection.

🛍 Next Steps

Dr. Fernando is scheduled to re-evaluate Pepe today. Depending on tumor ultrasound and wound healing, we may proceed with a second injection in the coming days. As seen in human cases, a multi-injection protocol is often necessary for complete regression.

🐾 Why This Matters

Pepe’s case is more than just one success story. It shows that even in non-hospital conditions — without CT guidance or advanced infrastructure — a properly administered ClO₂ injection can trigger measurable tumor destruction within days.

The veterinary chapter of ClO₂ therapy is advancing faster than expected, and Pepe is proving what is possible.

We will continue to monitor his progress closely and publish updates.

Xuewu Liu’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive future posts, clinical reports, and case studies, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

📣 Veterinarians, pet owners, and animal hospitals interested in joining our global network can now apply to become authorized ClO₂ therapy centers. Let’s work together to bring this therapy to pets in need around the world.

